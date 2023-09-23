|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Godzilla
general information | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B- : an interesting literary artefact, but doesn't do nearly enough with the material
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
As translator Jeffrey Angles lays out in his extensive Afterword, Kayama Shigeru wrote the scenario that was then developed into the famous 1954 film, Godzilla -- "the most expensive Japanese film ever produced until that point" --, and was also involved in the writing of a radio drama based on the film; only the year after did Kayama publish this novelization, along with that of the sequel to the original film that had also been released earlier in 1955, Godzilla Raids Again.
Recent hydrogen bomb tests must have destroyed Godzilla's habitat. Let me be clear. Damage from H-bomb tests seems to be what drove him from the home where he had been living in relative peace until now ...Indeed, the nuclear explosions seem not only to have irradiated him but also empowered him -- and really ticked him off.
Soon he's headed for Tokyo, where an Anti-Godzilla Task Force desperately tries to figure out how to hold him at bay -- an incredible challenge, it turns out, since nothing seems to harm him. With a: "white-hot column of fire shooting out of Godzilla's mouth" he is also a walking super-flamethrower -- hitting close to home in a Tokyo that was ravaged both by fires in the wake of the 1923 earthquake and the fire-bombings by the Americans in March, 1945.
It seems nothing can stop him -- indeed, barely anything can even get in his way -- except for something a Dr.Serizawa has invented. But it's a weapon with horrific potential -- "It could very well lead humanity to extinction", he worries. And so he's determined that if he is forced to use it: "while it's still in this preliminary state, well ... I've made up my mind to kill myself so my research dies along with me".
Of course, there's ultimately no choice but to deploy this weapon -- but Serizawa insists on being the one to turn it on Godzilla himself .....
The scenes of uncertainty, and then of the overwhelming force that Godzilla is, do have some power, but overall Godzilla is a thin narrative. While also addressing significant issues -- in particular, that of the development of weapons of mass destruction, with Serizawa explaining what led him down this path: "I'm just a scientist who takes his work seriously. All I was doing was testing the limits of this power ..." -- it simply doesn't take the time to develop these themes adequately fully; the same goes for the relationships in the novel.
One interesting side-story that comes up is the existence and activity of a 'Tokyo Godzilla Society'. A letter they send even leads Professor Yamane to say: "After reading this letter, I'm not sure any longer if Godzilla is an animal or a machine under human control". Unfortunately, too, Kayama doesn't do very much with this organization -- that might simply be taking advantage of the situation or could be something more sinister -- either.
Written for a young adult science fiction series, Godzilla reads not so much as YA-fiction as simply too quick and cursory. The scenarist in Kayama comes through too strongly: what works in a film script -- or rather then on the screen -- feels too barebones when simply presented in prose.
Godzilla is certainly of interest -- and, at just a hundred pages, a very quick read -- but impresses more in the abstract -- the message about weapons of mass (or absolute) destruction Kayama means to convey; the comparison to the film -- than on the printed page.
Angles' Afterword, 'Translating an Icon', is useful and welcome supplementary material, both in giving a history of the different Godzilla-adaptations and providing context and background about them and their reception, as well as also offering some interesting observations about translating the novellas. A detailed 'Glossary of Names, Place, and Ideas' is also a useful supplement to the text (and franchise).
- M.A.Orthofer, 23 September 2023
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Japanese author Kayama Shigeru (香山滋) lived 1904 to 1975.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review