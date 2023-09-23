

Godzilla



by

Kayama Shigeru



Godzilla in Tokyo

Japanese title: ゴジラ

Translated and with an Afterword by Jeffrey Angles

Published in one volume with Godzilla Raids Again

Our Assessment:



B- : an interesting literary artefact, but doesn't do nearly enough with the material

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

As translator Jeffrey Angles lays out in his extensive Afterword, Kayama Shigeru wrote the scenario that was then developed into the famous 1954 film, Godzilla -- "the most expensive Japanese film ever produced until that point" --, and was also involved in the writing of a radio drama based on the film; only the year after did Kayama publish this novelization, along with that of the sequel to the original film that had also been released earlier in 1955, Godzilla Raids Again.

The story here does closely follow the movie, but there are also several differences -- beginning also with a note from the author at the start, explaining that while kaijus -- creatures such as Godzilla -- don't exist, atomic and hydrogen bombs that could wreak similar destruction do, and that his novel is meant to show his opposition to to the use of such weapons.

The story begins out in the ocean, with a ship facing an unknown threat. They're able to send out an SOS, but their fate is sealed -- and a rescue ship sent to help is soon also facing catastrophe.

What happened remains a mystery for a while, but one old island villager wonders: "'Might be Godzilla,' he said quietly". It is, of course, Godzilla, a hold-over from when there were dinosaurs, two million years ago, -- and the reason he's suddenly surfaced, Professor Yamane suggests, is that:

Recent hydrogen bomb tests must have destroyed Godzilla's habitat. Let me be clear. Damage from H-bomb tests seems to be what drove him from the home where he had been living in relative peace until now ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 September 2023

:

About the Author :

Japanese author Kayama Shigeru (香山滋) lived 1904 to 1975.

