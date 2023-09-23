Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Godzilla Raids Again



by

Kayama Shigeru



Godzilla in Osaka

Japanese title: ゴジラの逆襲

Translated and with an Afterword by Jeffrey Angles

Published in one volume with Godzilla

Our Assessment:



B- : decent adventure, but a bit quick and thin

The complete review 's Review :

Godzilla Raids Again is the sequel to Godzilla, published together with the original story. The original story was subtitled Godzilla in Tokyo, and here we find Godzilla in Osaka -- as, while the first Godzilla seemed to have been vanquished at the conclusion of the first novel, soon enough there's another sighting and encounter:

"Godzilla ! It's gotta be. "

"Godzilla ?!"

"It must be ! It's got to be the same monster that attacked Tokyo."

Moreover, the thing that is most remarkable about Anguirus is that unlike other animals, it had multiple brains in its body -- namely in its chest, abdomen, and elsewhere -- to maximize its speed and agility. Anguirus bore a fundamental hatred for other creatures. It was a gigantic, violent creature given to savage behavior.

Osaka was burning. Flames, flames, flames were leaping up everywhere. From the high ground behind the city, the citizens of Osaka looked down, hardly knowing what to say or do. Everyone had gone completely pale.

Bombs, cannons, and airplanes -- all the weapons proudly produced by the most advance, modern science -- had proved completely ineffective against the gigantic monster. All anyone could do was wring their hands and watch.

:

About the Author :

Japanese author Kayama Shigeru (香山滋) lived 1904 to 1975

