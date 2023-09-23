|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Godzilla Raids Again
general information | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B- : decent adventure, but a bit quick and thin
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
Godzilla Raids Again is the sequel to Godzilla, published together with the original story. The original story was subtitled Godzilla in Tokyo, and here we find Godzilla in Osaka -- as, while the first Godzilla seemed to have been vanquished at the conclusion of the first novel, soon enough there's another sighting and encounter:
"Godzilla ! It's gotta be. "If the original story had ships first encountering the creature, here it is planes. And not only does Godzilla appear but, hot on his heels, there's another kaiju -- one that was: "covered with hard scales and probably measured something like forty or fifty meters in height".
Professor Yamane realizes quickly what's happened: "Hydrogen bomb testing awakened not just Godzilla but also this other monster too -- Ankylosaurus" ("also known by the common name of Anguirus").
As if its size weren't bad enough:
Moreover, the thing that is most remarkable about Anguirus is that unlike other animals, it had multiple brains in its body -- namely in its chest, abdomen, and elsewhere -- to maximize its speed and agility. Anguirus bore a fundamental hatred for other creatures. It was a gigantic, violent creature given to savage behavior.Just what one wants to waken from the deep ..... But at least it doesn't get along with Godzilla, but rather seems to be a combative rival.
Godzilla is soon headed for Osaka and soon does his thing there:
Osaka was burning. Flames, flames, flames were leaping up everywhere. From the high ground behind the city, the citizens of Osaka looked down, hardly knowing what to say or do. Everyone had gone completely pale.Science fails against the forces of nature -- so what can fell Godzilla ? Perhaps some forces of nature ..... Aerial assistance in various forms helps things along, but ultimately nature takes its course -- though surely no one should feel too comfortable that that's the last they've heard of Godzilla, given the previous conditions he's survived under .....
Godzilla Raids Again is a slightly more straightforward adventure story than Godzilla was, with Kayama not trying to force quite as much into it -- there's no terrible-fantastic scientific discovery like Dr.Serizawa's in the original story, for example -- and this has the advantage of making it feel less underdeveloped than the more ambitious original, and, as such, fictionally somewhat more satisfying. Godzilla is the more interesting of the two, but on a basic level Godzilla Raids Again is the better read.
The second kaiju is an interesting plot twist, but here too Kayama is done with it much too quickly. There's a dramatic confrontation in Osaka -- complete with the two fighting beasts taking out Osaka Castle in one big "Crash ! Kaboom !" -- but the rivalry turns out to be relatively short-lived. Much like Godzilla, Godzilla Raids Again feels too much like the film-novelization it basically is, rather than a full-fledged work of fiction.
Published together with the original novel, and with an extensive Afterword by translator Jeffrey Angles as well as a 'Glossary of Names, Places, and Ideas' that is much more useful than this kind of thing usually is, the volume as a whole is certainly worthwhile and of interest -- but on its own Godzilla Raids Again just a decent adventure story and not much more.
- M.A.Orthofer, 23 September 2023
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Japanese author Kayama Shigeru (香山滋) lived 1904 to 1975
- Return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review