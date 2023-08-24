

the complete review - fiction

The Night House



by

Jo Nesbø



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Norwegian title: Natthuset

Translated by Neil Smith

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : cleverly conceived and constructed, but can't quite get beyond its YA-fiction foundations

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer VG . 30/5/2023 Sindre Hovdenakk

From the Reviews :

"Natthuset er nok mest av alt en sjangerlek som ikke skal tas altfor høytidelig. (...) Lest som en fingerøvelse fra vår desidert mest suksessrike krimforfatter viser denne boken at Jo Nesbø har full kontroll over alle tangenter på sitt litterære keyboard." - Sindre Hovdenakk, VG

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Night House is narrated by Richard. His parents died in a fire when he was thirteen, the year before his account begins, and since then he has lived with his uncle and aunt, Frank and Jenny, in small-town Ballantyne. Richard is a troubled teen -- among the first things he did when he arrived was set a fire ... -- and quickly finds his place as an outcast at school, too, his surly attitude and behavior not winning him many friends.

Richard opens his story with him exploring around a nearby river with another friendless boy from school, stuttering Tom. They come to the local telephone booth at the edge of the forest -- yes: "It was a strange place to put a phone booth in somewhere as small as Ballantyne, and I had never seen anyone use it" -- and, picking a name -- Imu Jonasson -- and number at random from the phone book, he forces Tom to make a prank call. It does not go well: Tom starts getting physically sucked into the telephone receiver, and despite Richard's best efforts, is eventually entirely drawn into it. It is, of course, an absurd scenario, and when Richard gets home and tells his ridiculous story to his aunt and uncle and then to the local sheriff they understandably have difficulty believing him.

Incontrovertible, however, is the fact that Tom is missing, and that Richard was the last person seen with him. And when the sheriff asked whether he and Tom had been down by the river he lied and said they hadn't .....

A while later, Richard invites another of the outcasts, nicknamed Fatso, home, and after dinner they go up to his room, and ... well, when he explains what then happened, leading to Fatso's disappearance, to Karen -- "the crazy girl in class. And the smartest", who shows some interest in him and who he can't help but have a crush on -- she can only sum up: "That's even worse than the story about the phone, you know that right ?"

The local police -- and then the federal police, in the form of one Agent Dale -- are certainly convinced that Richard must have had something to do with the fates of these two boys. After all, he was the last one to see them -- as he admits -- and his explanations of what happened to them are so ridiculous that he must have done something ..... Still, when Agent Dale has him undergo a polygraph it registers that he's telling the truth when asked about his version of events.

They settle on sending Richard to the Rorrim Correctional Facility for Young People. Where, as it happens, one Imu Jonasson also spent some time .....

When Richard learns that Karen is in danger, he has to take action -- and it's back to Ballantyne, the local library, and the so-called 'Night House', in a wild chase against time and some very dark forces, with even Agent Dale on board this time (though he then notes: "My problem now is that no one at headquarters is going to believe me").

All's well that ends apparently at least semi-well, and that's where the three-part novel jumps ahead fifteen years, the second part beginning with Richard on his way to a class reunion back in Ballantyne. Richard has become a "children's author", and he's curious about venturing back here, to see:

all the places that had inspired me to write the teenage horror novel that had changed my life, and that had recently been optioned as a movie: The Night House.

Because I wasn't a very nice boy. Let's say in my defense that I had been through some rough experiences that contributed to that, but all the same. I was a bully.

You should never trust your memory. It only ever gives you what it thinks you need.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 September 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Norwegian author Jo Nesbø was born in 1960.

- Return to top of the page -