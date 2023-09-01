the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
|
|
|
|
11 September 2023
Films: Poor Things - An Owl, a Garden & the Writer | Nipponia Nippon review
11 September 2023
- Monday
Film: Poor Things
My review of Alasdair Gray's Poor Things has been one of the most popular at the site over the past couple of weeks (and will most certainly be the most-viewed review for the month of September) -- and the reason for this is that a movie has been made of it, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo; see also the Element Pictures publicity page.
While it is only coming out in the US in December, it's already garnered very good reviews -- and has now picked up the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.
Two weeks ago Jo Higgs wrote in The National on Poor Things: Why new Alasdair Gray adaptation is proving divisive -- including:
Controversy struck upon the reveal of a new cover, featuring not the original Gray illustration that has fronted the novel in every edition since 1992 but instead a shot of Emma Stone playing Bella in the film.
Not ruffle feathers ?!???
My god !
While on the surface this shouldn’t ruffle many feathers -- it is commonplace to reproduce novels set for film adaptation with a new cover fronted by a still from the cinematic feature -- yet, for an Alasdair Gray novel, this edges further from misdemeanour towards crime.
There are actually two movie tie-in covers, as the US (Mariner Books) and UK (Bloomsbury) editions, have different ones:
Nothing like the real thing:
This was actually also supposed to come out in the new Dalkey Archive Essentials series -- apparently also with a ... different cover -- but clearly the rights have gone elsewhere; I hope Dalkey Archive Press was able to cash in very nicely in giving up the rights .....
For a fascinating discussion of the Poor Things-cover history, see Virginia Emily Cranwell's 2017 Master's thesis, Judging a Book By Its Cover: The Context Book Covers Provide (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) -- though of course it's now in need of some serious updating.
I am ... intrigued by the movie, though I do have some doubts.
(As you can see, I think very highly of the novel.)
Still, I suppose I will have to seek it out, when it becomes available.
(My review of the novel is an early one at the site, and I'm sorry it's not a more in-depth one -- but the book is certainly worth seeking out.
Even, if there's no other way, with those new covers .....)
For a selection of early reviews, see those at:
Film: An Owl, a Garden & the Writer
There's a new movie about The Colonel-author Mahmoud Dowlatabadi, directed by his daughter Sara Dowlatabadi !
See, for example, the Unifrance information page, or the trailer.
It's being shown at this year's Busan International Film Festival -- and see also the discussion in the Tehran Times report on Exploring life of Kiarostami, Dowlatabadi on silver screen.
I look forward to being able to see this, too.
Nipponia Nippon review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Abe Kazushige's Nipponia Nippon -- another in the Pushkin Press Japanese Novella-series.
This makes for another husband-and-wife pairing under review at the site, as Abe is married to All the Lovers in the Night-author Kawakami Mieko.
Good to see that another of Abe's works is apparently also coming out next year -- Mysterious Setting is listed at Amazon.co.uk already.
