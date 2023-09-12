Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Beyond the Door of No Return



by

David Diop



French title: La porte du voyage sans retour

Translated by Sam Taylor

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer La Croix . 14/10/2021 J.-C. Raspiengeas Les Echos . 29/9/2021 Pierre de Gasquet Le Monde . 30/10/2021 Florence Bouchy Süddeutsche Zeitung . 25/4/2022 Sigrid Löffler

From the Reviews :

"David Diop tire un magnifique roman d’amour, d’initiation et de transmission. Livre d’aventures et fable philosophique, aux descriptions luxuriantes, imprégné d’odeurs et de saveurs. Éloge subtil de la richesse du français du XVIIIe siècle qui modèle son style, et du wolof dont la force d’évocation irrigue un imaginaire flamboyant. (...) Une grande beauté se dégage du rythme des phrases de David Diop, emplies de scènes spectrales." - Jean-Claude Raspiengeas, La Croix





"Au fil du récit, cette fresque épique sur la rencontre entre une esclave rebelle et un jeune botaniste en avance sur son temps (...), prend des accents de poème symphonique. On y retrouve l'atmosphère lyrique des grands récits de voyage, sans les ambiguïtés du mythe colonial. (...) Une ode subtile à la négritude et au pays de Léopold Senghor." - Pierre de Gasquet, Les Echos





"Der Roman ist ein sonderbarer Hybrid. Er mischt Kritik am Kolonialismus und Rassismus der Europäer mit Fragmenten eines ausgeweideten naturkundlichen Reiseberichts und macht daraus eine tropische Abenteuergeschichte, die sich die Fantasien der Weißen über die dunklen Praktiken auf dem schwarzen Kontinent zunutze macht. Die historischen Leiden der versklavten Afrikaner werden mit einer exotisch aromatisierten schwarz-weißen Lovestory verquickt, die gefährlich nahe an den Kitschrändern der Kolportage entlangschrammt. Diesen narrativen Cocktail rundweg bekömmlich zu nennen, wäre gelogen." - Sigrid Löffler, Süddeutsche Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

Beyond the Door of No Return is set in the eighteenth and early nineteenth century, and the central character, Michel Adanson, is a real-life historical figure, a naturalist who lived 1727 to 1806. The novel begins with his death, with his daughter Aglaé watching over him; she too is a real-life figure. (Yes, the name 'Aglaé' is not Diop's invention; that is her actual name; "You are named after Aphrodite's messenger, the youngest of the Three Charites, radiant with beauty", Adanson explains.)

Adanson married in 1770, but was entirely obsessed with completing a 'universal encyclopedia' and devoted practically all his remaining time to it. His wife left him for another man, taking Aglaé with her, and so the girl only had limited contact with her father. On his deathbed, Adanson hopes: "desperately that Aglaé would discover his notebooks", and his dying word, repeated: "over and over, until the end" is: 'Maram'. The notebooks are rather well-hidden, but she does discover them -- and realizes:

Perhaps the discovery of these handwritten pages was, for her, the discovery of a hidden, private Michel Adanson, a man she would otherwise never have known.

My story is not the one you were able to read in my published accounts of the voyage: it is, rather, the story of my youth, my first regrets and my last hopes.

Very happy to present myself as an exceptional man, I replied that I had nothing to do with the people at the Senegal Concession and that any association I might have with them was purely a matter of form. I was in Senegal only to observe its fauna and flora.

"But surely you know," she retorted, "that the Senegal Concession will seek to profit from your observations ? Either you are naïve or you are a hypocrite."

Even though her beauty and her ideas of the world, inseparable from her as an individual, had been the first sources of my love for her, my prejudices would have perhaps led me to try to "whiten" her. And if Maram, out of love for me, had agreed to become a white Black woman, so to speak, I am not certain that I would have continued to love her. She would have become a shadow of herself, a simulacrum.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 September 2023

About the Author :

French-Senegalese author David Diop was born in 1966.

