Beyond the Door of No Return
Beyond the Door of No Return is set in the eighteenth and early nineteenth century, and the central character, Michel Adanson, is a real-life historical figure, a naturalist who lived 1727 to 1806.
The novel begins with his death, with his daughter Aglaé watching over him; she too is a real-life figure.
(Yes, the name 'Aglaé' is not Diop's invention; that is her actual name; "You are named after Aphrodite's messenger, the youngest of the Three Charites, radiant with beauty", Adanson explains.)
Perhaps the discovery of these handwritten pages was, for her, the discovery of a hidden, private Michel Adanson, a man she would otherwise never have known.The bulk of the novel then consists of Adanson's letter to his daughter and his account of his adventures when he was in his early twenties and ventured to Senegal, whereby:
My story is not the one you were able to read in my published accounts of the voyage: it is, rather, the story of my youth, my first regrets and my last hopes.An English translation of Adanson's A Voyage to Senegal was already published in 1759; the invented story Diop presents is a sort of supplement to that chronicle -- adopting also some of the tone of Adanson's narrative, as well as some of the descriptive details.
While conducting his research, Adanson meets a village-chief, Baba Seck, who tells him the story of a revenant -- someone who: "succeeded in returning from an impossible land. And if that place is not death, it is at least adjacent to hell". It is his niece, Maram, who he says was abducted three years earlier -- and now, just a month ago, someone had come to the village claiming to be a messenger from Maram, reporting that she was still alive.
Baba Seck was not entirely truthful: Maram did disappear several years earlier, but it was he that had sold her to a white man, to rid himself of an inconvenience that would have ruined his comfortable little life. Adanson and Maram's paths then cross on Adanson's continuing journey, and he learns her story and what she has been through these past few years -- putting him also in a difficult position because he realizes who the white man that had bought her was and learns that one of the men accompanying him had even been involved in her original kidnapping. And, of course, he falls for her.
We know, of course, that Maram and Adanson would not go on to live happily ever after. The powers that be -- notably the director of the Senegal Concession -- have other ideas; unsurprisingly, the end to Maram and Adanson's relationship is of the kind that still haunts Adanson over half a century later .....
After a somewhat roundabout buildup to Adanson's African adventures -- we learn a bit more about Aglaé than serves any useful purpose in the story -- Beyond the Door of No Return is a well-written adventure-romance in an unusual setting. Diop, a specialist in eighteenth century French literature, presents his novel very much in classic style; he writes well, making for a consistently enjoyable read. In a relatively small space, he also covers the conditions of the times well, with Adanson's travels exposing him to the varieties of lives at the time, from the French colonialists to various local groupings.
The French presence in Senegal, and the consequences for the local people, are mainly presented by example, though occasionally Adanson reflects on (or is led to consider) them, as when he first meets Maram:
Very happy to present myself as an exceptional man, I replied that I had nothing to do with the people at the Senegal Concession and that any association I might have with them was purely a matter of form. I was in Senegal only to observe its fauna and flora.Later, considering the possibility of sharing his life with her, he wonders whether it would be possible:
Even though her beauty and her ideas of the world, inseparable from her as an individual, had been the first sources of my love for her, my prejudices would have perhaps led me to try to "whiten" her. And if Maram, out of love for me, had agreed to become a white Black woman, so to speak, I am not certain that I would have continued to love her. She would have become a shadow of herself, a simulacrum.Diop tries his best to square the circle of the real historical person and the fictional version he features in the novel, with the acknowledgement that Adanson had: "published a pamphlet for the Bureau of Colonies extolling the advantages of the slave trade for the Senegal Concession in Gorée" suggesting that there was perhaps not that much personal growth or enlightened thinking to him after all. Diop presents him as regressing -- "I gradually abandoned my principles" -- and expressing some shame and regret about that, but in focusing on Adanson's few years spent in Africa in his younger days Diop struggles some to capture the full picture of the character. One can see what attracted Diop to this particular real-life figure, and he does present at least the basics of the arc of Adanson's life, down to the obsession with his universal work later in his life, but the alternate-history of those African years doesn't fully tally with the real life-story.
A smooth, colorful read, offering drama, romance, and convincing glimpses of both the France and the Senegal of those times, Beyond the Door of No Return is a very traditional-feeling novel that is a satisfying and enjoyable read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 September 2023
French-Senegalese author David Diop was born in 1966.
