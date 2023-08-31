the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
1 September 2023
Michal Ajvaz Q & A | Queen Sofía Spanish Institute Translation Prize longlist | Social media presence
1 September 2023
Social media presence
Michal Ajvaz Q & A
At The Collidescope George Salis has Cosmic Creations: An Exclusive Interview with Michal Ajvaz.
Among Ajvaz's explanations:
I prefer to talk about the area of Central Europe whose Bohemia is a part.
Central Europe is roughly identified with the area of the former Habsburg Empire (the Austrians are Central Europeans, but not the Germans, even though they speak the same language), and the “spirit” of this area has features of absurdity, irony, and mistrust of all “great ideas.
In this sense, I think my work has its roots in this Central European atmosphere.
And by the way, I do not like the tag “magical realism” used in relation to my work; I do not think it has much in common with the work of writers like Márquez.
I feel an affinity with Central European authors like Kafka or Bruno Schulz.
Several of Ajvaz's works are under review at the complete review -- e.g. The Golden Age -- but I haven't gotten to Journey to the South yet.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Queen Sofía Spanish Institute Translation Prize longlist
Via I'm pointed to the announcement of the longlist for this year's Queen Sofía Spanish Institute Translation Prize, "honoring the best English translation of a work written originally in the Spanish language".
Two of the ten longlisted titles are under review at the complete review: Chris Andrews' translation of César Aira's The Famous Magician and Elizabeth Bryer's translation of María José Ferrada's How to Turn Into a Bird -- though I am disappointed at how many of these I have not seen.
The shortlist will be announced on 24 October.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Social media presence
I've been on Twitter since March 2009 and have found it a generally very positive experience. For all the complaints about the toxic activity there, I've never found too much sloshing around in my (literary-account-heavy) feed and the crazies have rarely come across as more than the occasional background noise; I've also found it relatively easy (or been lucky enough to) stay away from (and/or out of) the kind of unpleasant exchanges that many users seem to have to deal with. That said, as everyone knows, Twitter has changed -- and not just in name -- and I, too have found: not for the better.
The experience is no longer nearly as enjoyable.
Most disappointing is, of course, that a lot of interesting accounts have left Twitter, and I miss them; it used to be a more exciting (and informative) forum. Many have moved on to some of the other social media sites that have popped up -- though fortunately enough remain that I still find it worthwhile to be on Twitter. But I do wonder for how much longer -- and what the possible alternatives might be (for me).
Among the most disappointing changes to Twitter is that the feeds are no longer open to viewers who are not signed in to the site, i.e. it has become something of a closed system. Individual tweets can still be viewed without being signed in (e.g.), and viewers can see a sort of 'best of' list of an account's most-liked tweets (my feed-topper), but that's it. If this had been the policy at Twitter when I started using it I would not have joined; I see no purpose in entering such a closed system (one of the many reasons I never even considered joining F*c*book); it also is what makes me most want to leave the site -- which so far I have not done out of a) inertia (as longtime readers know, I don't do change well) and b) the lack of viable alternatives.
The main alternatives appear to be:
Threads -- a clear non-starter from the get-go, as it's:
Bluesky -- which might be of interest in the future, but which I can't imagine considering now, because:
- Not open to readers who are not logged in -- a deal-breaker right there
- Part of the F*c*book/Instagram/Meta 'family', which I refuse to have any part of
Mastodon -- which looks like the most promising of the lot.
- I need an 'invitation' to get an account ? Seriously ? Fuck that, always. I understand it's still in some kind of beta phase (and they're trying to hold the bots at bay), but an invitation ? Invitations seem relatively easily to come by, but, sorry, I want a platform with the gates wide open, which anyone can sign up to without having to jump through silly hoops like this.
- Feeds do not seem to be readable by viewers who are not signed in ? Maybe they will be in the future ? Who knows, who cares, for now this platform is distinctly uninviting.
Easy, open sign-up !
Browser-viewable (i.e. you don't need to use/download an 'app' -- another deal-breaker for me) !
Feeds are readable without being signed in !
Hey, it's so promising ... I'm actually already on Mastodon .....
But, yeah, not exactly actively; for now I just (automatedly) post whenever a new review goes up.
Why not more active ?
I'm sorry to admit that it hasn't gripped me yet.
I've sniffed around, but am not finding the kind of information and engagement that I'm looking for.
(Yes, I know I am not *following* anyone.
People seem to find it hard to understand, but just because I am not officially *following* someone does not mean I am not aware of and looking at their posts/feed.
I *follow* 606 accounts on Twitter and that already makes for more clutter in my feed than I like -- but there are also many accounts I keep track of which I don't officially follow .....
(I am always baffled by people who follow and then unfollow my account when I don't follow theirs; I have no idea why people expect this kind of reciprocity; many accounts I follow don't follow me and that doesn't surprise or bother me in the least; everyone should tailor their social media and usage thereof to whatever best serves their needs/wants.
(One more reason I don't like closed systems, where the pressure to (be)*friend* is even more intense.))
So, sigh, so far I don't see Mastodon as a place I will really get into.
There are, of course, other alternatives -- like various literary fora and the like.
I regularly check out, for example, The Fictional Woods, the World Literature Forum, and The Mookse and the Gripes' discussion group, but I am not a member of any of these.
I appreciate that I can read the discussions but can't see myself becoming active on anything like this -- not least because there's simply too little discussion going on.
One of the neat things about Twitter is that there's a lot of activity.
Also: there are too many topics I'd want to weigh in on; again, Twitter has proven a good space in how it allows one to be as active as one wants to be, without everything grinding to a halt if one doesn't contribute for a while (as often seems to be the case at these various fora).
(Do I need to mention that TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram (the latter disqualified in any case because it's part of the F*c*book-empire) are all out of the question since I need/want a platform that is first and foremost text-centric ?
(Among the changes that most disappointed me at Twitter was, not long after I started using it, when they started to make it possible for users to post pictures and video.))
A final option would be simply a retreat to this Literary Saloon, expanding posting here with some of what I otherwise leave for Twitter (stuff like this or this, for example).
One significant drawback would be that it would be a lot more work (for me).
Another is, of course, that there's no real outside/interactive engagement.
(Aside from the nightmare of the logistics of adding (and monitoring ...) comment-capability to the weblog, the upkeep would simply be too much work, so that's never going to happen).
Again, Twitter does/did engagement of this kind very well.
I do miss the days of a much more active (literary) "blogosphere", but, yeah, that ain't coming back: while I still read many of the many literary weblogs out there (and there really are an enormous number of them), there's not nearly as much cross-over and dialogue between them as there briefly was in the early 2000s.
(I still use an RSS/news-aggregator to help keep track of many weblogs -- currently: The Old Reader --, but, man, Google Reader is sorely missed.
As is the time when one of the Google-search "filters" was 'Blogs' .....)
At this point, I have to say the last looks like the likeliest option, which I find rather disappointing.
One of the things that first appealed to me about the internet, and the reason I designed the site as I did, was this amazing possibility to link back and forth.
I am a bit surprised that, as far as the complete review goes, there's orders of magnitude more linking forth than there is any back, but I'm okay with that; still, what I liked about Twitter was the incredible amount of back and forth and commentary, all over the place, that it enabled and encouraged.
The platform has already shrunk terribly as far as my areas of interest go -- with the relentless attempt to monetize the site an ever-increasing irritant -- and I can see myself bailing on it if this keeps up.
I don't mind retreating to my little bubble, doing my thing -- and I know there is a not insignificant audience out there that follows what I do here (thanks !) -- but I'd miss the more intense engagement with others that Twitter has allowed for.
What's become of Twitter is yet another painful and depressing example of the internet not living up to its incredible potential (and yet another site screwed up by bad management/ownership -- though I understand the pressure to make money with something that can't possibly do so helps drive much of this poor decision-making, in this case and so many others across the internet).
I still hold out some faint hope that Twitter can be salvaged, but ... who am I kidding ?
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
