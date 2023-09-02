Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Persuader



by

Lee Child



The seventh Jack Reacher novel

Our Assessment:



B : solid, twisty thriller

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 10/3/2003 .

From the Reviews :

"(L)ittle in Child's novels is as it at first seems, and numerous further plot twists spark the story line. What makes the novel really zing, though, is Reacher's narration -- a unique mix of the brainy and the brutal, of strategic thinking and explosive action, moral rumination and ruthless force, marking him as one of the most memorable heroes in contemporary thrillerdom. Any thriller fan who has yet to read Lee Child should start now." - Publishers Weekly Quotes :

"Given the riskiness of Child’s creative processes, the novels can’t be equally good. It’s not that they aren’t all supremely, unstoppably readable; it’s that some of them have an extra quality of freshness and surprise. The very best is the one with the twistiest plot, Persuader. (Surely - surely ? -- Child must have worked at least some of that one out in advance.)" - John Lanchester, The New Yorker (14/11/2016)

The complete review 's Review :

Persuader begins with a bang -- and a lot of action, with Jack Reacher right in the thick of things. It also begins with Reacher doing something that shocks us: readers are used to how he deals with the bad guys, and they all deserve it, but here, aside from taking out some bad guys he takes another shot which we normally wouldn't expect him to. It feels all wrong, and readers may well wonder what's gotten into Child: Reacher does have a code, and he seems to blow right through it here .....

Even before Reacher does the what-we-thought-was-unthinkable, Child hooks the reader right with the opening lines:

The cop climbed out of his car exactly four minutes before he got shot. He moved like he knew his fate in advance.

Truth is by that point I had been in for eleven whole days, since a damp shiny Saturday night in the city of Boston when I saw a dead man walk across a sidewalk and get into a car. It wasn't a delusion. It wasn't an uncanny resemblance. It wasn't a double or a twin or a brother or a cousin. It was a man who died a decade ago. There was no doubt about it.

"We don't know where to look. We don't know where Beck goes. We don't even know where he lives. He has nbo registered property. His house must be owned by some phantom corporation. It's a needle in a haystack."

"Haven't you tailed him ?"

"We've tried. he has bodyguards and drivers. They're too good."

"Good luck," she said. "I don't think we've missed anything."

But we had missed a lot of things. They were glaring errors in our thinking and they all came back to haunt me.

"People are such suckers."

"Are they ?"

He looked at me and nodded. "They see what they want to see."

"Do they ?"

"All the time."

I can't object what they do to me, just like my husband can't object to what they do to him. Nobody can object. To anything, you see. That's the point. You won't be allowed to object to anything, either.

It was a little bigger than a softball. I swung my arm, wide and flat and fast, like I was going to slap him in the face. The momentum would have taken my arm off at the shoulder if I had missed.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 September 2023

About the Author :

British author Lee Child was born in 1954.

