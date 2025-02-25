Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Die Trying



by

Lee Child



The second Jack Reacher novel

Our Assessment:



B : solid thrills throughout, but the basic (convoluted) plot just too overblown silly

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The LA Times . 26/7/1998 Dick Lochte

From the Reviews :

"I missed Reacher’s debut last year in Killing Floor. If it was as wonderful as the glowing quotes provided by the publisher indicate, it’s hard to explain why this sequel is such a clunker." - Dick Lochte, The Los Angeles Times

The complete review 's Review :

Die Trying takes place some fourteen months after Jack Reacher left a lifetime in the military. He has been taking in the sights -- "You got to remember, I'm a thirty-seven-year-old American, but I've never really been in America much", he explains --, becoming a true drifter: so far he hasn't spent more than ten days in any one place:

Thirty-six year I was always where somebody else told me to be. Very structured sort of a life. I suppose I am reacting against it. I love moving around when I feel like it. It's like a drug.

His name is Beau Borken. Thirty-five years old, six feet in height and four hundred pounds in weight. Big guy, right ?

(W)e're two days away from a unique moment in history. Things are going to happen which will change the world. Plans are made and operations are under way.

He was operating in a one-dimensional world.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 February 2025

About the Author :

British author Lee Child was born in 1954.

