

the complete review - fiction

Bad Luck and Trouble



by

Lee Child



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The eleventh Jack Reacher novel

Our Assessment:



B : ultimately reasonably satisfying, but uneven

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 31/3/2007 Matthew Lewin The NY Times . 14/5/2007 Janet Maslin

From the Reviews :

"Lee Child certainly has a flair for action, tension and a good story. But his hero, Jack Reacher, the drifter who owns nothing in the world but a folding toothbrush and the clothes he stands up in, is hard to stomach. Apart from the fact that he never shaves, seldom changes those clothes and never washes his pants, he is just too damn perfect to be even halfway believable." - Matthew Lewin, The Guardian





"Now he avoids commas, italics, long sentences, balmy caresses and any other talk about the weather. The effect of this streamlining is electrifying. Not for nothing has the cover art of his recent books depicted a bull’s-eye. (...) Mr. Child’s one liability is sadism, but he keeps it under control here with eye-for-an-eye reasoning. (...) Bad Luck and Trouble, a top-tier Reacher book that matches the caliber of One Shot, from 2005, makes the most of its characters’ camaraderie." - Janet Maslin, The New York Times

The complete review 's Review :

The first chapter of Bad Luck and Trouble doesn't feature Jack Reacher, but rather an old army colleague of his who is being loaded onto a helicopter, the novel opening: "The man was called Calvin Franz and the helicopter was a Bell 222". Franz has two broken legs, so he's being loaded on board on a stretcher; for a while it's unclear what the plan is, but it would seem he is being medevacked. He's not.

The second chapter, set seventeen days later, brings Reacher on the scene. He's in Portland, Oregon, keeping up his meandering ways -- "Reacher was a drifter, not a hermit, restless, not dysfunctional" -- but running a bit short of money. When Reacher goes to an ATM he finds that there's more money there than there should be -- 1030 dollars more, to be exact. Which might be a simple (if unlikely) mistake -- or, he realizes, a message.

It is indeed a call for help, from Francis Neagley, one of the eight members of a special investigations unit he had set up and worked with while in the army. Franz was a member, too, and when Neagley learned what happened to Franz -- the helicopter ride ... did not go well -- she goes about trying to contact the other members of the unit. Even though they are not more or less off the grid like Reacher is, she can't reach anyone; indeed, Reacher is the first one she is able to contact. They meet in Los Angeles and team up to try to figure out what is going on.

Something is definitely going on. While they do find other members of the unit, someone else has clearly been tracking them as well -- and managed to clear a few out of the way already. From early on we also see Reacher and Neagley being surveilled -- by not one but two different parties -- so someone is already hot on their heels when they start looking into things .....

Four members of the old unit band together, trying to figure out what happened -- with Reacher swearing vengeance on whoever is responsible. The plan -- or at least the ambition -- is simple:

We investigate, we prepare, we execute. We find them, we take them down, and then we piss on their ancestors' graves.

He waited.

Five minutes.

Ten.

No time.

No element of surprise.

A fortified position with no way in.

A hopeless situation.

"We're good to go," Reacher said.

Then he broke the guy's neck, one-handed, with a single convulsive twist. Then he bounced the guy's head around, front to back, side to side, to make sure the spinal cord was properly severed. He didn't want the gut to wake up a paraplegic.

"You could have kept the old shirt."

"Slippery slope," Reacher said. "I carry a spare shirt, pretty soon I'm carrying spare pants. Then I'd need a suitcase. Next thing I know, I've got a house and a car and a savings plan and I'm filling out all kinds of forms."

When he had quit the army he had been fully aware that what faced him was the beginning of the rest of his life, but he had seen ahead no further than one day at a time. He had made no plans and formed no visions.

The others had.

How ?

Why ?

He wondered exactly how well they were doing, behind their facades. Exactly how it all looked on paper for them, at tax time. And how it was going to look a year from then.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 February 2024

About the Author :

British author Lee Child was born in 1954.

