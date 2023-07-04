

Personal



by

Lee Child



The nineteenth Jack Reacher novel

B : the usual solid -- and occasionally spectacular -- action, in a decent thriller

From the Reviews :

"As usual the novel has a refrain. A repeated nugget of tactical wisdom. This time it's that in a fight, no one knows what's going to happen. (...) It is also Child. He is so good. He makes "literary" writing seem orotund. Flabby. His sawn-off sentences pile up. He generates relentless momentum. At the same time, breathing space. Educational interludes. A whole paragraph on how to kick down a door. Sardonic riffs on consumerism. Always rhythmically placed in the ebb and flow of information. Contributing to the suspense. Child's dedication to suspense. It approaches the Hitchcockian." - Steven Poole, The Guardian





"In all it is an easy read that flows relatively smoothly. The story starts well, but the rationale behind the focus on the London gangs seems odd and the plot meanders at time. Nevertheless it builds to an exciting conclusion and Child provides a good, unexpected final twist that makes sense of what went before." - Jeff Popple, Sydney Morning Herald





"Personal, the 19th Reacher novel, is the best of the six I’ve read. (...) The story that unfolds in Paris and London -- both lovingly evoked -- is complex and fascinating. You’ll learn more than you ever expected to know about snipers and high-powered rifles. (...) Throughout, Child does a masterly job of bringing his adventure to life with endless surprises and fierce suspense, and he’s peerless on the logistics of killing. (...) There’s an unspoken bargain here: Child gives us an exciting read, and we pretend not to know that his hero will survive this adventure, just as he did the previous 18 times." - Patrick Anderson, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

Jack Reacher is on the West Coast, doing his usual itinerant thing, when someone takes a shot at the French president in Paris -- and soon enough Reacher is involved in trying help track down who might have been behind it. Generals Tom O'Day and Richard Shoemaker, back from Reacher's army military police days, put out the call and as luck would have it, it reaches Reacher quickly. (One could argue that this launching set-up -- as to how Reacher learns he is needed -- is rather too contrived, but presumably -- as also goes for so much else in the novel (and this kind of novel in general) --: whatever gets the job done, and puts Reacher into play.)

Protected by bulletproof glass, the president wasn't injured -- but the one shot was a mighty one, taken from fourteen hundred yards away. Very few snipers have the skills to pull that off, and with a G8 meeting scheduled for London soon, everyone is concerned about someone with those abilities being out there. The list of suspects is quickly shortened to a handful -- "We're down to four guys", O'Day tells Reacher -- and one of them is someone who Reacher put away sixteen years earlier: John Kott, who finished his fifteen-year-sentence just a year ago.

Reacher gets partnered up with Casey Nice, a twenty-eight-year-old officially working for the State Department. She's exactly the same age as Dominique Kohl was -- a character familiar to Child-readers from Persuader -- who ... met an unfortunate fate, which Reacher still feels very guilty about (and so he's going to be worrying about Casey the whole time they're working together.) Casey also has a bit of an anxiety problem, which she's treating by taking pills -- and she only has a limited supply of them, with Reacher then having to worry too whether that will become a problem .....

Out of action for fifteen years, it stands to reason that Kott's skills have atrophied -- but, as Casey tells him, he's been doing yoga, and: "it's the yoga that worries us".....

Reacher also knows why they reached out to him in particular:

If Kott's the guy, you want me out there blundering around because whoever is bankrolling him will want to stop me. Whatever faction, as O'Day likes to say, I'm supposed to bring them out in the open. That's all. All I am is bait.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 July 2023

