UK title: The Visitor

US title: Running Blind

The fourth Jack Reacher novel

Our Assessment:



B+ : the silliness of the overly-elaborately staged murders aside, very enjoyable

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 22/4/2000 Chris Petit The NY Times Book Rev. . 23/7/2000 Marilyn Stasio The Times . 29/4/2000 Peter Millar

From the Reviews :

"(A) professional, efficient mix of hard-boiled style with lots of lip and a revival of the classic locked-room mystery. (...) If the denouement disappoints, Child rewards curiosity along the way with tight, well-worked plotting, pace and high mileage." - Chris Petit, The Guardian





"After four books in this raw series, the romantic persona of Child's rootless hero is starting to wear. (...) (F)or all his abrasive, show-off ways, Jack uses honest ingenuity to outwit his adversary." - Marilyn Stasio, The New York Times Book Review





"The pacing is taut, but there are perhaps too many reversed signposts -- I identified the killer long before either Reacher or the FBI. It is credit to Child's narrative skill that I continued to find The Visitor compulsive reading right up to the last page -- if only to be sure that I was right." - Peter Millar, The Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Jack Reacher encountered in Running Blind (published as The Visitor in the UK) -- the fourth in the series, set about three years after Reacher has left the army -- is, in several significant ways, unlike the one readers may have come expect. Famously unencumbered by possessions and nearly always on the move, Running Blind opens with Reacher not only owning a house but also with a serious girlfriend. It hasn't gotten to the point where they are cohabitating -- Reacher's house is in Garrison, New York, and girlfriend Jodie Jacob is a high-powered lawyer, on the cusp of making partner at a big firm in New York City -- but this is a very settled situation for Reacher, certainly compared to those we find him in in almost all the other books in the series. No fear, however: Reacher hasn't gone completely domestic. And, while he still owns the house and is with Jodie (more or less ...), at the end of the book, neither figures too prominently in the story. Mostly, Reacher is -- as usual -- on the move, caught up in a case that fits and can satisfy his restless naturel (not that he is thrilled by what he gets roped into -- or rather, how he gets roped into it. ).

The novel begins with a short scene printed in italics which, as readers can guess, puts us in the mind of a murderer -- the perpetrator of the crimes whom Reacher will be called on to hunt down. There are more such brief glimpses of the killer at work throughout the novel, and from the first it's clear that we are dealing with someone who is, in many ways, like Reacher: thinking things through and planning ahead very carefully and thoroughly, well-trained, and intelligent; like Reacher, they know: "knowledge is power. The more knowledge, the more power".

After this brief glimpse into the killer's mind, the scene then shifts to Reacher, dining by himself in a Manhattan restaurant he's taken to. He sees that the owner is being shaken down by two goons in the protection racket -- just the kind of injustice he can't bear. He takes matters into his own big hands and teaches the goons a lesson, sending them away with a message for their boss, a man named Petrosian. One problem solved -- except that it becomes something of a millstone. (Among the pleasing things about the plotting of Running Blind is how Child keeps bringing in and using the consequences of this one small encounter throughout the novel. )

After he drives *home* -- it's still hard to think of Reacher as having any sort of place one can call 'home' -- he's picked up by the FBI. It turns out they have been following him for over a week now -- amazingly (and, again, atypically for the so observant and careful Reacher) he has to admit: "'Well, FBI tails are obviously pretty good,' he said. 'I never noticed.'"

What he did to Petrosian's goons isn't the reason they were tailing him, but it does give them some leverage over him, and they use that, for all it's worth (which turns out to be quite a lot). What they are interested in is another case: two women have been killed, and both had had contact with Reacher in their and his previous life, in the army. There's a serial killer on the loose, and it looks like the killer is targeting female sexual harassment complainants who subsequently quit the military. FBI profilers led by Julia Lamarr have been trying to form a picture of who the perpetrator might be -- and the profile they come up with sounds an awful lot like Reacher. And while they then do cross him off their list, they remain convinced it's someone like him.

Reacher doesn't take to Lamarr at all, and is relatively hostile to the whole investigation -- not least because Army and FBI generally don't get along. But he also doesn't give much credit to their profiling efforts. As he eventually says:

They're wasting their time with this profiling shit. It won't get them anywhere. They need to work the clues.

"A wanderer."

"It's important to me."

"How important, though ?"

He shrugged. "I don't know, exactly."

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 July 2022

