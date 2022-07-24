|
Running Blind
Our Assessment:
B+ : the silliness of the overly-elaborately staged murders aside, very enjoyable
The complete review's Review:
The Jack Reacher encountered in Running Blind (published as The Visitor in the UK) -- the fourth in the series, set about three years after Reacher has left the army -- is, in several significant ways, unlike the one readers may have come expect.
Famously unencumbered by possessions and nearly always on the move, Running Blind opens with Reacher not only owning a house but also with a serious girlfriend.
It hasn't gotten to the point where they are cohabitating -- Reacher's house is in Garrison, New York, and girlfriend Jodie Jacob is a high-powered lawyer, on the cusp of making partner at a big firm in New York City -- but this is a very settled situation for Reacher, certainly compared to those we find him in in almost all the other books in the series.
No fear, however: Reacher hasn't gone completely domestic.
And, while he still owns the house and is with Jodie (more or less ...), at the end of the book, neither figures too prominently in the story.
Mostly, Reacher is -- as usual -- on the move, caught up in a case that fits and can satisfy his restless naturel (not that he is thrilled by what he gets roped into -- or rather, how he gets roped into it. ).
They're wasting their time with this profiling shit. It won't get them anywhere. They need to work the clues.More or less blackmailed into helping out, Reacher first grudgingly but then more eagerly does. He gets an FBI minder, the attractive Lisa Harper -- over six feet tall, twenty-nine (but looking sixteen ...). She proves competent and is a decent sidekick -- with some sexual tension in the air all the while then, especially once they spend more time together.
Reacher and Harper drive and fly around a lot -- Running Blind is a typical Reacher-novel in that there is a ridiculous amount of travel involved -- which also gives Reacher time to mull over what he wants out of life -- or rather how he wants to lead it. As Harper recognizes, he's:
"A wanderer."And, yes, Running Blind is a novel where Reacher tries to figure put what kind of life he wants to lead. Though, of course, we -- and he -- all know what that is .....
The murders being investigated -- soon enough there's a third woman dead, killed in exactly the same way -- are certainly baffling. The killer leaves no traces behind, and the killings themselves are bizarrely staged, without any signs of the victims struggling. Even how the victims are actually killed stumps the investigators. There's meticulous planning involved, in these crimes being committed in the far reaches of the country.
Eventually, Reacher figures it all out -- and then the race is on, to see whether he and Harper can get to the next victim before the killer does, the narrative then moving back and forth with more urgency as both killer and Reacher close in.
If not completely obvious, most readers will probably have suspected who the killer is, but Child takes his time in fully revealing how the crimes are committed. It's fairly silly and unrealistic -- and seems way too elaborate -- but the strangeness of the crimes is intriguing enough. And Child saves the conclusion from being a mere justice-is-served wrap-up with a few nice little last twists and tweaks, the FBI wanting to frame the resolution to their satisfaction but Reacher having a few nice aces up his sleeve.
The dialogue-heavy novel is a bit basic in parts, and the crimes at its heart too silly, but Child has this plotted out well and sustains suspense throughout, with the final twists, once the perpetrator has been put out of action, particularly satisfying. As to Reacher's experiments in domesticity -- of which there was practically nothing to see in the novel -- , it's pretty clear where that is headed too, with Reacher having reached a decision regarding the house, and with Jodie making partner at her law firm by the end of the novel .....
There is some clumsiness and silliness here, but Running Blind is a very good lightweight thriller, an easily enjoyable read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 24 July 2022
British author Lee Child was born in 1954.
