One Shot



by

Lee Child



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

The ninth Jack Reacher novel

One Shot was made into the film Jack Reacher in 2012, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and starring Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, -- and Werner Herzog

Our Assessment:



B+ : well-constructed and paced, with some nice twists

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The LA Times . 3/7/2005 Dick Lochte The NY Times A 9/6/2005 Janet Maslin The Telegraph . 8/5/2005 Susanna Yager The Washington Post . 19/6/2005 Patrick Anderson

From the Reviews :

"Child has as much use for subplots as he does for local color. Reacher comes to town to make sure justice is served; the other characters are there to help or to harm him. (...) One Shot may not be the new Maltese Falcon , but if you’re looking for compelling, furiously paced escapist fiction that doesn’t stint on deduction, you should definitely follow murder suspect James Barr’s example and “Get Jack Reacher.”" - Dick Lochte, The Los Angeles Times





may not be the new , but if you’re looking for compelling, furiously paced escapist fiction that doesn’t stint on deduction, you should definitely follow murder suspect James Barr’s example and “Get Jack Reacher.”" - "However incompatible they may seem, Mr. Child's tough talk and thoughtful plotting make an ingenious combination, turning novels like his new One Shot into pure, escapist gold. Not for nothing do reviewers tell readers to disconnect the phone when the latest Reacher knockout comes along. (...) Mr. Child lets the story unfold calmly for a while. Then he brings together all these elements with a terrific climactic episode" - Janet Maslin, The New York Times





into pure, escapist gold. Not for nothing do reviewers tell readers to disconnect the phone when the latest Reacher knockout comes along. (...) Mr. Child lets the story unfold calmly for a while. Then he brings together all these elements with a terrific climactic episode" - "There is the usual violent ending to this first-rate thriller, with the imperturbable Reacher meting out his brand of justice to the villains." - Susanna Yager, The Telegraph





"One Shot , ninth in the series, is less satisfying. Often I didn't believe what was happening. It becomes a question of how much leeway you give a writer -- how much, as they say, you're willing to suspend disbelief. (...) Child is a skillful writer, but at its worst this book reads like one of those really lame thrillers where bad guys who limp or have a scar on their face slink around wielding diabolical powers until the hero outfoxes them." - Patrick Anderson, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

One Shot begins with a mass-killing in Indiana, a sniper firing six shots from about thirty-five yards away, five of which neatly hit and kill five individuals (with the sixth hissing into an ornamental pool). He makes his getaway easily, too, -- but, it turns out, far from cleanly: it's not just the one spent shell case that rolls into a crack, he also leaves his fingerprints behind elsewhere. It doesn't take the police long to identify their suspect: forty-one-year-old James Barr, honorably discharged from the army fourteen years earlier. He's quickly arrested, and the evidence keeps piling up -- the van he drove, the rifle he used. It's a slam-dunk case, as everyone who sees the evidence -- including, eventually, Jack Reacher -- can't help but believe; it couldn't be any clearer.

Barr doesn't say much when he's arrested, but he does claim: "They got the wrong guy" -- and his one demand is: "Get Jack Reacher for me". He doesn't explain who Reacher is, or why he wants him, but the police figure out that their paths might have overlapped in the military, where Reacher had been an officer in the military police. As to finding him -- well: "Reacher fell off the radar after 1997. Completely and totally". It's like he disappeared off the face of the earth.

Readers of course know that Reacher became a vagabond after he left the army, traveling through the United States, leading a: "rootless invisible life". The lawyers representing Barr -- sought out by his sister, Rosemary, the only person close to him -- are also eager to find him, but as their investigator notes: "He's out of circulation". He is, in fact, quite a ways away at the time, in South Beach, Miami, but he sees a report about the killings, hears the name James Barr -- and sets out for Indiana.

A nice twist is that Reacher hasn't come to help or save Barr; their paths did cross, back in the military, and Reacher has good reason to both think that Barr is capable of what's he's been accused of and for wanting Barr to get a fit punishment. Still, after he's spoken with the DA handling the case as well as Barr's lawyer and sister, a few things bother him. First off, that Barr specifically wanted him there -- though, given their history, as his lawyer tells Reacher: "Logically, you're the last person he should have asked for". And then there's the fact Reacher's previous experiences with Barr suggest Barr would have gladly confessed to such a deed -- and yet:

This time the forensics seem to be a total slam dunk. But he's denying it.

The Zec was the man he worked for. It wasn't just Zec. It was the Zec. It was a question of respect. The Zec was eighty years old, but he still broke arms if he smelled disrespect.

"We missed something very obvious," Reacher said. "We spent all this time looking down the wrong end of the gun. All we've done is look at who fired it."

"What should we have done ?"

"We should have thought harder."

"It depends entirely on the soldier," the Zec said. "It depends entirely on his tenacity and imagination."

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 July 2025

About the Author :

British author Lee Child was born in 1954.

