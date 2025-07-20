|
One Shot
One Shot begins with a mass-killing in Indiana, a sniper firing six shots from about thirty-five yards away, five of which neatly hit and kill five individuals (with the sixth hissing into an ornamental pool).
He makes his getaway easily, too, -- but, it turns out, far from cleanly: it's not just the one spent shell case that rolls into a crack, he also leaves his fingerprints behind elsewhere.
It doesn't take the police long to identify their suspect: forty-one-year-old James Barr, honorably discharged from the army fourteen years earlier.
He's quickly arrested, and the evidence keeps piling up -- the van he drove, the rifle he used.
It's a slam-dunk case, as everyone who sees the evidence -- including, eventually, Jack Reacher -- can't help but believe; it couldn't be any clearer.
This time the forensics seem to be a total slam dunk. But he's denying it.Child soon introduces other characters as well, shadowing the lawyer and Reacher -- first a Grigor Linsky, who reports to 'the Zec':
The Zec was the man he worked for. It wasn't just Zec. It was the Zec. It was a question of respect. The Zec was eighty years old, but he still broke arms if he smelled disrespect.Clearly, there's more to the killings than just Barr going on a loner-spree. And the Zec and his literally shadowy underlings are keeping close tabs on Reacher and Barr's lawyer and their activities, surely to make sure that they can't dig too deep and start to figure things out.
Indeed, soon enough they try to get Reacher out of the way, setting him up to get properly beaten up -- but since they only sic five men on him that doesn't work, and so once this plan A fails things escalate. Soon Reacher has to lay low, sought by both the police and the shadowy forces he realizes don't want him to be sniffing around.
Matters are also complicated by the fact that the prosecutor on the case -- DA A.A.Rodin -- is the father of the lawyer representing Barr, Helen. And there's the question of whether someone in law enforcement is passing information to the very well-informed bad guys ....
Barr himself is soon out of commission, spending most of the novel in hospital, first in a coma but then even when he wakes up with a conveniently fuzzy memory. And even if he does have answers, it sure looks like he is trying to protect his sister, knowing how ruthless those who are behind all this can be.
It's a bit of a shame that it takes so long before Reacher realizes:
"We missed something very obvious," Reacher said. "We spent all this time looking down the wrong end of the gun. All we've done is look at who fired it."The killings were perfectly executed -- even down to the bullet that missed -- even as, for example, the sniper's choice of nest wasn't the obvious one, one of the few details that Barr confirms to Reacher. With such precision, and with someone else behind at least the ordering of the shooting, the obvious question becomes whether the victims -- or at least one or some of them -- were actual targets, and whether there was an actual motive behind the act. Child eventually does have his characters follow that trail, but more could have been done with that.
Randomness comes into play several times in the story, beginning with what looks like a random set of killings. But, as Child has Reacher point out, randomness is a funny thing -- and: "True randomness is very hard for humans to achieve". (For all his awareness of that, Reacher also boasts: "I'm a lucky man. Always have been, always will be" -- but then arguably, much of the time he does make his own luck .....) Details emerge that begin to paint a bigger picture, including what exactly Barr's role in the commission of the crime was.
Quite early on already 'the Zec' understands:
"It depends entirely on the soldier," the Zec said. "It depends entirely on his tenacity and imagination."If it depends on Reacher -- the solider -- ... well, readers know how that will go. It does come down to a big showdown, in the Zec's well-protected lair. Reacher doesn't go it quite alone -- from lawyer Helen to an eager news reporter whom he convinces of his story and a few others, he assembles a motley but adequate support-team. The showdown is a pretty typical Reacher-novel-finale, but actually a bit more measured (and thus slightly more plausible) than most. And the various plot points are nicely tied up, the various discoveries made along the way neatly slotted into place in explaining it all.
The bad guys in One Shot stick out as rather cartoonishly over-the-top (and, despite the backstory Child does eventually offer about 'the Zec', underdeveloped -- not least regarding their larger criminal enterprise) and it's a shame the who-were-the-victims angle wasn't explored more closely from the beginning, but mostly this is a very solid and very well-paced thriller. The details -- especially about the shooting -- are particularly good, and well-used, as Reacher discovers and figures out more of the complex picture, and the various cat and mouse games are effectively handled (i.e. don't come across as too silly, as they sometimes can in the Reacher-novels).
- M.A.Orthofer, 20 July 2025
British author Lee Child was born in 1954.
