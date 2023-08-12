the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 August 2023

21 August 2023 - Monday

Karin Tidbeck Q & A | Rentrée littéraire 2023

       Karin Tidbeck Q & A

       At the Times of Malta Teodor Reljić has a Q & A with the Swedish-(but-also-English-)writing author Karin Tidbeck, in ‘Categorise my work if you must. I won’t’.
       Among her observations:
Writing in a second language is a constant reminder that words mean things, that they have roots, that they affect perception. Amatka was me saying my piece on language, pretty much.

As for translation, I became a translator out of necessity. I don’t have the formal education. But it has taught me a lot about how perception shifts according to language. I’m not completely into the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis but it does tickle the imagination.
       Several of her works are available in English -- not just the ones she wrote in English .....

       Rentrée littéraire 2023

       The French rentrée littéraire -- the big fall flood of book-releases -- has been unleashed !
       Except -- it's not that big this year. As Manon Derdevet writes in her AFP report (here at Radio France): Rentrée littéraire : il n'y a jamais eu aussi peu de romans publiés depuis 1997, as, with just 466 novels in the mix it's the meagerest offering since 1997. By way of comparison: between 2005 and 2012, the average was 676.
       Ah, the good old days .....

       For some early overview/summary coverage see, for example:        Perhaps more useful is just checking out what the publishers are offering: here the rentrée littéraire-pages of some of the leading publishers:        See also Albin Michel's list (warning ! dreaded pdf format !).

