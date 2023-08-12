the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 August 2023
21 August:
Karin Tidbeck Q & A | Rentrée littéraire 2023
21 August 2023
- Monday
Karin Tidbeck Q & A | Rentrée littéraire 2023
Karin Tidbeck Q & A
At the Times of Malta Teodor Reljić has a Q & A with the Swedish-(but-also-English-)writing author Karin Tidbeck, in ‘Categorise my work if you must. I won’t’.
Among her observations:
Writing in a second language is a constant reminder that words mean things, that they have roots, that they affect perception.
Amatka was me saying my piece on language, pretty much.
Several of her works are available in English -- not just the ones she wrote in English .....
As for translation, I became a translator out of necessity.
I don’t have the formal education.
But it has taught me a lot about how perception shifts according to language.
I’m not completely into the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis but it does tickle the imagination.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Rentrée littéraire 2023
The French rentrée littéraire -- the big fall flood of book-releases -- has been unleashed !
Except -- it's not that big this year.
As Manon Derdevet writes in her AFP report (here at Radio France): Rentrée littéraire : il n'y a jamais eu aussi peu de romans publiés depuis 1997, as, with just 466 novels in the mix it's the meagerest offering since 1997.
By way of comparison: between 2005 and 2012, the average was 676.
Ah, the good old days .....
For some early overview/summary coverage see, for example:
Perhaps more useful is just checking out what the publishers are offering: here the rentrée littéraire-pages of some of the leading publishers:
See also Albin Michel's list (warning ! dreaded pdf format !).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
