Lives of Philosophers and Sophists



by

Eunapius



Greek title: Βίοι Φιλοσόφων καὶ Σοφιστῶν

Translated and with an Introduction by Han Baltussen

Previously translated in The Lives of the Sophists by Wilmer C. Wright (1921)

by Wilmer C. Wright (1921) The Loeb Classical Library volume also includes Graeme Miles' translation of Philostratus' Lives of the Sophists

This is a bilingual edition that includes the original Greek text

Our Assessment:



B : solid, often entertaining survey of characters and times

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Eunapius' Lives of Philosophers and Sophists is here, in this Loeb edition (and just like in the previous 1921 one), published together with Philostratus' Lives of the Sophists and can be seen as a sort of continuation of it, covering, as translator Baltussen notes in his Introduction, "the period from Plotinus (ca. AD 250) up to Chrysanthius (ca. 380)".

Eunapius' work seems generally to get short shrift compared to Philostratus', but is of interest for a number of reasons, including its immediacy -- Eunapius is closer, in time and often personally, to many of his subjects -- as well as the time covered, in which sophism and philosophizing seem no longer quite as prominent, and when Christianity was already a growing threat to the intellectual sphere (when, for example: "Constantine was emperor and was pulling down the most celebrated temples and constructing buildings for the Christians"). There's also a general eagerness to his accounts, as he is more uniformly enthusiastic about his subjects and their accomplishments than the sometimes sharply critical and dismissive Philostratus, with Eunapius emphasizing at the outset that he: "does not aim to record the lesser activities of distinguished men, but only their significant action". Eunapius gives a nod to Philostratus' "offhand and agreeable style", but his own also holds considerable appeal. Baltussen also suggests that: "Eunapius is so eager to ascribe supernatural qualities to several of the individuals, that one suspects a special agenda", which, while hardly making his accounts more convincing as history, do make for some fantastical appeal.

Lives of Philosophers and Sophists treats twenty-nine figures -- and is notable not least because one of them is a woman, Sosipatra. (From a modern vantage point it's nothing less than shocking that out of the nearly hundred figures discussed by Philostratus and Eunapius in these two collections a mere one is a woman.) Her story is one of the more remarkable ones, too -- and one of those with something of the supernatural bent Baltussen spoke of, as, at age five she is entrusted for five years to two old men -- "whether they were heroes or demigods of some species still more divine" is at first unclear --, after which she returns "filled with divine inspiration in an unassuming way".

A sense of Eunapius' approach is found in descriptions such as:

Anatolius was a sophist in the fashion appropriate to feasts and drinking parties; and his drinking party was neither lacking speeches nor devoid of learning. But all this happened many years ago, and therefore the author has been very careful in his report of what he learned from spoken reports.

While philosophers shield their secret teachings by obscuring it, in the way that poets conceal theirs in myths, Porphyry praised the salutary effect of clarity

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 August 2023

About the Author :

Sophist and historian Eunapius (Εὐνάπιος) lived ca. 345 to 415.

