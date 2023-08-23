Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - philosophy / biography

Lives of the Sophists



by

Philostratus



Greek title: Βίοι Σοφιστῶν

Translated and with an Introduction by Graeme Miles

Previously translated in The Lives of the Sophists by Wilmer C. Wright (1921)

by Wilmer C. Wright (1921) The Loeb Classical Library volume also includes Han Baltussen's translation of Lives of Philosophers and Sophists

This is a bilingual edition that includes the original Greek text

Our Assessment:



B : wide-ranging (both in subject and treatment) and quite appealing biographical tour

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Classical Review* . (38:3/4) 5-6/1924 J.S.Phillimore Sunday Times* . 18/6/1922 Edmund Gosse

(* review of an earlier translation)

From the Reviews :

"Philostratus' gallery of little sketches of those marvellous verbal executants makes the liveliest reading in the Greek, but this translation is flat and colour less; the nuances are frequently missed, the wit disappears; and the writer seems to grope about in the Philostratean Greek without ease or security. (...) The language is sadly raceless. (...) There is hardly a page where one is not annoyed by this blunting workmanship; and often it is more than a nuance that is missed" - J.S.Phillimore, The Classical Review





"He makes a forgotten world of intellectual activity rise out of oblivion for an instant and move before us. His book has the same relation to a serious biography that a "film" has to a novel. There is a procession of figures, and each one is in the flesh-light for a few moments. (...) (W)hat really makes his gossip valuable is what he is able to relate out of his personal memory (.....) Philostratus gives us as good an account as he can of the style of Herodes, which he considered to reach the very summit of oratory." - Edmund Gosse, Sunday Times

The complete review 's Review :

Philostratus' Lives of the Sophists offers biographical sketches of fifty-nine figures: "who practiced philosophy and had a reputation for sophistry and those who were properly designated sophists". Philostratus describes: "the Ancient Sophistic to be rhetoric doing philosophy", but also identifies a 'Second Sophistic' -- "which we must not call new, for it is ancient, but rather second" --, and it is the latter that he focuses his attention on. In both cases, rhetoric, and the command of it, features prominently -- with Philostratus amusingly noting early in his overview that:

The Athenians, seeing the power associated with sophists, debarred them from the law courts, on the grounds that they made the unjust argument more powerful than the just and were stronger than direct expression.

When he engaged in dialogue in Rome, the whole city was full of enthusiasm, so much so that even those who did not understand the Greek language heard him with pleasure, and he charmed them with the sound of his voice, the expression of his gaze and the rhythm of his tongue.

We will pass over Ariobarzanes of Cilicia and Xenophron of Sicily and Peithagoras who came from Cyrene, who seemed without skill in invention and in expressing their ideas, but were taken seriously by the Greeks of their time due to the lack of first-rate sophists, much as people eat bitter vetch when they lack other food.

Those who deem Varus of Laodicea worth mentioning should themselves be deemed unworthy of mention.

was so outspoken that when he ascended to the chair of rhetoric at Athens, the proem of his introductory speech was dedicated not to the wisdom of the Athenians but to his own.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 August 2023

About the Author :

The sophist Philostratus (Φιλόστρατος) lived ca.170 to 250.

