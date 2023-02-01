

Deceit



by

Yuri Felsen



Title: Deceit Author: Yuri Felsen Genre: Novel Written: 1930 (Eng. 2022) Length: 241 pages Original in: Russian Availability: Deceit - US Deceit - UK Deceit - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US)

Russian title: Обман

Translated by Bryan Karetnyk

The Prototype (UK) edition includes a Foreword by Peter Pomerantsev and an Afterword by Bryan Karetnyk

The Astra House (US) edition includes a Foreword and a Translator's Note by Bryan Karetnyk

Our Assessment:



B : an appealing little work, nicely done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Literary Review . 6/2022 Donald Rayfield The Spectator . 20/8/2022 Matthew Janney The Telegraph . 12/6/2022 Cal Revely-Calder TLS . 23/9/2022 Eric Naiman

From the Reviews :

"The prose is electrifying, irascible and melodic, a potentially unruly mixture brought harmoniously together by the translator Bryan Karetnyk. (...) Felsen is often described as a purveyor of auto-fiction before it existed. But if the genre today implies self-understanding through the edifying process of writing, Felsen offers a more sobering conclusion: that writing may in fact bring us both closer to and further from reality, from the blinding light of truth." - Matthew Janney, The Spectator





"His introspections can seem a shade too dense and repetitive, but the Proustian bar is set so high. Felsen’s name deserves to be conjured with, just as it was before Paris fell." - Cal Revely-Calder, The Telegraph





"Felsen’s prose is striking for its lack of detail and characterization. (...) Felsen can seem hostile towards all interior and exterior decoration." - Eric Naiman, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The three-act novel Deceit is presented in the form of diary-entries made by a Russian émigré living in Paris in the 1920s -- long entries that come bunched together: Part I covers 7 to 21 December, while Part II jumps ahead to mid-June, the final entry there dated 7 July; Part III then covers a month in the fall. The narrator is not impoverished, and, conveniently, anticipates, as the novel opens coming into some decent money -- "a small matter that will allow me several months' freedom from having to seek out new ventures, freedom from worrying -- with indignity and gall -- about every little expense", and, indeed for most of the novel he is mostly a man of leisure.

A Berlin acquaintance of his, Katerina Viktorovna, had long touted her niece, one Lyolya Heard, to the narrator, which, along with various: "photographs, letters, casually uttered words" had led him to construct a fanciful image of this woman in his mind's eye. The opportunity finally comes to meet her when she, too, comes to Paris -- having left her husband a while back. There's a build-up of anticipation -- and then the pleasing realization when he finally meets her that: "she was just as Katerina Viktorovna had described her and I myself had pictured her for years".

A relationship develops -- but, as the narrator had revealed early on: "I have the unhappy knack of being determined too much by women". He also learns more of another man in her life, to whom she had been close before she hastily married, a Sergei N.

The second part of the novel has Lyolya away from Paris again -- but still very much on the narrator's mind:

The dynamism of my inner world, which is set in motion, as it were, by the magic words "Lyolya and I," is more loaded than I ever believed possible: rage, noble sentiment, tenderness -- they all reach their limits without the slightest bit of reticence or restraint.

It is impossible to live without deceit, however: we are made so that we shall never find our way out of this dead end

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 February 2023

:

Astra House publicity page

Prototype publicity page

See Index of literature from Russia

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

About the Author :

Russian author Yuri Felsen (Юрий Фельзен; born: Nikolai Freudenstein) lived 1894 to 1943.

