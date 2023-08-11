the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 August 2023
11 August:
Murakami on his recent novel | Romani literature | Twenty-one years of the Literary Saloon
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 August 2023
- Friday
Murakami on his recent novel | Romani literature
Twenty-one years of the Literary Saloon
Murakami on his recent novel
At nippon.com Takino Yūsaku reports on a recent lecture, in “Writing Fiction in the Time of Pandemic and War”: Murakami Haruki Discusses His New Novel at Wellesley
No word yet when the novel -- 街とその不確かな壁; see also the Shinchosha publicity page -- is coming out in English.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Romani literature
Eurozine has the English translation of an article from A2, Maria Siváková writing 'On the revival in Romani literature', in ‘I’ll be the first Roma woman to write sci-fi’.
Here's hoping that she does go through with that science-fiction project !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Twenty-one years of the Literary Saloon
I can finally raise a glass not just to but with the Literary Saloon, which today has reached the legal drinking age in the US -- yes, the first post went up at this weblog-annex to the complete review (itself a twentieth-century relic) exactly twenty-one years ago today !
Glad to see that there are quite a few regulars who still drop by -- and that many others at least take the occasional look.
Cheers !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 August 2023)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links