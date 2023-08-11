the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 August 2023

11 August: Murakami on his recent novel | Romani literature | Twenty-one years of the Literary Saloon


11 August 2023 - Friday

Murakami on his recent novel | Romani literature
Twenty-one years of the Literary Saloon

       Murakami on his recent novel

       At nippon.com Takino Yūsaku reports on a recent lecture, in “Writing Fiction in the Time of Pandemic and War”: Murakami Haruki Discusses His New Novel at Wellesley
       No word yet when the novel -- 街とその不確かな壁; see also the Shinchosha publicity page -- is coming out in English.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Romani literature

       Eurozine has the English translation of an article from A2, Maria Siváková writing 'On the revival in Romani literature', in ‘I’ll be the first Roma woman to write sci-fi’.
       Here's hoping that she does go through with that science-fiction project !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Twenty-one years of the Literary Saloon

       I can finally raise a glass not just to but with the Literary Saloon, which today has reached the legal drinking age in the US -- yes, the first post went up at this weblog-annex to the complete review (itself a twentieth-century relic) exactly twenty-one years ago today !
       Glad to see that there are quite a few regulars who still drop by -- and that many others at least take the occasional look.
       Cheers !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


