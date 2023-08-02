

Sour Grapes



by

Zakaria Tamer



Arabic title: الحصرم

Translated by Alessandro Columbu and Mireia Costa Capallera

With an Introduction by Nader K. Uthman

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The National . 1/8/2023 Malcolm Forbes

From the Reviews :

"Sour Grapes brings together 59 tales in which characters fall from grace, struggle in vain to stand tall, or just try to get by amid the brutalities of an oppressive regime and the complexities of everyday life. (...) Some of the stories here are mere sketches that are too short to make an impression. Others start with good intentions but ultimately go nowhere, or are simply too whimsical for their own good. However, the majority are well crafted, richly imagined and full of vitality." - Malcolm Forbes, The National

The complete review 's Review :

Sour Grapes collects fifty-nine very short stories -- none longer than the nine-page Introduction by Nader K. Uthman, and several only a single paragraph, fitting on a single page. They are set in the fictitious Syrian neighborhood of Queiq, and the stories tend towards a dark view of life: many involve or conclude with death, and a disturbing number involve rape. Here people are perfectly willing to engage the services of someone with the: "capacity to make their adversaries drown in a sea of unsurmountable misery". Even where there is a just and happy ending, as in 'The Wizard', in which a five-year-old boy faces a firing squad, someone has to pay with their life.

There's a good deal of sharp humor too -- but also mostly of a darker shade. So, for example, 'The Night Singer' has Shafiq al-Kawa "singing and playing his oud tirelessly, song after song" at an all-night party, but finds himself relentlessly mocked when he wants to continue after breaking a string on his lute. At home, after walking out, an inspired Shafiq continues singing late into the night, only to be interrupted by a visitor whose appearance amusingly reveals the brutal truth about the musician's talents. Lack of self-awareness, such as Shafiq displays, is common -- down to the example of Zuhair Sabri, in 'The Silent', who frequently finds himself getting slapped yet never sees who the perpetrator is -- and never reveals that this is happening to him, convinced that: "all people got slapped just like him but they didn't say anything".

Women often suffer because of their position in society and the family, but quite a few at least takes some matters into their own hands. In 'Eight O'Clock' the strict parents of Hanan al-Mulqi think she spends her time diligently studying while she instead keeps astonishingly busy with other, shocking things. In 'The Enterprise' Mustafa explains to his wife Shahira that: "every year I need to cheat on you at least once to realize how much I love you", to which she eventually responds in kind, leading to the situation where:

Mustafa didn't dare to divorce her because her father was wealthy and generous. They carried on living together as husband and wife, both with their daily attempts to prove their love to each other.

The plane flew away from those torn corpses and hovered over a prison yard where the guards were beating the inmates with hard sticks. The plane razed down the prison, and the inmates promptly set out to build a new one with taller walls.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 August 2023

Syracuse University Press publicity page

See Index of Arabic literature

About the Author :

Syrian author Zakaria Tamer (زكريا تامر) was born in 1931. He has lived in London since 1981.

