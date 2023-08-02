|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Sour Grapes
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : a large, often well-turned variety
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Sour Grapes collects fifty-nine very short stories -- none longer than the nine-page Introduction by Nader K. Uthman, and several only a single paragraph, fitting on a single page.
They are set in the fictitious Syrian neighborhood of Queiq, and the stories tend towards a dark view of life: many involve or conclude with death, and a disturbing number involve rape.
Here people are perfectly willing to engage the services of someone with the: "capacity to make their adversaries drown in a sea of unsurmountable misery".
Even where there is a just and happy ending, as in 'The Wizard', in which a five-year-old boy faces a firing squad, someone has to pay with their life.
Mustafa didn't dare to divorce her because her father was wealthy and generous. They carried on living together as husband and wife, both with their daily attempts to prove their love to each other.There are elements of the supernatural and magical realism -- handled well by Tamer in not trying to explain them but simply presenting them as is, as in 'Waiting for a Woman', in which the main figure, Faris al-Muaz, is born literally headless (and: "Contrary to what the doctors had predicted, Faris didn't die and lived a long life"). In 'The Holiday', Diab al-Ahmad: "was thankful for the large number of books in his home and was even more delighted when men, women, and children came out of their pages" (among other things: "They tore their pages apart playfully and they made hats, boats, and planes out of them"). In 'An Empty Grave' a bored general who dreams of a different more satisfying life is transformed into a hyena; in 'The Green Bird' Abu Hayyan al-Tawhidi undergoes repeated metamorphoses -- into lamb, cat, bird and even plane.
Tamer also does well with the unexpected turns in his stories, as people react differently than one might expect, as in 'The Green Bird' , when:
The plane flew away from those torn corpses and hovered over a prison yard where the guards were beating the inmates with hard sticks. The plane razed down the prison, and the inmates promptly set out to build a new one with taller walls.Among the nicest such turns comes in 'The Runaway', where Najat al-Harabi runs away from her family home, leaving a letter of explanation behind for her grandmother that on the one hand is simply perplexing, on the other explains so much.
If a few of the pieces can feel too pared down, overall Tamer's straightforward and concise presentation of situations and events work to good effect. Even the slightly stilted translation seems almost fitting for these stories. There is a somewhat sour feel to many of these stories, too, and so also to the collection as a whole but that's also part of what makes the pieces intriguing, as Tamer offers few of the usual lazy satisfactions of neighborhood/small-town-fiction but still offers a well-formed world (and world-view) that is consistently (if often also disturbingly) compelling.
A solid collection, in comfortably bite-sized pieces.
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 August 2023
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Syrian author Zakaria Tamer (زكريا تامر) was born in 1931. He has lived in London since 1981.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review