This Little Art



by

Kate Briggs



Our Assessment:



B : engaging personal reflections on translation

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer London Rev. of Books . 11/10/2018 Marina Warner The NY Times Book Rev. . 1/7/2018 Benjamin Moser Süddeutsche Zeitung A 23/12/2021 Insa Wilke TLS . 1/12/2018 Natasha Lehrer

From the Reviews :

"Her engaging memoir unfolds in unnumbered, untitled, unstructured short chapters: a pillow book on the translator’s love affair with words and writers, it ventriloquises Barthes’s late style of ‘biographical nebulae ’, which aimed ‘to put a little bit of “psychological” affectivity back into intellectual production: to give the “Ego” a bit of an opportunity to speak’. In disciple-like fashion, Briggs explores his idea of ‘ writing as a radical practice, an obsessive labour, a way of life ’." - Marina Warner, London Review of Books





’, which aimed ‘to put a little bit of “psychological” affectivity back into intellectual production: to give the “Ego” a bit of an opportunity to speak’. In disciple-like fashion, Briggs explores his idea of ‘ as a radical practice, an obsessive labour, a ’." - "One of the many risks of imbibing too much Barthes is that his writing is as notable for fudging and preciosity as it is for insight, and Briggs shares with him a tendency to imprecise language (.....) The perilous influence of Barthes in thinking about translation is evident in other ways, too. (...) This placing of subjective impressions over objective scholarship makes Briggs’s interest in Helen Lowe-Porter, Thomas Mann’s translator (and Boris Johnson’s great-grandmother), dismaying." - Benjamin Moser, The New York Times Book Review





"(E)ine funkelnde, anregende Schrift zwischen Memoir und unterhaltendem literaturphilosophischen Essay, der Übersetzerinnen des 20. und 21. Jahrhunderts würdigt. (...) Briggs schreibt nicht, möchte man meinen, sie tanzt. Sie denkt in der Schreibbewegung und das nicht allein, sondern mit einer Vielzahl anderer Stimmen ihres Metiers zusammen und sie macht das als Vorgang deutlich im Text, den sie klug zwischen zwei Polen organisiert: zum einen der Geschichte von Helen Lowe-Porters Diskreditierung, der ersten Thomas-Mann-Übersetzerin ins Englische. Zum anderen dem eigenen Verhältnis zum späten Roland Barthes" - Insa Wilke, Süddeutsche Zeitung





"In This Little Art, a digressive, scholarly, absorbing 350-page essay, Kate Briggs roams across the vast terrain -- practical, theoretical, historical, philosophical -- of translation. Briggs’s writing is erudite and assured, while maintaining a tone that is modest and speculative; this paradox encapsulates something of the essence of translation, which is always contingent (no translation is ever definitive) yet also -- for its time at least -- authoritative. (...) Never losing sight of her own subjective position with regard to the activity of trans­lation, and to Barthes himself, Briggs weaves in and out of our relationship with translation, as translators, yes, but also, and no less pertinently, as readers and writers. (...) This Little Art is a meticulously suggestive attempt to describe what translation is, what the translator does, to demonstrate it, explain it, feel it." - Natasha Lehrer, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

This Little Art takes it's title from Thomas Mann-translator Helen Lowe-Porter who, in her essay 'On Translating Thomas Mann' wrote:

After all, every translator knows that translating is a sort of trick, a device like the sleight-of-hand operator's to attract attention to something in order to distract it from something else. There is a sense in which all art fits into such a definition -- witness the double sense in which the word itself can be used. So also word-craft. When we speak of the little art of translating I am content to have the word used in this double sense. On the other hand I please myself, privately, by thinking of it as a "mystery" in an archaic and now very modern literary sense.

In 1927, Mann's preferred translator for The Magic Mountain either fell or jumped out of a window. Soon after that, David Horton reports, the publisher Alfred A. Knopf moved to confirm his agreement with Helen Lowe-Porter.

Is John E. Woods's newer translation of Buddenbrooks , published in 1993, for example, better than Lowe-Porter's ? Not really, Buck concedes. For Woods, too, makes a number of comprehension mistakes. Is Woods's 1995 translation of The Magic Mountain an improvement on Lowe-Porter's ? No, says Michael Wood

right

Don't

Don't do translations, I remember being advised, about a decade ago, by a well-meaning professor. At least, not if you're planning on making a living. Or, let's say, on getting a job in the university. It's a thankless thing, really.

I remember calling him up once and saying that he had referred to somebody inadequately or incorrectly, as I just knew. Did he want me to silently correct the mistake ? He said, “Oh, of course. Do whatever you want. I have no idea.” And then there was some question of some king or even Egyptian pharaoh, and he said, “Well, make it up. Make it up. I don’t remember the case myself. If it’s not correct in the French text, just make up something.”

The only problem with such an undertaking, following Derrida's argument, is that 'this operation, which occurs daily in the university and in literary criticism, is not what is called translation, a translation worthy of the name, a translation in the strict sense, the translation of a work'. In its length, its excessive expansion and additional over-length, it has become something else: translation plus commentary, criticism, explanation, gloss, scholarship.

She gave the group an original piece of writing and its translation, but had privately made them swap places. So what we read was an excerpt from a novel originally published in English but presented to us as if it were a translation from the French. Everyone was predictably critical of the English (in other words the original), finding it to be in different ways poorly written, misjudged, mistaken with regards to the rightness of the French (which was actually the translation).

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 August 2023

About the Author :

British-born author and translator Kate Briggs teaches at the Piet Zwart Institute.

