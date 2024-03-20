Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Long Form



by

Kate Briggs



Our Assessment:



A- : well-conceived interplay of theory and (putting-into-)practice

Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 19/4/2023 Jo Hamya

From the Reviews :

"The progress of their day is an anchor to the text’s other discursions: a reading of Henry Fielding’s The History of Tom Jones, and various considerations of the novel form by way of figures such as Gertrude Stein, Ian Watt, John Dewey. This, by extension, also creates a meta-commentary on the book’s own progression, and importance. Briggs’s greatest achievement would be to move between these propositions harmoniously – and sometimes she seems to achieve the impossible, weaving an invisible emotive thread between polemic and experience to powerful effect. (...) At times, this makes for exhilarating reading. There is a sense of new ground being broken. But too often, the links between polemic and experience are made excessively clear. Good novels teach their readers how to understand them on their own terms. The Long Form contains too many instances of outright handholding." - Jo Hamya, The Guardian

The complete review 's Review :

The Long Form can be summed up as a day-in-the-life novel, of Helen and her infant daughter Rose. Rose is Helen's only child, they live alone and Helen's day -- and life -- are, for now, completely dominated by the needs and wants of this new, near-helpless creature:

Rose, alive with process, responsive to and forever testing her environment. A constant, sometime collaborator, sometime redirector of the intention of every single one of Helen's intentions.

Second-hand, it cost her one pound & thirty-two pence plus postage and packaging. Three days later, it was here -- bringing in its different energy. Its humour and its ideas. Its love stories. Its own household arrangements. Of all the novels, this one.

My problem: how to pass ... from a short, fragmented form ('notes') to a long, continuous form (typically called 'the novel').

In Henry Fielding's new Province of Writing, his proposition for a novel, it was like this:

It wanted to tell a story.

It wanted to describe itself.

It wanted to open -- to unfold -- its own fictional world. For this world to hold steady enough for someone else to believe in.

It wanted, also, to think around and about it -- its world, its project, roaming in the wider vicinity of itself. Bringing in (as well as pointing outward towards) other subjects, other books, and fields of activity: invoking authorities and not necessarily authorities from the broader social world, writing the names Horace, Homer, and Aristotle on pages that faced-touched those recounting the made-up lives of Molly Seagrim, Mrs Deborah Wilkins, and Tom Jones ...

With editors and writers so invested in novelty, in originality, new writers are feeling like they have been forbidden, or should be actively forbidding themselves, from drawing on these resources -- for fear of cliché.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 March 2024

About the Author :

British-born author and translator Kate Briggs teaches at the Piet Zwart Institute.

