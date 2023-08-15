

Swastika Night



by

Murray Constantine

(Katharine Burdekin)



Originally published under the pseudonym Murray Constantine

With an Introduction by Daphne Patai

Our Assessment:



A- : a very well-realized dystopia

Science Fiction Studies . (14:1) 3/1987 Robert Crossley Sunday Times . 8/8/1937 Ralph Straus

From the Reviews :

"The central feature in Burdekin's dystopian nightmare, and what motivates its distinctive critical vision, is the "Reduction of Women" which occurred after the Nazi victory over its political enemies. (...) Swastika Night is a vision of great originality and terror-arguably more profound, and certainly fresher, than Orwell's derivative reworking of the themes of Zamyatin's We . It anticipates the subtler horrors of Margaret Atwood's near-future narrative of the degradation of women by fundamentalist gynophobes in The Handmaid's Tale (1985) and it should appear on anyone's short list of the essential works of dystopian imagination, as a novel with as much critical energy and point as either Huxley's or Orwell's more celebrated warnings, but built on a substructure more thoughtful, more deeply humane, more inspiriting than theirs." - Robert Crossley, Science Fiction Studies





is a vision of great originality and terror-arguably more profound, and certainly fresher, than Orwell's derivative reworking of the themes of Zamyatin's . It anticipates the subtler horrors of Margaret Atwood's near-future narrative of the degradation of women by fundamentalist gynophobes in (1985) and it should appear on anyone's short list of the essential works of dystopian imagination, as a novel with as much critical energy and point as either Huxley's or Orwell's more celebrated warnings, but built on a substructure more thoughtful, more deeply humane, more inspiriting than theirs." - "The picture it paints, of a world of the distant future almost completely Hitlerised, may seem at first sight to be equally fantastic, but behind Mr. Constantine's satire there is something like logic. (...) I do not say that the book will be to everybody's taste, but it is skilfully contrived and agreeably written: a weird story which if read with the attention it deserves must leave one thinking uncomfortably hard." - Ralph Straus, Sunday Times

The complete review 's Review :

The most immediately striking thing about Katharine Burdekin's 1937 novel -- originally published under the pseudonym Murray Constantine -- is that already then, several years before the start of the Second World War the author imagined a world in which Adolf Hitler had conquered all of Europe (and a good bit of the rest of the world) and the Thousand Year Reich had not only survived but gone on to thrive for some seven centuries. The action is set in: "the Holy German Empire in this year of the Lord Hitler 720", the world divided between the German and Japanese Empires, with the Japanese ruling over much of Asia and the Americas.

For all that time having passed, not much has advanced technologically: we're so used to science fiction that imagines continued rapid development, but the path Burdekin had history take is one where it quickly stalled and, in part, regressed -- another Dark Ages, where the world seems to stand still for centuries on end. There are aeroplanes, even gyroplanes, but not much else that is very modern; life seems closer to that of the nineteenth century than even the twentieth -- much less how we might imagine the twenty-seventh.

One reason for the backward state of the world is that practically all books have been eliminated: there's nothing much to read but: "technical books and the Hitler Bible", as the powers that be had decided long ago:

All history, all psychology, all philosophy, all art except music, all medical knowledge except the purely anatomical and physical -- every book and picture and statue that could remind Germans of old time must be destroyed. A huge gulf was to be made which no one could ever cross again. Christianity must go, all the enormous mass of Christian theology must be destroyed throughout the Empire, all the Christian Bibles must be routed out and burned, and even Hitler's own book, hallowed throughout Germany, could only continue to exist in part.

"And how were all the things destroyed ? Were there a great many books ?"

"Millions. And records in stone and in paint and in architecture."

"However was it done ? It must have taken twenty years."

"More likely fifty or a hundred, and it must have cost as much as a small war. I don't know how it was done."

No one has written anything for hundreds of years, except the most flagrant hash-ups and plagiarisms. You can't cut all culture off at the root and expect it to go on flowering at the top.

It was true that it was vital women should bear more daughters, true that every German of the literate knightly class had nightmare dreams of the extinction of the sacred race, but it was a truth that most [sic] not be spoken freely, above all not spoken to the women themselves.

I mean warn them against accepting violence as a noble, manly thing. We Germans have done that, we have brought force to its highest power, and we have failed to make life good, or even, now, possible. So for God's sake warn them against all our bodily soldierly virtues, and make a new set of spiritual virtues, and preach them.

I do not think, the nation can stand another fifty years without war. Perhaps they can't even stand thirty. Then the deep wretchedness which comes from being unable to adapt to changed conditions, permanent peace in this case, will make them do something.

We are stagnant. We're not exactly barbarians, we have technical skill and knowledge, we are not afraid of Nature, we do not starve. But in the rich mental and emotional life men live when they are going somewhere, aiming at something beyond them, however foolish, we have no part. We can create nothing, we can invent nothing -- we have no use for creation, we do not need to invent. We are Germans. We are holy. We are perfect, and we are dead.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 August 2023

About the Author :

English author Katharine Burdekin, who also published as Murray Constantine, lived 1896 to 1963.

