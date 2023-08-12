

the complete review - fiction

The Forest Brims Over



by

Ayase Maru



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 森があふれる

Translated by Haydn Trowell

Our Assessment:



B : interesting, effective examination of contemporary Japanese society

From the Reviews :

"(A) novel filled with social commentary and a dose of surrealist wonder. (...) Reading Nowatari's misogynist voice is cringe-inducing at times, but the truth is, if we take a step back and assess the people around us objectively, we're all bound to know someone like Nowatari. (...) The oppressive nature of Japanese capitalism and working culture lurks in the background, constantly pushing Ayase's characters toward frustration and misery. Ayase places much of the blame for the characters' misogynistic tendencies on the structure of Japanese society." - Eric Margolis, The Japan Times





"The premise is intriguing, yet the execution will undoubtedly strike some as insufficient to the task of realizing that potential. (...) Haydn Trowell’s translation is accurate and captures the feel of Ayase’s prose; however, her prose is marked by the occasional odd phrasing that proves distracting. Moreover, Ayase seemed engaged in some grand metaphor contest that required of her countless attempts at creating the one locution that was sure to remain forever with her readers, a stylistic fillip that proved jarring more often than illuminating." - Erik R. Lofgren, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The Forest Brims Over is presented in five chapters, each focused on a different character (helpfully named in the opening or, in the case of the final chapter, second line of the chapter). The central figures are novelist Nowatari Tetsuya and his wife Rui. Tetsuya had been reasonably successful, but his breakout work was the novella Tears, published eight years before the beginning of the novel -- "a story that followed the invigorating romantic exchanges between a young man and woman". The novella was closely based on Tetsuya's relationship with Rui -- a name that, in Japanese, is pronounced the same way as the novella's title.

The first chapter has Tetsuya's editor, Sekiguchi Masahi, visit the author at his home, where he also meets Rui, munching away on a bowl of seeds that, it turns out, Tetsuya had been meaning to plant in a plot adjacent to their house. The next day Tetsuya summons Sekiguchi, asking him also to pick some things for him like soil and fertilizer. As he explains to his editor: "My wife has germinated".

Yes, in the upstairs room, Rui transforms into plant-life -- eventually a veritable forest that will then also grow outside, onto the adjacent plot. The differing reactions to this turn of events by the various characters do feature in the novel, but, strikingly, no one really makes as much out of this incredible situation as one might imagine. Sure, Sekiguchi thinks: "the author's wife, who was willing to go this far, and the author himself, who had surrendered to her will, were clearly insane", but the situation is also inspiring Tetsuya to write an incredible work -- based on what is happening -- and Sekiguchi is just a middleman, doing his job; it's not his role to meddle beyond seeing to it that his publishing company gets the manuscript, he tells himself. And Tetsuya does produce another book that gets a great deal of attention, again closely based on his wife's experiences: Garden.

The second chapter centers around Kinari Yuko, who is a student in Tetsuya's creative writing class and has an affair with him, eventually also coming to see his house with its spectacularly overgrown second floor. The third chapter features Shirasaki Kanon, who takes over as Testsuya's editor when Sekiguchi gets a new position. But Sekiguchi tells her, in regards to the upstairs plant-life situation in the Nowatari household:

Anyway, it's a problem for them to sort out. Our job is just to get manuscripts from him, so don't dig too deep into it. Do you hear me ? Don't get too involved.

She and her husband might have been sitting close enough to touch each other if they just reached out, but an invisible glass wall stood between them -- a cursed wall that couldn't easily be shattered.

You act like you're dressing a doll. When you see a customer, all you think about is expressing your own sense of beauty. That's not the job of a trader. That's why, no matter how unsteady his hand might be, your brother, who takes the time to empathize with customers, to help them choose a kimono that fits their needs and wants, is better suited to take over the family business.

To begin with, Tetsuya was much more articulate than she was. In the middle of a conversation, he would often try to sum up her opinion. This is what you mean, isn't it ? But whenever he did so, he would gradually move further and further away from whatever it was that she had actually been trying to say, and she would be left with something that she couldn't control with words.

He wanted to be a great and respected novelist. And that's all there is to it. There was no malicious intent involved. He probably never even had the opportunity to realize just how awful what he was doing actually was.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 August 2023

:

See Index of Japanese literature

About the Author :

Japanese author Ayase Maru (彩瀬まる) was born in 1986.

