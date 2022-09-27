

The Famous Magician



César Aira



Spanish title: El ilustre mago

Translated by Chris Andrews

" El ilustre mago , por último, se carga de una potencia especial al cruzar la invención desbocada con el anclaje en lo real, y con filamentos autobiográficos de un César Aira que circula entre realidades propias levemente alteradas: la casa, la pareja, los cibers, muy en especial la feria del Parque Rivadavia y los circuitos de viaje (en este caso, la ciudad de El Cairo)." - Elvio E. Gandolfo, La Nación





"While Aira's postmodern tropes are somewhat stale, the story's driving question of choosing a meaningful course for one's life is timeless." - Publishers Weekly

César Aira's fictions tend to the short; so also The Famous Magician -- making it a perfect fit for the Storybook ND-series of books it is now published in. It is also not the first Aira text to feature a magician. Here, the title character is Ovando, whom the narrator -- essentially, the writer Aira (as also so often in his work) -- considers rather dubious, a charlatan. Ovando seems, to the narrator, to be: "basically down and out, but had intellectual pretensions". He'd even written a book -- albeit: "a shoddy, self-published edition".

Ovando seeks out the narrator, telling him he has a proposal for him, and while the narrator at first barely pays attention, Ovando's claims that: "he could bend the laws of physics to his will and compel them to do his bidding" does get his interest -- especially when the magician puts on a bit of a show that would seem to back up that claim. Ovando explains that he needs the narrator and his particular abilities: "in order to achieve total control of power". By himself, Ovando could only get so far, but with the writer's talents -- command of: "the Fairy Literature and her gifts" -- the potential could be infinite.

The offer, of being a partner in this grand vision, comes at a cost however: "he was demanding an exclusive commitment" -- meaning: no more writing and, even worse, no more reading, the magician explaining:

In general, I advise against reading: it's a waste of time and dangerous for the purity of your soul. In your case, once you begin your study of these mysteries, you'll have to completely forego that harmful activity.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 September 2022

About the Author :

Argentinian author César Aira was born in 1949.

