The Fox From Up Above

and the Fox From Down Below



by

José María Arguedas



Spanish title: El zorro de arriba y el zorro de abajo

Spanish title: El zorro de arriba y el zorro de abajo

Translated by Frances Horning Barraclough

Completed in 1969, El zorro de arriba y el zorro de abajo was first published posthumously, in 1971

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Chasqui . (30:2) 11/2001 John J. Hassett Int'l Fiction Review . (30:1-2) 2003 Alfonso González Le Monde diplomatique . 3/2023 Ernest London

From the Reviews :

" The Fox from Up Above and the Fox from Down Below presents a serious challenge to even the most sophisticated reader. In it we confront a truncated narrative and a multiplicity of narrators circumscribed by a narrative world in which the line between the fictional and the autobiographical is blurry at best. In addition the reader must face an onslaught of competing discourses, of all which reflect the complex nature of Peruvian reality as seen by one of its most insightful commentators. (...) The Fox from Up Above and the Fox from Down Below is as much about the creative process, the insecurities of the writer, and the difficult pursuit of the ever elusive word as it is about the negative aspects of an unbridled industrialization and modernization. (...) Arguedas has succeeded in creating a narrative world that gnaws at the reader long after he has closed the book." - John J. Hassett, Chasqui





"C’est par la langue, par les langues, qu’il restitue ces rapports d’oppression, donnant à entendre ces bouleversements par des paroles bousculées : castillan métissé de quechua, argot des bas-fonds, espagnol plus policé des Yankees. Dans ce roman posthume que préface Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio, la syntaxe bancale, la conjugaison et la prononciation approximatives des personnages témoignent du tragique et de la violence des situations autant que les récits, montrant combien les conquérants exigent que « la nation vaincue renonce à son âme » et adopte celle des vainqueurs. Rosana Orihuela, la traductrice, a fait preuve d’une attention toute particulière pour restituer ce complexe dispositif." - Ernest London, Le Monde diplomatique

[Note: This review is based on the German translation by Matthias Strobel, Der Fuchs von oben und der Fuchs von unten (Wagenbach, 2019), though the original Spanish was also consulted; all translations are mine (whereby I utilized both Google Translate and DeepL to draft the translations). Frances Horning Barraclough's translation (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2000) is regrettably hard to come by and I have not seen; it apparently also includes supporting material which I have not been able to consider in this review.]

The Fox From Up Above and the Fox From Down Below is a novel, but begins with, of all things, excerpts from the author's diary. The first entry is dated 10 May 1968, and begins with Arguedas noting that: "En abril de 1966, hace ya algo más de dos años, intenté suicidarme" ('In April, 1966, a little over two years ago, I tried to commit suicide'). Given that it is almost impossible to come to this book without knowing that Arguedas would, in fact, be a successful suicide in 1969, leaving this novel unfinished (or, perhaps better put: unpolished) one can easily be led to suspect that the novel is a kind of extended suicide letter. Suicide does continue to preöccupy the author (and, eventually, its pursuit takes over: a 1969 letter to his publisher -- also included as part of the novel-proper -- concludes with a P.S. in which he explains: "Dedicaré no sé cuantos días o semanas a encontrar una forma de irme bien de entre los vivos" ('I am dedicating the coming days and weeks to finding a good way to leave the living')), but this is only one aspect of what amounts to a kind of framing-device for the novel, the diary entries and then assorted other supporting material chronicling the writing of the novel.

The sections presenting the "balbuciente diario" ('stammering diary') only take up a relatively small (if prominent) part of the novel, the author stepping in to remark on the writing of the novel and the difficulties he has writing (and living). These parts are marked by uncertainty, from the early expression of doubt and worry: "¿No podré seguir escribiendo más?" ('Will I not be able to write any more?') to the final diary-section, titled: '¿Ultimo diario?' ('Final Diary ?').

He's told that writing is therapeutic -- but here as well even the attempt drifts to having the real-world, close-to-home preöccupation assert itself:

Escribo estas páginas porque se me ha dicho hasta la saciedad que si logro escribir recuperaré la sanidad. Pero como no he podido escribir sobre los temas elegidos, elaborados, pequeños o muy ambiciosos, voy a escribir sobre el único que me atrae: esto de cómo no pude matarme y cómo ahora me devano los sesos buscando una forma de liquidarme con decencia, molestando lo menos posible a quienes lamentarán mi desaparición y a quienes esa desaparición les causará alguna forma de placer.



[I am writing these pages because I have been told ad nauseam that if I can write I will recover my sanity. But since I have not been able to write about the chosen, elaborate, small or very ambitious topics, I am going to write about the only one that appeals to me: of how I could not kill myself and how I am now racking my brains looking for a way to kill myself with decency, disturbing as little as possible those who will regret my disappearance and those to whom that disappearance will cause some form of pleasure.]

lo repito ahora, que soy provinciano de este mundo, que he aprendido menos de los libros que en las diferencias que hay, que he sentido y visto, entre un grillo y un alcalde quechua, entre un pescador del mar y un pescador del Titicaca, entre un oboe, un penacho de totora, la picadura de un piojo blanco y el penacho de la caña de azúcar: entre quienes, como Pariacaca, nacieron de cinco huevos de águila y aquellos que aparecieron de una liendre aldeana, de una común liendre, de la que tan súbitamente salta la vida. Y este saber, claro, tiene, tanto como el predominantemente erudito, sus círculos y profundidades.



[I repeat it now, that I am a provincial of this world, that I have learned less from books than from the differences that exist, that I have felt and seen, between a cricket and a Quechua mayor, between a fisherman from the sea and a fisherman from Titicaca, between an oboe, the plume of a totora reed, the bite of a white louse, and a plume of sugar cane: between those who, like Pariacaca, were born from five eagle eggs and those who appeared from a village nit, from a common nit, from which life leaps so suddenly. And this knowledge, of course, has its circles and depths, just as the predominantly erudite does.]

siguen bajando a buscar trabajo a Chimbóte; también vienen de la selva, atravesando trochas y montes, ríos callados de tan caudalosos.



[they continue to come down to Chimbóte to look for work; they also come from the jungle, crossing trails and mountains, rivers that flow silently because they are so mighty.]

Les pagaremos unos cientos y hasta miles de soles y ¡carajete! como no saben tener tanta plata, también les haremos gastar en borracheras y después en putas y también en hacer sus casitas propias que tanto adoran estos pobrecitos.



[We pay them a few hundred or even thousands of soles and, carajete! since they do not know what to do with so much money, we also get them to spend on booze and then on whores and then on building their own little houses that these poor people adore so much.]

El individuo que pretendió quitarse la vida y escribe este libro era de arriba; tiene aún ima sapra sacudiéndose bajo su pecho.



[The individual who pretended to take his own life and writes this book was from above; he still has ima sapra beating under his chest.]

Ésa es la gran “zorra” ahora, mar de Chimbóte -- dijo --. Era un espejo, ahora es la puta más generosa “zorra” que huele a podrido.



["That's the great "fox" now, sea of Chimbóte," he said. "She was a mirror, now she is the most generous, rotten-smelling cunt."]

De-de de’sa “zo-zo-zorra” vives, maricón -- le contestó el Tarta --. Vi-vi-vive la patria.



["That, faggot, is the cunt," Tarta responded, "off which the entire country lives."]

EL ZORRO DE ABAJO: ¿Entiendes bien lo que digo y cuento?

EL ZORRO DE ARRIBA: Confundes un poco las cosas.

EL ZORRO DE ABAJO: La palabra es más precisa y por eso puede confundir.



[THE FOX BELOW: Do you understand well what I say and tell?

THE FOX ABOVE: You're confusing things a bit.

THE FOX BELOW: The word is more precise and that is why it can confuse.]

El primer capítulo es tibión y enredado ... Pretendía un muestrario cabalgata, atizado de realidades y símbolos, el que miro por los ojos de los Zorros desde la cumbre de Cruz de Hueso adonde ningún humano ha llegado ni yo tampoco ... Debía ser anudado y exprimido en la Segunda Parte.



[The first chapter is tepid and entangled ... I wanted to write a cavalcade sampler, stoked by realities and symbols, the ones I see through the eyes of the Foxes from the summit of Cruz de Hueso that no human has ever reached, and which I haven't either .... It was to be knotted and squeezed together in the Second Part.]

Obtuve en Chile un revólver calibre 22. Lo he probado. Funciona. Está bien. No será fácil elegir el día, hacerlo.



[I obtained a .22 caliber revolver in Chile. I have tested it. It works. That's good. It won't be easy to choose the day, when to do it.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 September 2023

Drácena publicity page

Wagenbach publicity page

José María Arguedas’ Epics of Expropriation by Ericka Beckman

See Index of Latin and South American literature

About the Author :

Peruvian autor José María Arguedas lived 1911 to 1969.

