The Fox From Up Above
[Note: This review is based on the German translation by Matthias Strobel, Der Fuchs von oben und der Fuchs von unten (Wagenbach, 2019), though the original Spanish was also consulted; all translations are mine (whereby I utilized both Google Translate and DeepL to draft the translations). Frances Horning Barraclough's translation (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2000) is regrettably hard to come by and I have not seen; it apparently also includes supporting material which I have not been able to consider in this review.]
The Fox From Up Above and the Fox From Down Below is a novel, but begins with, of all things, excerpts from the author's diary.
The first entry is dated 10 May 1968, and begins with Arguedas noting that: "En abril de 1966, hace ya algo más de dos años, intenté suicidarme" ('In April, 1966, a little over two years ago, I tried to commit suicide').
Given that it is almost impossible to come to this book without knowing that Arguedas would, in fact, be a successful suicide in 1969, leaving this novel unfinished (or, perhaps better put: unpolished) one can easily be led to suspect that the novel is a kind of extended suicide letter.
Suicide does continue to preöccupy the author (and, eventually, its pursuit takes over: a 1969 letter to his publisher -- also included as part of the novel-proper -- concludes with a P.S. in which he explains: "Dedicaré no sé cuantos días o semanas a encontrar una forma de irme bien de entre los vivos" ('I am dedicating the coming days and weeks to finding a good way to leave the living')), but this is only one aspect of what amounts to a kind of framing-device for the novel, the diary entries and then assorted other supporting material chronicling the writing of the novel.
Escribo estas páginas porque se me ha dicho hasta la saciedad que si logro escribir recuperaré la sanidad. Pero como no he podido escribir sobre los temas elegidos, elaborados, pequeños o muy ambiciosos, voy a escribir sobre el único que me atrae: esto de cómo no pude matarme y cómo ahora me devano los sesos buscando una forma de liquidarme con decencia, molestando lo menos posible a quienes lamentarán mi desaparición y a quienes esa desaparición les causará alguna forma de placer.Arguedas mulls over his identity and status as writer, with sections of the diaries considering other Latin American authors; an amusing passage has him critical of Julio Cortázar and how he's handling his just-then new-found 'flamboyant' fame, basically also telling Cortázar to get off his high horse (or rather, his "gran centauro rosado" ('great pink centaur').) Arguedas makes much of being down-to-earth; repeatedly he proudly calls himself "un escritor provincial" ('a provincial author') -- though it is an expansive concept for him (and, indeed, in yet another passage where he calls out Cortázar he suggests: "Todos somos provincianos, don Julio (Cortázar). Provinciano de las naciones y provincianos de lo supranacional" ('We are all provincials, Don Julio (Cortázar). Provincial of nations and provincial of the supranational').
He presents himself as a real-world writer:
lo repito ahora, que soy provinciano de este mundo, que he aprendido menos de los libros que en las diferencias que hay, que he sentido y visto, entre un grillo y un alcalde quechua, entre un pescador del mar y un pescador del Titicaca, entre un oboe, un penacho de totora, la picadura de un piojo blanco y el penacho de la caña de azúcar: entre quienes, como Pariacaca, nacieron de cinco huevos de águila y aquellos que aparecieron de una liendre aldeana, de una común liendre, de la que tan súbitamente salta la vida. Y este saber, claro, tiene, tanto como el predominantemente erudito, sus círculos y profundidades.The Fox From Up Above and the Fox From Down Below as a whole -- complete with these diary-excerpts, as well as as some letters and other odds and ends -- is a novel, but within it, stripping away the meta-fictional parts, is a work that is more obviously fiction, the novel that Arguedas is trying to write. He only succeeds in chunks -- admitting that he struggles to fit it together (which is where the meta-fictional commentary also comes in handy, helping to bind it together), as he continues to face that familiar authorial dilemma, of how to represent the real world in writing.
The foxes of the title come from native Peruvian myths, though Arguedas has shaped them to his own purposes. The locale of the novel is modern Chimbóte, an actual port city where the leading industry is the processing of anchovies into fishmeal; it represents the rapid capitalist modernization that happened in Peru, drawing 'serranos', villagers from the Andes, down to the coast:
siguen bajando a buscar trabajo a Chimbóte; también vienen de la selva, atravesando trochas y montes, ríos callados de tan caudalosos.Arguedas is critical of this uprooting and the coöpting of the workers from 'above', and the vast social and cultural changes that come with this shift. The capitalist machinery is well-greased -- "Más obreros largamos de las fábricas más llegan de la sierra" ('The more workers leave the factories, the more come down from the mountains'), as those in power note --, with the mountain-villagers made into consumers, tied into the capitalist system:
Les pagaremos unos cientos y hasta miles de soles y ¡carajete! como no saben tener tanta plata, también les haremos gastar en borracheras y después en putas y también en hacer sus casitas propias que tanto adoran estos pobrecitos.The two foxes engage in commentary in places in the novel, short exchanges (breaking also into Quechua at times) -- including one where the fox from above points out:
El individuo que pretendió quitarse la vida y escribe este libro era de arriba; tiene aún ima sapra sacudiéndose bajo su pecho.The chapters that take place in Chimbóte -- between the diary-entries, and the occasional fox-dialogue -- offer scenes and events from the city, but as Arguedas also notes, he has difficulty coming to grips with it. So also there is limited unity of action or characters, as chapters present entirely new and different episodes and characters, all in an effort to capture this place and these conditions.
'Fox' -- 'zorro' -- also has another meaning here, as Arguedas suggests in describing the local prostitutes, as: "Casi todas permanecían con las piernas abiertas, mostrando el sexo, la “zorra”, afeitada o no" ('Almost all of them kept their legs apart, showing their sex, the "fox", shaved or not'), and this applies to Chimbóte itself as well, as one character puts it, looking over the city's great bay:
Ésa es la gran “zorra” ahora, mar de Chimbóte -- dijo --. Era un espejo, ahora es la puta más generosa “zorra” que huele a podrido.But, as a stutterer reminds him:
De-de de’sa “zo-zo-zorra” vives, maricón -- le contestó el Tarta --. Vi-vi-vive la patria.For all the enormous wealth it generates, it comes at a cost -- of which the fetid stench in the air is a constant and inescapable reminder.
The various episodes provide different insights into life in Chimbóte. A vivid one has the locals marching with crosses on their shoulders as they move these markers of the dead to new cemetery-grounds -- yet another uprooting of sorts. The most successful of the industrialists, Braschi -- 'el culemacho' -- remains an unseen figure, but his influence extends throughout. There are also religious figures -- including Father Cardozo, who looks toward the revolution, whose role models he sees as Christ and Che Guevara .....
Arguedas struggles putting together his picture of Chimbóte -- and writes about his struggles. He has the foxes address one of the basic problems:
EL ZORRO DE ABAJO: ¿Entiendes bien lo que digo y cuento?Arguedas keeps coming up against the inadequacy (over-adequacy ?) of words -- all that the writer has at his disposal -- to express what he wants to describe and relate. This is reflected also in the language used in the text: he occasionally falls back on Quechua, while many of the characters struggle to express themselves in proper Spanish -- not just the stammerer; quite a bit of the speech is in dialect of sorts.
Arguedas is disappointed in not achieving what he set out to do. Looking back, he finds:
El primer capítulo es tibión y enredado ... Pretendía un muestrario cabalgata, atizado de realidades y símbolos, el que miro por los ojos de los Zorros desde la cumbre de Cruz de Hueso adonde ningún humano ha llegado ni yo tampoco ... Debía ser anudado y exprimido en la Segunda Parte.Still, he presents a vivid, often striking picture. His own struggles -- with writing, with living -- contribute to the sense of near-hopelessness, given the magnitude of what is being faced -- the idea that: "No hay escape" ('There's no escape') from the powers that be and the (industrialist-capitalist) machinery they have put in place.
The framing-story, as it were, of Arguedas considering and then planning his suicide adds another layer to the whole novel, complicating the whole thing. His matter-of-fact tone as he makes his final plans is deeply disturbing:
Obtuve en Chile un revólver calibre 22. Lo he probado. Funciona. Está bien. No será fácil elegir el día, hacerlo.There's also the suicide note, and his note explaining why he chose the day he did -- timing it so as not to inconvenience the students and faculty at the university .....
The Fox From Up Above and the Fox From Down Below is, in a number of ways, a difficult work, but much of it is quite remarkable. If, in most ways, it does not come together as a conventional novel (beyond the simplest of arcs of the author-committing-suicide angle), it is deeply layered, with a lot here to unpack. Questions of language and writing are significant throughout, but Arguedas also addresses the personal in describing life in Chimbóte -- and what has been and is being lost by the abandonment of life 'above'.
It makes for fascinating reading, and a fascinating document about modern Peru -- and it is also an impressive last and very personal (again, in several ways) testament of an important and talented author.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 September 2023
Peruvian autor José María Arguedas lived 1911 to 1969.
