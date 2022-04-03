

the complete review - poetry

Flight and Metamorphosis



by

Nelly Sachs



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

German title: Flucht und Verwandlung

Translated by Joshua Weiner, with Linda B. Parshall

With an Introduction by Joshua Weiner

This is a bilingual edition, with the German originals facing the English translation

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : fine edition serving as a good introduction to a significant poet

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 7/2/2003 Patrick Kéchichian

From the Reviews :

"Nelly Sachs écrit face au désastre historique qui a détruit son monde et qui la menace encore. Esprit profondément religieux, proche du hassidisme, elle distingue cependant « le pays advenu derrière le masque de la démence (...) derrière le lit de douleur des larmes »" - Patrick Kéchichian, Le Monde

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

While parts of Nelly Sachs' 1959 collection have been previously translated, Joshua Weiner's (with some input from Linda B. Parshall) is the first complete translation into English. Though the poet's name remains at least vaguely familiar, in no small part because of the Nobel Prize imprimatur, Weiner is probably correct when he notes in his Introduction that she has been: "largely forgotten in the United States". This bilingual edition of one of her collections, a sequence of fifty-four poems, may not offer the breadth of the previously published selected translations, but, along with Weiner's lengthy Introduction, should serve as a good (re-)introduction to the poet and her work.

Sachs emigrated to Sweden in 1940, when she was already forty-nine; as Weiner notes, she: "later refused, in perpetuity, to allow republication of her work published prior to her flight from Germany" (much of which appears to have been lost). Weiner notes that, while her early work was heavily influenced by German Romanticism, she had, by 1940: "absorbed fifty years of modernist innovation in poetry"; her work then came to integrate a great deal of modernist technique. As Weiner also points out in his Notes to the Poems, Sachs is both an inter- as well as intra-textual poet, and her work is: "continually allusive, drawing from works of Kabbalah, such as the Zohar, as well as the Bible, and Christian mystics". Much , of course, is also in reaction to the catastrophe that was Nazism in Germany.

In discussing his translation, Weiner suggests: "The German of Nelly Sachs is strange. One could even say, going further, that her poems are strangers to German". As he notes, she often resorts to: "neologism and compound substantives", and these present a considerable challenge in translation. Weiner is hit and miss with some of these, forced to stretch out the lovely 'verfunkeln' into 'sparkle out, extinguished' or simply literally translating, for example, 'todnachtgedunkelt' (as 'deathnight-darkened'). Among the most challenging (and beautiful) is the poem that concludes:

bis

die neue Sonnenblume

tränengeätzt

den Trauermantel der Nacht

anzuknospen beginnt —





[till

the new sunflower

scored by tears

begins to bud

on the morning robe of night —]

Der Himmel übt an dir

Zerbrechen.



Du bist in der Gnade





[On you, the heavens practice

destruction.



You dwell in grace.]

Reißend wird ihr Leib

im Salz der Mutter fortgefressen.



Hautlos

augenlos

hat Hiob Gott gebildet.





[Their body soon devoured

by the salt of torment.



Skinless

eyeless

did Job form God.]

Tiefdunkel ist des Heimwehs Farbe immer



so nimmt die Nacht

mich wieder Besitz.





[Deep dark is always the color of longing for home



so night takes me again

into its domain.]



Ein Fremder hat immer

seine Heimat im Arm

wie eine Waise

für die er vielleicht nichts

als ein Grab sucht.





[A stranger always has

his homeland in his arms

like an orphan

for whom he may be seeking nothing

but a grave.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 April 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Poetry

See Index of German literature

See Index of Books by Nobel laureates under review

See Index of Bilingual editions under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Swedish-German poet Nelly Sachs (1891-1970) shared the 1966 Nobel Prize in Literature.

- Return to top of the page -