the complete review - aesthetics

In Praise of Shadows



by

Tanizaki Jun'ichirō



Japanese title: 陰翳礼讃

Edward G. Seidensticker published a translation of excerpts in 1954, and Thomas J. Harper combined those with his own translations of the remainder of the essay for this volume, originally published in 1977

With a Foreword Charles Moore

With an Afterword by Thomas J. Harper

Our Assessment:



B+ : often lovely essay on aesthetics (with a few terrible missteps)

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 5/10/2002 AC Grayling Monumenta Nipponica . (33:4) Winter/1978 Paul McCarthy The Times . 11/8/2001 .

From the Reviews :

"(D)elightful (.....) Tanizaki's relish in the world and its ordinary pleasures offers a sharp contrast to the functional, plastic, disposable aesthetic of modern western life. Although his aesthetic is associated with a cultural perspective markedly different from western varieties, there is nevertheless something essentially familiar about it." - AC Grayling, The Guardian





"The book reads as an integral translation, then, without awkward jumps or lapses. (...) If there are elements in the essay that startle and offend the reader, they should not be those relating to either toilets or pederasty. The author's discussion of complexion and race, with its assumption that whiteness is of supreme value, with darker shades representing descending levels on an aesthetic scale, makes painful reading. (...) . His concerns are broadly aesthetic, not social, political, or even strongly ethical. He evokes the vanishing (now largely vanished) beauties of the past with regret and the vulgarities of contemporary Japan with distaste; but through it all, his dominant tone is elegiac, not polemical" - Paul McCarthy, Monumenta Nipponica





"(T)his is no dry study. (...) Tanizaki follows the stream of his consciousness, drifting off on tangents or bouncing playfully between the profound and the flippant in a graceful rumination." - The Times

The complete review 's Review :

In In Praise of Shadows Tanizaki Jun'ichirō rambles engagingly on on aesthetics, contrasting the traditional Japanese with the Western influences that had already surged into so many spheres at the time. Tanizaki writes in 1933, before the mass-destruction that occurred in the Second World War, which led to even greater and faster adoption of many things 'Western', but even here already he can complain about: "the vogue for neon signs" of the times .....

A significant issue for him is all this that is new, and the speed with which it is spreading; he admits to wondering whether he is not "grumbling in my dotage", as old folks are often wont to do about any kind of change -- but then he can't help but find that: "of this I am convinced, that the conveniences of modern culture cater exclusively to youth, and that the times grow increasingly inconsiderate of old people"

He notes that in the 'West' they had time to adjust:

The Westerner has been able to move forward in ordered steps, while we have met superior civilization and have had to surrender to it, and we have had to leave a road we have followed for thousands of years. The missteps and inconveniences this has caused have, I think, been many.

We would have gone ahead very slowly, and yet it is not impossible that we would one day have discovered our own substitute for the trolley, the radio, the airplane of today. They would have been no borrowed gadgets, they would have been the tools of our own culture, suited to us.

The quality that we call beauty, however, must always grow from the realities of life, and our ancestors, forced to live in dark rooms, presently came to discover beauty in shadows, ultimately to guide shadows towards beauty's ends.

So benumbed are we nowadays by electric lights that we have become utterly insensitive to the evils of excessive illumination.

for aesthetic reasons I did not want to use glass, and yet paper alone would have posed problems of illumination and security. Much against my will, I decided to cover the inside with paper and the outside with glass. This required a double frame, thus raising the cost. Yet having gone to all this trouble, the effect was fair from pleasing. The outside remained no more than a glass door; while within, the mellow softness of the paper was destroyed by the glass that lay behind it.

Yamamoto Sanehiko, president of the Kaizō publishing house, told me of something that happened when he escorted Dr. Einstein on a trip to Kyoto. As the train neared Ishiyama, Einstein looked out the window and remarked, "Now that is terribly wasteful." When asked what he meant, Einstein pointed to an electric lamp burning in broad daylight. "Einstein is a Jew, and so he is probably very careful about such things" -- this was Yamamoto's interpretation.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 September 2023

:

Jun'ichirō Tanizaki at books and writers

About the Author :

Japanese author Tanizaki Jun'ichirō (谷崎 潤一郎) lived 1886 to 1965.

