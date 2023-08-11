|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Siren's Lament
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : solid little collection, with some very fine dark scenes
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Siren's Lament collects three works: "taken from the audacious early years of Tanizaki's career", as translator Bryan Karetnyk puts it in his Preface.
While the novella published here as 'Killing O-Tsuya' has been previously translated, the two other stories are new to English -- and it's always good to see more Tanizaki (though what one would give for a start-to-end collected edition, rather than the selective and somewhat haphazard mix of collections we've been treated to in recent years).
The people here had grown emaciated with hunger and toil, and the walls of their houses sighed with grief and sorrow. All the lovely flowers of this land had been transplanted to the palace to delight the eyes of the sovereign consort, while the plump boars had been taken and served up to please her sophisticated tastes.Duke Ling is eager to learn from Confucius -- hoping to: "learn from him the art of subjugating everything under heaven" -- but for all his apparently sweeping ambition, he's soon on board with Confucius' virtuous programme. Unsurprisingly, it's Nanzi, the sovereign consort, who is the problem -- and who doesn't appreciate this rival for her husband's attention and devotion one bit.
Her personal philosophy shares little with Confucius' -- and her seductive powers don't pack their usual punch with the great sage:
'I have heard talk of those who have great virtue,' said Confucius. 'But of those who have great beauty, I know nothing.'But she's nothing if not resourceful -- with a lot of resources at hand -- and zealous. Has Confucius met his match in Nanzi and her flattery -- "Ah, how your bearing grows more noble, how your features grow ever more in their splendour" -- and her threats ? Because she also gives him a viewing of the fate of those who displease her -- Tanizaki at his darkest and most graphically evocative. At least, Confucius learns a lesson for his Analects .....
In the novella 'Killing O-Tsuya' twenty-year-old Shinsuke, an apprentice at a pawnshop in Edo (Tokyo) is in love with the owner's daughter, O-Tsuya, and when the novel opens O-Tsuya pushes him to finally elope with her. Seiji, a customer who was aware of their feelings for each other had offered to act as haven and then go-between to convince their parents to accept that they are meant for one another, so that's where they head. Seiji takes them in and says he'll take care of things -- but things drag on and on. It turns out Seiji has his own plans for O-Tsuya, which also involve getting Shinsuke out of the way.
Shinsuke realizes -- too late -- what is going on, and is then left try to find what has become of O-Tsuya. However, the situation also immediately forces him to take shocking actions -- and once he's taken that first step he practically plunges into a world of darkness. As an experienced friend warns him: "when you have nothing left to fear in the world, everything becomes possible... You know, Shinsuke, this is a crucial moment for you".
Shinsuke does find O-Tsuya -- and while on the one hand he is thrilled to be reünited with her, he is understandably troubled by what has become of her, and how she's adapted to the circumstances she now finds herself in, especially since she seems to be reveling so in it ..... For a time it looks like they can find happiness together again -- or has depravity taken too great a hold ? Well, the title of the novella certainly suggests the outcome -- but the appeal of it is in how the story comes to that conclusion, and especially how the characters are led there, with Shinsuke transformed from dutiful apprentice to a man shaped into something very different by circumstances and his experiences.
The final story, 'The Siren's Lament' begins fairy-tale-like -- "A long, long time ago" ... -- and features a prince, Meng Shidao. Shidao likes to enjoy life, but indulging so much also leaves him craving more, as he eventually finds: "I've exhausted all the women and the wines that this tired city has to offer". Eventually, it is a visitor from afar -- "a man of the Western race" -- that comes to him with something that might do the trick, something he's never come across and that intrigues him -- a mermaid. The prince buys her, at great cost, -- wondering also how the foreigner can give this creature up so easily; the foreigner explains that where he's from : "mermaids are not so rare".
Shidao is pleased with his purchase, but the mermaid is, in fact, a tortured soul, and she begs the prince: "Let me return to my marine abode, deliver me from this shame and distress" -- which he then does.
Tanizaki adeptly uses the figure and its transformations to evoke a sense of lust and longing, and the conclusion is quite nicely turned.
The three pieces in The Siren's Lament are all satisfying, with some of the dark and suggestive scenes particularly effective and powerful. These are perhaps not 'essential' stories -- but then what is ? -- but it's a nice little collection and a fine sampler of a great author's smaller work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 3 October 2023
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Japanese author Tanizaki Jun'ichirō (谷崎 潤一郎) lived 1886 to 1965.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review