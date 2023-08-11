Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Siren's Lament



Tanizaki Jun'ichirō



Essential Stories

Includes The Qilin (麒麟; 1910) Killing O-Tsuya (お艶殺し; 1915) The Siren's Lament (人魚の嘆き; 1917)

Translated and with a Preface by Bryan Karetnyk

Killing O-Tsuya was previously translated by Zenchi Iwado as A Spring-Time Case (1927)

Our Assessment:



B : solid little collection, with some very fine dark scenes

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian A 27/9/2023 John Self The Washington Post . 29/9/2023 Robert Rubsam

From the Reviews :

"(T)hese two stories (never before translated) and novella (out of print in English for a century) are undiscovered jewels. As we might expect from Tanizaki, emotions are intense." - John Self, The Guardian





"Many of Tanizaki’s best works keep his characters at a distance, yet that very quality opens a rich space for both writer and reader, suggesting a character’s complicated inner life by how each performs their particular role, whether teacher or pupil, master or servant, and finding irony in the gaps. Unfortunately, none of the stories in this volume approaches the heights of his best work. (...) (I)n these stories we have that still-young man, randy and undisciplined, ranging everywhere for pleasure, seeking still some powerful force to subdue him once and for all." - Robert Rubsam, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

The Siren's Lament collects three works: "taken from the audacious early years of Tanizaki's career", as translator Bryan Karetnyk puts it in his Preface. While the novella published here as 'Killing O-Tsuya' has been previously translated, the two other stories are new to English -- and it's always good to see more Tanizaki (though what one would give for a start-to-end collected edition, rather than the selective and somewhat haphazard mix of collections we've been treated to in recent years).



'The Qilin' features Confucius himself, leaving: "the land of his birth to preach the Way abroad". He eventually reaches Wei, ruled by Duke Ling, -- where Confucius finds:

The people here had grown emaciated with hunger and toil, and the walls of their houses sighed with grief and sorrow. All the lovely flowers of this land had been transplanted to the palace to delight the eyes of the sovereign consort, while the plump boars had been taken and served up to please her sophisticated tastes.

'I have heard talk of those who have great virtue,' said Confucius. 'But of those who have great beauty, I know nothing.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 October 2023

About the Author :

Japanese author Tanizaki Jun'ichirō (谷崎 潤一郎) lived 1886 to 1965.

