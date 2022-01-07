|
Longing and Other Stories
Our Assessment:
B : fine little Tanizaki-sampler
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
Longing and Other Stories collects three stories by Tanizaki Jun'ichirō from relatively early in his career, first published between 1917 and 1921.
Though he despised his mother's selfishness and his father's lack of spirit, he couldn't deny that he was their son and that he'd inherited their weaknesses. I have exceptional talent. While he believed this, he'd loaf whenever he could -- napping, chattering, drinking, and womanizing, without making any attempt to cultivate his talent. More indolent and vain than his mother, even more spiritless than his father, he was a weak-willed, indecisive man.The story is framed around the inexorable decline of Tomi; unlike her brother, she gets no second chances and has no future whatsoever to hope for. Her death at the conclusion of the story is both an end-point and, possibly, a turning point: the final paragraph of the story jumps to two months later, with Shōzaburō having, perhaps, begun to make his way in the world; as the translators note in their Afterword, however: "In his final, 1955 revision, Tanizaki deleted the last paragraph" (leaving Shōzaburō in unredeemed uncertainty) -- opting for a grimmer open-ended end.
In the final story, 'The Story of an Unhappy Mother', family again features prominently. The narrator, Hiroshi, is one of five children, and his account is of his mother, particularly after the death of his father. She lived rather happily for a time -- all along: "We indulged her, and she indulged us; and that mutual indulgence resulted in a deep love" -- , but, after Hiroshi's elder brother married, something changed.
The story opens with the suggestion that in taking on the role of mother-in-law, with the elder brother bringing his new wife into the household, the mother changed radically. In fact, the explanation is somewhat more complicated, with Hiroshi taking his time in getting to what the pivotal event was and explaining specifically what happened. But he reveals some of the consequences right away:
She died some four or five years ago, and my brother died shortly after -- exactly one year after, to be precise. It seems clear to me now that there was a frightening connection between these two deaths. In a sense, one might say that it was my brother who killed my mother, and that it was my mother who killed my brother. His manner of death, in particular, was not of an ordinary sort.Indeed.
The family had helped the elder brother slyly manipulate their mother into believing that the choice of bride, Fujiko, was actually hers -- an amusing sort of ploy that was well-meaning but also not an entirely honest, the mother presented with facts that didn't quite correspond to the actual situation. But what was important to all was that the mother like and approve of her new daughter-in-law, and in that sense it worked.
Things went wrong when the over-eager mother then decided she had to join up with the newlyweds on their honeymoon. They put up with that, but when she makes a poor choice as to how to travel onwards, an all too revealing moment comes about in a crisis -- and after that, nothing is ever the same again, neither for the mother nor, tragically, her elder son.
It makes for a neat, pointed little story -- certainly the most successful of the trio.
Longing and Other Stories is a fine and nicely varied little sampler of Tanizaki's early writing -- though just a glimpse of his very large output (even just from that time). Selecting (only) three stories that differ in style and approach but also share some elements makes for a good collection, highlighting different aspects of Tanizaki's writing. If not really very remarkable, in and of themselves, there are points of interest to all three stories -- as well as some very fine writing: there are some lovely scenes throughout these stories, from the dream-ones in 'Longing' to, for example, in 'Sorrows of a Heretic', Tomi playing records on the record-player:
Painfully wasted, the sick girl would sit up in bed with a heavy, padded robe draped over her shoulders and quietly work the turntable as her parents sat beside her, listening respectfully with bowed heads. It was a wondrous sight. The daughter's face at such times was as frightening as a shaman practicing some mysterious sorcery; the parents, for their part, looked as simpleminded as a man and woman spellbound by her magic; and the gramophone was treated like a miraculous machine beyond the comprehension of ordinary people.Certainly, it is good to have these examples of Tanizaki's writing available in English -- and one wishes much more of his fiction, form this period and later, were as readily available.
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 January 2022
Japanese author Tanizaki Jun'ichirō (谷崎 潤一郎) lived 1886 to 1965.
