fiction

Nipponia Nippon



by

Abe Kazushige



Japanese title: ニッポニアニッポン

Japanese title: ニッポニアニッポン

Translated by Kerim Yasar

Our Assessment:



B+ : neatly constructed, and well done

Review:

Nipponia Nippon takes its title from the scientific designation for the crested ibis -- Nipponia nippon. The name is, of course, freighted with meaning: 'nippon' is the Japanese word for 'Japan'. But the bird, this most Japanese of Japanese (at least in designation) creature: "became extinct in Japan in 1981 and the birds are only bred in Shaanxi Province, China".

Seventeen-year-old protagonist Haruo Toya feels an affinity for them, one that began when he learned in his surname, Toya (鴇谷), the first kanji (鴇): "could also be read as toki, the meaning of which was "crested ibis"". They became something of an obsession with him -- leading to him reaching the point when the novel opens, where:

Haruo Toya narrowed his options down to three: breed them, free them, or kill them.

He dropped out of high school and moved from his hometown to Tokyo, beginning a life on his own. This hadn't been his idea; it was his parents', which he'd agreed to.

For the moment, the excitement of finding a radical ambition in life overshadowed all of his darker emotions. The mere thought of how he would rip that human script to pieces thrilled hm. Lurking within that thrill was the dream of the shock and despair his actions would leave behind, of the deepest emotions he would agitate. And of the hope he would no longer be kept apart from Sakura Motoki.

He wasn't a complete recluse, a real hikikomori, nor was he obsessed with the ibises 24/7, but as one month led to the next and then the next, the ibises became the main focus of his attention.

At the end of January 2001, Haruo had settled on "the final solution" to "the Nipponia nippon problem."

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 September 2023

About the Author :

Japanese author Abe Kazushige (阿部和重) was born in 1968.

