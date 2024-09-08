

the complete review - fiction

Mysterious Setting



by

Abe Kazushige



general information | our review | links | about the author

Japanese titles: ミステリアス・セッティング

Translated by Michael Emmerich

Our Assessment:



B+ : unusual but quite effective mix of a story

Mysterious Setting begins and ends with a narrator recalling his youth and an old man in a park who would tell him and his friends stories. The man's tales were largely forgettable -- "by and large, they were pretty dull" -- but the narrator remembers one of them very clearly, and it is this story that makes up the bulk of the novel.

The story is one that took place decades earlier -- "back when I was in my teens", the old man explains. It is about someone whom the old man calls Shiori, a pretty hapless girl, easily taken advantage of and a poor judge of character. She is also passionately musical -- and: "from the time she was young, whenever a song touched her she would start singing along". Unfortunately, she is completely tone deaf, so her singing is awful; realizing this -- and concerned about some of what happens when she can't help but break out in song -- she tries to keep herself in check and not sing in public.

When she learns the word 'troubadour' she thinks she has found her calling. If she can't perform, she will be lyricist, and live as a troubadour, "a troubadour who couldn't sing". After graduating from high school she goes to Tokyo, enrolling at a music school to study songwriting, pursuing her dream; nevertheless:

Though her new environment allowed her to devote herself to her songs, Shiori felt as depressed as before. She had left home eager to push bravely on towards her dreams, but there were hurdles everywhere. In fact, reality would soon pummel her with a cruelty beyond anything she had experienced before.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 September 2024

About the Author :

Japanese author Abe Kazushige (阿部和重) was born in 1968.

