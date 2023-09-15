Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



A Long Way From Verona



by

Jane Gardam



Our Assessment:



B+ : very nicely done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 7/5/1972 Barbara Bader Süddeutsche Zeitung . 20/11/2018 Franziska Augstein The Times . 24/12/1971 Elaine Moss

From the Reviews :

"The book is Jane Gardam's, and this, her first novel, makes her immediately an author to watch for, but the story is Jessica's in all its glorious passage from self-intoxication to tentative self-searching. Read her." - Barbara Bader, The New York Times Book Review





"Ihr Buch ist ganz ungemein lustig. Die Komik erwächst nicht allein aus Sprachwitz und Esprit, wofür die britische Literatur bekannt ist, sondern auch aus ihrem Sinn für die Psyche unterschiedlicher Menschen, seien es Erwachsene oder Kinder. Das solide Fundament von Gardams Komik ist ihre genaue Schilderung der Lebensverhältnisse in der Ortschaft, in der Jessica heranwächst." - Franziska Augstein, Süddeutsche Zeitung





"Jane Gardam is a new author of rare quality and astringent wit. (...) If you want to be 13 again (...) then read A Long Way From Verona -- which is about a 13-year-old schoolgirl's deep-seated belief, not shared by her English-mistress, that she is going to be a writer." - Elaine Moss, The Times

The complete review 's Review :

A Long Way From Verona is narrated by young Jessica (pronounced Jessie-Carr by some) Vye, just entering teen-age in Cleveland Sands in England, early during the Second World War. She begins dramatically, the novel opening:

I ought to tell you at the beginning that I am not quite normal, having had a violent experience at the age of nine.

It isn't even as if you were telling a story -- you were trying to make a story where there was no story. It was an ESSAY I asked for. I'm afraid what you gave me looked awfully like a lie.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 September 2023

About the Author :

British author Jane Gardam was born in 1928.

