God on the Rocks



by

Jane Gardam



God on the Rocks was made into a TV film in 1990, directed by Ross Cramer, with Bill Paterson as Mr. Marsh and Minnie Driver as Lydia

Our Assessment:



A- : very nicely done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. A 31/10/2010 Nancy Kline Sunday Times . 8/10/1978 Peter Ackroyd TLS . 13/10/1978 Jane Miller

From the Reviews :

" God on the Rocks is so charming a novel that you don't want to give away a single one of the many twists of its plot. (...) We are in the hands of a master story-teller. Over the course of the novel, Gardam gives us the past and present of her characters' lives, zooming in and out of their diverse perspectives, moving from Margaret's uncorrupted eyes to the more freighted vision of the grown-ups around her" - Nancy Kline, The New York Times Book Review





is rescued by Jane Gardam's evocation of certain oblique and mysterious states of consciousness -- whether those of childhood, madness or extreme old age. Her faithfulness to the palpable texture of life charges her writing with an intense, exact energy." - "The author's treatment of Margaret exactly parallels the way the adults in the novel shut the child out, disregard her need to know, while appearing to want her to flourish. (...) Jane Gardam has a spectacular gift for detail, of the local and period kind, and for details which make characters so subtly unpredictable that they ring true, and her humour is tough as well as delicate." - Jane Miller, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

When God on the Rocks opens, in a summer between the world wars, there are two relative newcomers in the Marsh household, the infant Terence and the household help Lydia. Mr. Marsh -- Kenneth -- is a bank manager, and a devout Christian, a dedicated member of a local sect, the 'Primal Saints'. He and wife Elinor also have an eight-year-old daughter, Margaret, and much of the novel, especially at first, centers around her.

Margaret has been steeped in religion -- she knows the whole Bible "backwards and inside out", readily quoting from it -- though she hasn't quite gotten in the spirit of things. So, for example she argues with her mother that the world could do quite well without humanity:

'It would be better off without people.'

'There would be no love, darling, without people. God made us so that there might be love. Er -- one John four -- er -- twelve, isn't it ? No -- John one fourteen -- but ...'

'Why bother ? The world was all right before, it seems to me. If we didn't exist we weren't missing things. Ice and fire and snow and glaciers and then plants. It would have been enough you'd think. Well perhaps dinosaurs. If I'd been God I'd have left it at dinosaurs. I'd have been satisfied looking down at all that.'



(T)here's a lot it's wise not to fuss over. To prise out. Extract. It is best just to look and be.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 October 2021

About the Author :

British author Jane Gardam was born in 1928.

