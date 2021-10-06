|
God on the Rocks
When God on the Rocks opens, in a summer between the world wars, there are two relative newcomers in the Marsh household, the infant Terence and the household help Lydia.
Mr. Marsh -- Kenneth -- is a bank manager, and a devout Christian, a dedicated member of a local sect, the 'Primal Saints'.
He and wife Elinor also have an eight-year-old daughter, Margaret, and much of the novel, especially at first, centers around her.
'It would be better off without people.'She can relate it to her own situation, too, arguing: "God and the world would have done. Like me before the baby came."
As a treat, Margaret is now to be allowed a weekly outing, just her and the new help, anywhere they liked. Mrs. Marsh is not thrilled about their having taken on Lydia -- "Lydia's a whore. You can see she's a whore. She's from nowhere. We are mad" -- but Mr. Marsh thinks she was sent to them for a purpose, and that they will be able to show her the light and the way and save her: "She is in God's path", Mr. Marsh insists. Lydia may be common and raw, but she acts with a sense of determination and speaks her mind -- in a strong dialect at that. She also rather enjoys the pleasures of the flesh, and her weekly outings with Margaret give her an opportunity to indulge in them, while Margaret is left to wander off on her own.
One of the places Margaret roams to in seaside Eastkirk, the nearby town they visit each Wednesday, is Seaview Villas, an estate that the now old and infirm Rosalie Frayling has turned into a charitable institution; among the patients there is the quite mad painter, Edwin Drinkwater. Rosalie Frayling was the mother of Charles and Binkie, with whom Elinor Marsh had grown up, spending much of her time in the Fraylings' house, even though she wasn't of the same class-background as them. If not quite newcomers, Charles and Binkie have now also returned to the fold (if not their mother's home), after many years away -- and Elinor goes, with Margaret, to visit them. The return of the two siblings, quiet though it is, is yet another change that contributes to upsetting an order that had held up reasonably well for over a decade -- but now gets shaken to its various foundations.
More of the past is revealed: Charles and Elinor had been very close, and Charles had even proposed to her, years earlier, but his mother had not permitted the marriage -- leaving Elinor to marry Mr. Marsh instead. The class difference was too great -- with both Charles and Binkie having gone to Cambridge, for example, while Elinor worked at the local post office -- though the younger Fraylings hadn't really made much of their lives since, with Charles now teaching English literature at a local school (where he was considered: "rather a joke, with his stately ways and his old world accent -- and still under forty").
Between these characters, Gardam artfully weaves her story. For all her raw manner and gruff ways, Lydia admires and envies the Marshs, with their: "marriage as quiet and grand as in the Woman's Weekly", and sees some glimmers of hope for herself, that maybe Mr. Marsh can save her. Mr. Marsh is mostly blinded by his religion, but his faith in God's ways also makes him surprisingly free and permissive in some ways, allowing Margaret more freedoms than, for example, his wife approves of. For all his religious conviction, however, Lydia also proves to be a temptation -- not that she would stand for that. Seeing Charles (and Binkie) again brings forth mixed feelings in Elinor, and events then move her to more drastic action -- leading also Charles to recall and consider the past (and present). And old lady Frayling worries about her valuable Renoir .....
Eight-year-old Margaret is confronted with a strange world which she can only partially decode -- but this also only reflects the adults' own confusions. Her mother is well-meaning, but can't quite connect with her daughter; other characters, such as Drinkwater, are downright mad. Misunderstandings and an inability to convey things come up across the board. And even Mr. Marsh, the one person who seems so sure of his path, is pulled off it.
A final chapter jumps twelve years on, after the end of the Second World War, rounding out the story and filling in a few blanks. Margaret is now studying History at university, with Binkie observing: "For a child of twenty you are ancient at times" -- but then she was already that at eight, too. It's also Binkie who wisely sums up;
(T)here's a lot it's wise not to fuss over. To prise out. Extract. It is best just to look and be.It's a neat little story, with an impressive depth to so many of the characters; like Margaret, almost all of them find themselves, repeatedly, unsure, very nicely conveyed by Gardam. There's some fine comedy here too, and it's all beautifully realized in Gardam's seemingly so casual style.
For a short and in many ways seemingly light novel, there's a great deal to it. God on the Rocks meanders easily along, skipping about, and yet forms such a strong whole. It's hard to convey the full force of the novel, in its pieces and as a whole (especially without giving too much away), but is a very fine piece of work, and a great pleasure to read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 6 October 2021
British author Jane Gardam was born in 1928.
