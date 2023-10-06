Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Three Fat Men



by

Yuri Olesha



A Fairytale

Russian title: Три толстяка

Translated and with an Introduction by Hugh Alpin

With a Foreword by Graeme Garden

There are several other translations of The Three Fat Men

Our Assessment:



B+ : good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer World Literature Today* . (54:4) Fall/1980 Laszlo Dienes

[* review of a different translation]

The complete review 's Review :

The three Fat Men of the title are the rulers of all around them; they live together in a fabulous, well-protected palace outside of town, and, as one of them reminds an uppity commoner:

We, the Three Fat Men, are strong and powerful. Everything belongs to us. I, the First Fat man, own all the grain that our earth produces, all the coal belongs to the Second Fat Man, and the Third has bought up all the iron. We're richer than anyone else. The richest man in the country is a hundred times poorer than us. With our gold we can buy anything we want.

As usual, their alarm made the Three Fat Men start to get fatter. Before the eyes of the State Council each of them gained a quarter of a pound.

'I can't carry on !' one of them complained. 'I can't carry on... It's more than I can bear... Oh, oh ! There's a stud sticking into my throat.

And at that point his dazzling collar burst open with a crack.

'I'm getting fatter,' howled another. 'Save me !'

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 October 2023

:

About the Author :

Soviet author Yuri Olesha (Юрий Карлович Олеша) lived 1899 to 1960.

