the complete review - philosophy

Die Krise der Narration



by

Byung-Chul Han



Title: Die Krise der Narration Author: Byung-Chul Han Genre: Non-fiction Written: 2023 Length: 96 pages Original in: German Availability: Die Krise der Narration - Deutschland

Die Krise der Narration has not yet been translated into English

Our Assessment:



B : well-presented compact take

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: Die Krise der Narration has not yet been translated into English. This review is based on the German original, and all quotes are in my translation.]

In Die Krise der Narration ('The Crisis of Narration') Byung-Chul finds that even as we are seemingly awash with narratives and storytelling, we've lost true story-telling -- and find ourselves in fact in a 'post-narrative age'. Society has become increasingly information-driven -- it's the information age, after all --, accelerating its "Entnarrativierung" ('de-narrativization'). The flood of information -- basically simply data -- 'suffocates the spirit of the story'. Even as we constantly exchange information, especially online:

Wir erzählen uns keine Geschichten mehr. Dafür kommunizieren wir exzessiv. Wir posten, sharen und liken.



[We don't tell one another stories any more. Instead, we communicate to excess. We post, share, and like.]

Digitale Platformen wie Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok oder Snapchat sind am Nullpunkt der Erzählung angesiedelt. Sie sind kein Erzähl-, sondern ein Informationsmedium. Sie arbeiten additiv nicht narrativ. Die aneinandergereihten Informationen verdichten sich nicht zur Erzählung.



[Digital platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or Snapchat are at the nadir of narrative. They are not a narrative medium, but rather one of information. They work accretively, not narratively. The strung together information does not coalesce into a narrative.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 March 2023

About the Author :

German-writing, South Korean-born Byung-Chul Han (한병철) was born in 1959

