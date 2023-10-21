Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Mrs. Caldwell Speaks to Her Son



by

Camilo José Cela



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Mrs. Caldwell habla con su hijo

Translated and with an Introduction by J.S.Bernstein

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : interesting presentation, and quite powerful

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The New Republic . 3/9/1990 Christopher Maurer The NY Times Book Rev. . 26/5/1968 Peter Sourian

From the Reviews :

"Mrs. Caldwell's progression from lucidity to madness (she dies in an insane asylum,) allows Cela to display the whole range of his lyrical gifts. (...) (T)he miscellaneous and impersonal nature of the aphorism never threatens the intimacy and the unity of this lovely book." - Christopher Maurer, The New Republic





"(T)he atmosphere of Mrs. Caldwell Speaks to Her Son is euphuistic and rarefied. (...) In spite of its occasional strange beauty, the novel seems just that irrelevant: a madwoman interminably addressing a dead person who was never very real to her in the first place. (...) This book in its sterile brilliance is a retreat into abstraction, and its technique is in a tradition as paradoxically fossilized as the regime which invents paradoxes for the sake of "order"." - Peter Sourian, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

A Foreword by the author explains that this novel consists of the pages Mrs. Caldwell "was writing in memory of her beloved son, Eliacim" -- and that:

Essentially, the little work of Mrs. Caldwell's was entitled: "I Speak to My Dearly Beloved Son, Eliacim." She had various other titles in her notebook, but without a doubt, the most beautiful one is this one.

My novel Mrs. Caldwell Speaks to Her Son is, in its apparent disorder, an act of homage to order, and in its illogical evolution, my avowed tribute to logical rigor.

But now, Eliacim, in this house everything is upset, because order is something which no longer interests anyone, something which we do not know, I don't know, my son, what to do with, and the curtains, some nights, even stay undrawn.

The great admiration I had for that vase which on your first anniversary, my son, broke into a thousand pieces without anyone's touching it, has gradually been leaving me. Now, what I admire greatly are its pieces.

The great literary works of the future, Eliacim, are asleep in blank paper, the great literary works which are still to be written. Sometimes I feel tempted to confront the blank paper, and begin to put down letters, one after another, to see what comes out.

You already know, Eliacim, that when it's something to do with you, I get very sentimental.

In your lengthy submarine leisure, Eliacim, do you sometimes remember me ?

I wish you were a dragonfly, or something as small and elegant as a dragonfly, so that I could carry you eternally near my heart.

Chess, Eliacim, is a hateful game that has had a good press, an apology for treason which has dressed itself in the innocuous, white lambskin of a pastime.

You were a tortured young man. You put on an antisocial air for people. You felt yourself to be perhaps more complex than necessary. You wrote your verses and prose without much of a knack; that's the truth.

Courtesy, Eliacim, is like the hydrangea, or like the taste of the most jaunty colored fish, those which resemble birds that have escaped from a Japanese etching, a most beautiful fraud which shines as sterilely as the starry skies.

I dreamt of being able to give you an ancient book which would give you the key to all things, an ancient book which would explain to you, on a solid footing, the clearest mysteries of the universe.

But now that ancient books are of no use to you, Eliacim, because at the bottom of the sea things are foretold which the ancient books fail to clarify, I reject ancient books.

And I'm on the verge of swearing that they contain only painful lies.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 October 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Debolsillo publicity page

Piper publicity page

See Index of Spanish literature

See Index of Books by Nobel laureates under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Spanish author Camilo José Cela lived 1916 to 2002. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1989.

- Return to top of the page -