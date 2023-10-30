Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Voyage of Horace Pirouelle



by

Philippe Soupault



French title: Voyage d'Horace Pirouelle

Translated by Justin Vicari

With an Introduction by Jonathan P. Eburne

A- : a small but powerful, very well-wrought work

La Nouvelle Revue Française . 1/8/1925 Jean Prévost

Tété-Michel Kpomassie's autobiographical account of An African in Greenland came out in 1981 (NYRB) but in The Voyage of Horace Pirouelle Philippe Soupault sent an African -- the eponymous chronicler, born in: "Monrovia, the capital of the Republic of Liberia" -- to Greenland and had him immerse himself in life there almost half a century before Kpomassie did the same.

The Voyage of Horace Pirouelle is a slim work. In a Preface which author Soupault signs with his own name but that is already part of the fiction he writes about his friendship with Pirouelle, whom he got to know when Pirouelle was a law student in Paris. Pirouelle did well for himself and lived comfortably in France, going to work for one of his uncles in the food industry, driving a little two-seater, enjoying the company of first a Thérèse and then a Lili.

Soupault sums up: "Horace was happy" -- profoundly so. Yet when Pirouelle visits him with big news one day it's not what Soupault is expecting: out of the blue, Pirouelle has decided to set out for Greenland:

Horace was not leaving because of a disappointment in love, a gambling debt, or disillusionment. For hours he explained to me all the reasons he could not put forward. I understood that he was going simply to go. A true voyager, as Baudelaire once said. Like a lamp his heart was empty. He had no reason to remain in Paris and no motive for departing.

The word "Greenland" signified mystery. Horace was still too young to disregard that call. Mystery and vertigo.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 October 2023

About the Author :

French author Philippe Soupault lived 1897 to 1990.

