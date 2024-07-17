Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Last Nights of Paris



by

Philippe Soupault



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Les dernières nuits de Paris

Translated by William Carlos Williams

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : nicely shadowy novel of nighttime Paris

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Rev. of Contemp. Fiction . Fall/1993 Brooke Horvath

From the Reviews :

"Last Nights is a modest example of surrealism. It is, however, a haunting depiction of a world in which the characters find themselves both the ghosts and the spooked." - Brooke Horvath, Review of Contemporary Fiction

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Last Nights of Paris is indeed very much a nocturnal novel. The narrator does not say or focus much on his everyday life -- or, rather, his everyday life seems to largely be consumed by rambling and drifting through Parisian streets and neighborhoods in the depths of night, with occasional visits to cafés and bars. He is a kind of a flâneur, but not of the purest sort; if he rarely pursues a specific destination, he is often a follower, shadowing other deep-night walkers (and not only on foot: occasionally also motor vehicles are involved).

Typically:

He did not see me but continued on his way. I hesitated a moment to follow him, but curiosity was too strong and as silently as possible I fell into his pace.

A commonplace crime, that's all, said I half aloud. I was disappointed; it so happened that at this time the discovery of bags full of limbs, carefully sawed off and chopped up, was an almost daily occurrence.

The precision of her queries and of her gestures at the moment of undressing made me doubt her existence. She folded her garments and placed them on the chair with the disconcerting rapidity of a juggler.

In all the exchanges which followed, she showed the same detached virtuosity.

Then she went on her way and left me at once astonished and reassured. I had almost the desire to applaud.

Georgette resumed her stroll about Paris, through the mazes of the night. She went on, dispelling sorrow, solitude or tribulation. Then more than ever did she display her strange power: that of transfiguring the night. Thanks to her, who was no more than one of the hundred thousands, the Parisian night became a mysterious domain, a great and marvelous country, full of flowers, of birds, of glances and of stars, a hope launched into space .... Slave of my impressions, I thought of a velodrome.

What has happened

since Soupault gave him the novel

the Dadaist novel

to translate

The Last Nights of Paris.

"What has happened to Paris

since that time?

and to myself" ?



"A WORLD OF ART

THAT THROUGH THE YEARS HAS



SURVIVED !

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 July 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of French literature

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Philippe Soupault lived 1897 to 1990.

- Return to top of the page -