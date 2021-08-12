

Last Loosening



by

Walter Serner



A Handbook for the Con Artist & Those Aspiring to Become One

German title: Letzte Lockerung

Translated and with an Afterword by Mark Kanak

Our Assessment:



B+ : appealingly multifarious

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer London Rev. of Books . 22/10/2020 Hal Foster Le Monde diplo. . 11/2019 William Irigoyen Süddeutsche Zeitung . 20/11/2007 Jörg Drews Süddeutsche Zeitung . 18/2/2021 Peter Richter

From the Reviews :

"For Serner every social interaction, whether a quick conversation or a physical challenge, is a battle, and like his contemporary Carl Schmitt he assumes a Hobbesian worldview (.....) Last Loosening does move beyond Dada in certain respects. First, it signals a shift in attitude. Serner didn't endorse Dada's theatricality, and wanted to escape its slam-bang oscillation between boredom and outburst. (...) There's also a philosophical turn in Last Loosening , for Serner points to a conundrum that both stumped and stunted Dada, that negation can easily flip into affirmation" - Hal Foster, London Review of Books





does move beyond Dada in certain respects. First, it signals a shift in attitude. Serner didn't endorse Dada's theatricality, and wanted to escape its slam-bang oscillation between boredom and outburst. (...) There's also a philosophical turn in , for Serner points to a conundrum that both stumped and stunted Dada, that negation can easily flip into affirmation" - "Comme les autres dadaïstes, Serner rêve d’un vent de liberté. Le langage, son principal vecteur, doit montrer l’exemple en s’affranchissant des règles anciennes. Mais l’apologie du cynisme, l’incitation à se donner en spectacle qui perce à chaque ligne ne sont qu’un jeu. Il ne durera pas. Dada est alors proche de l’extinction. Le temps des périls approche." - William Irigoyen, Le Monde diplomatique





"Wenn es Gott nicht gibt, ist alles erlaubt, heißt es bei Dostojewski angeblich, und das gibt einem dann eben eine große Lockerheit, die nihilistisch sein kann oder von einer geradezu halkyonischen Heiterkeit durchdrungen. Bei Serner ist sie beides." - Jörg Drews, Süddeutsche Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

Last Loosening is presented in two parts, 'The Handbook of Principles' and 'The Handbook of Practices'. Given that an earlier version of the first part was originally published as Last Loosening: Dada Manifesto it should be clear that those hoping for, as the subtitle has it, a straightforward Handbook for the Con Artist & Those Aspiring to Become One might be in for something more and rather different than expected.

Both parts begin with a 'Preparation'-prologue, suggesting the proper course of action in preparing to read the following; in each case, Serner offers a menu of fine dining to be enjoyed before perusal of the text (as well as, first, a lukewarm bath, for the first part). Only after enjoying the proper meal should one get down to reading, with a smoke and (for the first part) drink in hand. It is, not least, a clever way of dodging any disappointment on the part of the reader, as the author can then simply point out that the book was not read right -- since one must assume practically none of his readers could follow his instructions to a T (including, for example: "pausing for three minutes after each fragment to sip your drink and smoke"). (I, too, have to admit to failing the text -- defeated already by the first menu-item: none of the local restaurants ("excellent" or not) serve Portuguese oysters (or a 1921 Pfälzer -- a great year, by the way).)

Both parts consist largely of numbered fragments, axioms, assertions, and pieces of advice; the ones in the first part (81 of them) mostly longer, the ones in the second (591) often very succinct. The first part offers a more general philosophy, a broader critique of the way things are and the wrong road they lead us down. If Dada-inspired, the expression, at least, here is largely clear and straightforward, only devolving into more of a babble in the last fragments (but pointing out also: "Ultimately, even the most idiotic babble is an opportunity").

Serner is particularly critical of the state of the arts, and makes the Dadaistic argument of pushing beyond them. He maintains: "Art was a childhood disease" -- and that it's time to grow up. He's dismissive of the consensus, and how we've all been sucked into it:

58. Masterpieces (speak more quietly !) of world literature: such a vertiginous con you close your eyes (in youth), continue to spin, and ultimately (if wanting to avoid getting found out) are led to believe you've attained a viewpoint and can start working on yourself ... Art !!! The most infantile form of magic.

Every person has always believed in much too much: you don't have to buy into anything at all.

It is always the same sub-ass effort, a desire to elude embarrassment by giving it (stylized, ogodogodo) -- form. Atrocious word ! That is: to make out of life, which is improbable head to toe, something probable ! To place over this chaos of filth and mystery a redemptive heaven ! To fragrantly scent and bring order to this human dungheap !!! Fine thanks ...

Since we have no meaning (the void), we succumb to the delusion that we have meaning, or, the more agreeable case, to the delusion that we are not deluded. We are thus incurably demented ...

Being unsuccessful is basically a given. Success ? A masterly mistake, more or less. Nothing's correct. (Not even this.) The more vehemently order is proposed, the more rapidly disorder ensues, ultimately displacing it.

422. Wherever you may be, always tell yourself the following: "Everything happening around me might also be an act." By doing this, you'll retain good health and do rather well in this world.

591. To be sure, the world wants to be deceived. And it becomes truly malevolent if you don't oblige.

536. Never let yourself be seen with a girl who looks like she could be twelve years old; but don't worry about being seen with an actual twelve-year-old who looks like a seventeen-year-old. Pretense is always everything.

226. If you are worried you might be suspected of something unsavory, stick your arm in a sling and say it got broken in a car accident. Everyone will feel sorry for you and drop all suspicion.

344. If suddenly you no longer have the strength to lie, at least be cruel.

57. Whoever praises life as beautiful and people as good is either a feebleminded fool or someone you're going to have to keep an eye on for a long time.

7. Nothing arouses suspicion more quickly than a non-bourgeois lifestyle without it being clear what advantage it brings. Spread the word that you are looking for a good auto-dealer, and the whole world will open its arms to you.

In any case, you should apply what you have just read with the utmost precision, insofar as it parallels current practice. Not only will you be amazed by the success, you will be ... You will simply be !

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 August 2021

:

Walter Serner site

About the Author :

German-writing author Walter Serner lived 1889 to 1942.

