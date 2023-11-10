

Die Tigerin



by

Walter Serner



Eine absonderliche Liebesgeschichte

Die Tigerin appears to have been translated, by Edna McCowan, in 1991, to be published by Blast Books, but does not seem to have ever been released

An English translation is forthcoming from Twisted Spoon Press

Die Tigerin was filmed in 1992, as Tigress, directed by Karin Howard, and starring Valentina Vargas, James Remar, and George Peppard

Our Assessment:



B : stylish slice of love and the fast life in the beginning-to-roar '20s

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Tagesspiegel . 15/12/2000 Hellmuth Karasek

From the Reviews :

"(W)ilde Kolportage im Stil des Expressionismus und des Dada, mit Sprach- und Wortschöpfungen, die französisches Argot und deutschen Rotwelsch-Slang für die hitzig-höhnischen Dialoge vermengen, um einen neuen Ausdruck zu kreieren." - Hellmuth Karasek, Tagesspiegel

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: This review is based on the original German version of the novel; all translations are mine.]

The 'tigress' of the title is Bichette, and the nickname well-earned: three men have landed in prison on account of her, two committed suicide, and the many others she's had brief dalliances with would leap at the smallest sign from her that she was willing to be with them again. As Die Tigerin opens, however, it seems that Bichette has met her match, or possibly been tamed, by one Henri Rilcer, known as Fec.

Fec has a similar carefree attitude. Thrown out of his parents' home at eighteen, he had lasted all of two weeks as a clerk in a lawyer's office before embezzling a small sum and disappearing, beginning his itinerant life -- 'Always elegant, almost always alone, but after he had left town, there always seemed to be some kind of scandal'. Now thirty, he's back in Paris, continuing his life: "Ins Leere hinein" ('Into the void').

Even when he first picks up Bichette, helping her escape the attentions of an imposing Japanese admirer, it seems like just a passing fancy. But it takes. Birds of a feather, they flock together -- and soon find themselves fleeing south, to Nice. There they have ideas of a larger coup: dangling Bichette in front of those willing to do almost anything for her attentions makes for all kinds of opportunity -- but, of course, also risks Fec becoming jealous, as it's hard for him to know just how far Bichette goes in reciprocating her gentlemen-callers' interests (even as Bichette and Fec are unsure how devoted they want to be to each other). (Among the novel's best lines: Bichette admits one admirer paid her closer attention: "Das heißt, er hat mich auf der Fahrt nach Monte im Wagen geküßt und dann auch noch im Hotel. So ein bißchen. Eben so wie ein Amerikaner. Aber später nicht mehr" ('Well, he did kiss me in the car on the way to Monte and then some more at the hotel. A little bit. The way Americans do. But then not').)

Fec sees it as:

›Es ist mein letztes Abenteuer. Mein allerletztes. Und es wird enden wie alle Abenteur. Banal und grotesk.‹

»Wie alle Abenteur,« wiederholte er halblaut, während er die Treppe hinabstieg.



['It's my last adventure. My very last. And it will end like all adventures. Banally and grotesquely.'

"Like all adventures" he repeated in a low voice, as he walked down the stairs.]

Ob ich ihn geliebt habe ? Ob er mich geliebt hat ? O Gott, wenn ich das nur wüßte ! Ich glaube, ich werde noch wahnsinnig.



[Whether I loved him ? Whether he loved me ? O God, if I only knew ! I think I might wind up crazy.]

Du machst nichts aus dir. Man wird doch nicht für das gehalten, was man ist. Sondern nur für das, was man den Leuten vormacht. Und auch das, was man wirklich ist, muß man den Leuten vormachen. Wie sollen sie denn sonst wissen, wofür sie einen zu halten haben, hé ?



[You don't make anything of yourself. One isn't taken for what one is. Only for what one pretends to be. And one has to pretend to be even what one actually is. How else should people know what they're to make of you, right ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 November 2023

About the Author :

German-writing author Walter Serner lived 1889 to 1942.

