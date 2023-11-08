|
Soul of a Jew
The complete review's Review:
[Note: נפש יהודי has been translated into English, as Soul of a Jew, by Betsy Rosenberg and Miriam Schlesinger, but I have not seen that Israeli Centre of the International Theatre Institute edition; this review is based on the 1988 (revised and second) edition of the German translation by Ingrid Rencher, Weiningers Nacht, edited (both the translation and the book) and apparently also (self-)published by Paulus Manker, the 'Wiener Fassung' (Vienna version) that presumably differs slightly from the Hebrew original and English translation. All translations are mine, from that German translation. Weiningers Nacht also includes a great deal of supplementary material, from cast photos of the November 1988 production at the Vienna Volkstheater to drawing by Alfred Kubin and essays and excerpts from a variety of authors.]
Soul of a Jew is a play about Otto Weininger (1880-1903), much of the action focused on his last night, when he rented a room in the house in which Beethoven had died and committed suicide there.
Weininger is known for his Geschlecht und Charakter (already translated into English, as Sex and Character, in 1906) -- a work which, as Joachim Riedl notes in one of the essays appended to the German translation of the play, had gone through eleven printings by 1909 (by which time Freud's The Interpretation of Dreams, published a few years earlier, in 1900, had just managed to sell out the 600 copies of its first edition), with another seventeen printings to follow until 1932 (when the Nazis prohibited all Weininger's writings)
I will destroy Freud, him and his stereotypes ! I will erase him from mankind's memory ! I will shake up the Aryan soul, I will warn them about the Jewish spirit pushing itself to the fore, the one that threatens to castrate Aryan masculinity, that wants to foist Jewish femininity onto the Aryan spirit !Sobol quickly dips into the significant episodes and relationships from Weininger's life, from the meeting with Freud to his relationship with his parents, to the triangle formed with Clara and Berger, the other man in her life and close friend of Weininger's. Otto's relationship with his father is strained, but they share a passion for music, especially Wagner -- even traveling to Bayreuth to see him performed there. Duality is emphasized throughout: Weininger as Jew and, essentially, anti-Jew; Clara describing Berger as Otto's exact opposite; and, most notably, with a Doppelgänger, Otto's even more aggressive other self, who goads him.
Sobol has Otto visited by August Strindberg in his last night -- a vision that transforms itself into Paul Julius Moebius, who accuses Weininger of simply stealing his ideas. (Strindberg was familiar with Weininger and his work -- and they shared some women-hating issues --, and even sent a wreath for Weininger's funeral.)
The rise of antisemitism in Vienna at the time -- personified by the horrific mayor Karl Lueger, who also appears in the play -- is another layer that is quite well presented in the play, as in the exchange between Otto and Clara:
OTTO I am not a Jew !Sobol packs a great deal about Weininger into the play, but without the larger context it can easily come across as rather hysterical; unsurprisingly, the play seems to have been much more successful in Europe, and especially the German-speaking world, more familiar with Weininger, than in the United States.
Sobol does a decent job of presenting the man and thinker in his full complexity, but it can easily feel over the top here, every facet of Weininger so extreme -- and that played up here; the danger of over-acting this must be immense in any production.
The German edition of the play is useful in providing a great deal of supplementary material that provides both more insight into and context for Weininger and his work -- a man whose funeral was attended by both Karl Kraus and Stefan Zweig (and, supposedly, a fourteen-year-old Ludwig Wittgenstein), and who was a great influence on the artist Alfred Kubin, many of whose (often very disturbing) drawings are included in this volume as well. (There is also supplementary material about the Vienna of the times, especially regarding the Jewish population there.)
Soul of a Jew is a solid take on a very complex character, and quite effective slice of this significant point in history -- intellectual and political. If hard to imagine nowadays that, as Weininger's double claims, an either/or choice, between Freud and Weininger, would determine much of the path of the spirit of the twentieth century -- since Freud so obviously and completely prevailed -- Sobol at least suggests the other possibility. Of course, Weininger is a problematic figure in this regard, being so muddled, in his person and his thinking (and even more so in Sobol's presentation); nevertheless, his influence -- at least where and when it lasted -- isn't to be underestimated.
- M.A.Orthofer, 8 November 2023
Israeli author Joshua Sobol (יהושע סובול) was born in 1939.
