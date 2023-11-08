

Soul of a Jew

Soul of a Jew



by

Joshua Sobol



Title: Soul of a Jew Author: Joshua Sobol Genre: Play Written: 1982 (Eng. 1983) Length: 199 pages Original in: Hebrew Availability: Weiningers Nacht - Deutschland El alma de un judío - España

The Death of Otto Weininger • Weininger's Last Night

Hebrew title: נפש יהודי

Translated by Betsy Rosenberg and Miriam Schlesinger

Soul of a Jew has also been made into a film, Weininger's Last Night (1990), directed by and starring Paulus Manker

Our Assessment:



B : decent take, though tending towards the overindulgent

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Chicago Tribune . 8/5/1986 Richard Christiansen The LA Times . 28/10/1988 Sylvie Drake The NY Times . 4/11/1988 Walter Goodman

From the Reviews :

"Torn apart by these feelings, he was a man uncertain of both his soul and his sexuality, a point Sobol emphasizes with scenes in which Weininger jousts verbally and physically with two other explorers of male-female relationships, Sigmund Freud and the playwright August Strindberg. To further illustrate the duality of Weininger`s character, the play provides him with a taunting mirror-image double, portrayed by a woman, with whom he wrestles and dances. After all the philosophical discussions and symbolic encounters, however, the play gets down to the basic cause of all problems shared by all nice Jewish boys: He had a Jewish mother." - Richard Christiansen, Chicago Tribune





"To listen to the Weininger character in Sobol’s play is to witness a self-loathing homosexual ranting against unadmitted sexual impulses. Linking them to the philosophies behind an ongoing (and, at the time, idealized and highly popular) Zionist movement of which Weininger disapproved, was and is a classic misplacement of personal difficulties onto the larger schema of racial or religious identity. It’s the sort of thing that sounds irresistibly theatrical but, unless magnificently distilled, can turn to dross as theater. Sobol’s attempt to extrapolate a larger message from this short and deeply troubled life remains confusing and confused. (...) If you strip this “Soul of a Jew” of its wider aspirations, it is unfortunately not exciting symbolism, or impressionism, but rather a bleak, unpalatable, self-involved odyssey that ironically owes more to another German often accused of anti-Semitic feelings -- Rainer Werner Fassbinder -- than to any Jew." - Sylvie Drake, The Los Angeles Times





"Its main novelty is to combine breast-beating with music-hall turns; the result is peculiar without being either stimulating or much fun. (...) The actors, caught between playwright and director, pose and cavort gamely, if gratuitously. (...) May his suicide bring Otto's soul the blessed peace that it brought to Symphony Space." - Walter Goodman, The New York Times

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: נפש יהודי has been translated into English, as Soul of a Jew, by Betsy Rosenberg and Miriam Schlesinger, but I have not seen that Israeli Centre of the International Theatre Institute edition; this review is based on the 1988 (revised and second) edition of the German translation by Ingrid Rencher, Weiningers Nacht, edited (both the translation and the book) and apparently also (self-)published by Paulus Manker, the 'Wiener Fassung' (Vienna version) that presumably differs slightly from the Hebrew original and English translation. All translations are mine, from that German translation. Weiningers Nacht also includes a great deal of supplementary material, from cast photos of the November 1988 production at the Vienna Volkstheater to drawing by Alfred Kubin and essays and excerpts from a variety of authors.]

Soul of a Jew is a play about Otto Weininger (1880-1903), much of the action focused on his last night, when he rented a room in the house in which Beethoven had died and committed suicide there. Weininger is known for his Geschlecht und Charakter (already translated into English, as Sex and Character, in 1906) -- a work which, as Joachim Riedl notes in one of the essays appended to the German translation of the play, had gone through eleven printings by 1909 (by which time Freud's The Interpretation of Dreams, published a few years earlier, in 1900, had just managed to sell out the 600 copies of its first edition), with another seventeen printings to follow until 1932 (when the Nazis prohibited all Weininger's writings)

The son of a talented goldsmith and jeweler, the academically very gifted Weininger was taught various languages, from ancient Greek and Latin to English, French, Italian, and Spanish by his father, and went on to study philosophy and psychology at university. He was also a tortured soul, with considerable identity-issues, both regarding his Judaism -- he converted to Protestantism after graduating -- and his sexuality.

Sobol presents him as ambitious -- Clara, the woman who wants to save and love him accuses him of always craving attention at any price (though noting that this is a general Viennese condition in these times) -- and he is certain that he has made a great breakthrough with the theories in his dissertation and then Geschlecht und Charakter, that his will be the guiding understanding of the world in the twentieth century, rather than Freud's. Sobol has Weininger and Freud meet, with Freud having read Weininger's work (as he did in real life), with Weininger here cocky and combative, and Freud cautious and critical. Afterwards, Sobol has Weininger rant how shallow Freud is, and insist:

I will destroy Freud, him and his stereotypes ! I will erase him from mankind's memory ! I will shake up the Aryan soul, I will warn them about the Jewish spirit pushing itself to the fore, the one that threatens to castrate Aryan masculinity, that wants to foist Jewish femininity onto the Aryan spirit !

OTTO I am not a Jew !

CLARA You are a Jew, like me, like all the others.

OTTO I decide what I am !

CLARA Says you ! But slick Karl says: 'I decide who is a Jew !'

OTTO I don't give a damn about Karl Lueger and all his antisemitism.

CLARA He doesn't give a damn about you either -- and he does so much more resoundingly !

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 November 2023

הוצאת אור-עם publicity page

IMDb page

Otto Weininger at the Jewish Virtual Library

Joshua Sobol at the Israeli Institute for Hebrew Literature

About the Author :

Israeli author Joshua Sobol (יהושע סובול) was born in 1939.

