Title: Awake Author: Harald Voetmann Genre: Novel Written: 2010 (Eng. 2021) Length: 108 pages Original in: Danish Availability: Awake - US Awake - UK Awake - Canada

Danish title: Vågen

Translated by Johanne Sorgenfri Ottosen

Awake is a slim little novel centered around Pliny the Elder. After a brief prologue-like chapter it introduces the four 'voices' that are behind the text(s): Pliny the Elder; his nephew, Pliny the Younger; his slave; Diocles; and quotes from his best-known work, the mammoth Natural History. The narrative is presented, in generally short sections, through these voices, along with nine 'scenes' -- an omniscient narrator's descriptions, generally of an aging Pliny the Elder whose body is letting him down (although there is also one horrific scene centered around his long-suffering slave Diocles). While not directly in dialogue, there is nevertheless some connection between the four voices, with some sequences of commentary -- Pliny the Elder taking up a quote from his Natural History, Pliny the Younger reacting to his uncle's claims and observations, for example.

There is also an Appendix, reproducing two (actual) letters of Pliny the Younger's: one to Baebius Macer (3.5), in which he provides a bibliography of his uncle's extensive writings and describes his working habits, as well the famous letter to Tacitus in which he describes Pliny the Elder's death after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE (6.16).

The Pliny the Elder here is a man constantly at work, his Natural History nothing less than an: "attempt to master nature". He can not devote himself solely to writing, but every spare minute seems to be spent at it; as he notes in the Natural History:

I am merely a man and duties consume my days, and my work must recede to my spare time, so don't think I spend my nights in repose.

Diocles has taught his scribing hand to listen, only fragments of the world catch his mind.

The master says that a meticulous written account will assist him in choosing the appropriate punishment, and naturally I should be thankful I was not branded or crucified immediately. But since it was from writing I fled in the first place, the master must know it's punishment in itself.

My uncle was neither a poet nor a philosopher. But he was a diligent and conscientious commander. He worked his way up from perhaps not entirely modest means, but still. His literary work is no less capricious than nature, and as with nature, it is sometimes indecisive and at war with itself.

By his performance, my uncle fell out of the emperor's good graces, fell out with all who walked and breathed in decent society.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 September 2021

Danish author Harald Voetmann was born in in 1978.

