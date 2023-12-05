

The Emperor of China

in a House of Ill Repute



by

Pu Songling



Songs of the Imperial Visit to Datong

Chinese title: 幸雲曲

Translated and with an Introduction by Wilt L. Idema

This is a bilingual edition, with the original Chinese text facing the English translation

A volume in the Hsu-Tang Library of Classical Chinese Literature

B+ : good fun and a good read

The emperor of the title of this song-book novel is a real one, the Zhengde Emperor (正德; 'Right Virtue', as he is also referred to here), who ruled 1506-21 -- "a dismal failure as a human being and a ruler", translator Wilt L. Idema notes in his Introduction. So colorful that: "Already during his lifetime, the Zhengde emperor's antics had become the subject matter of storytellers", with the Zhengde emperor's reputation for taking trips far from the capital under an assumed identity (that of supreme commander Zhu Shou) turned, in the popular imagination, "into incognito trips in search of women". Pu Songling continues in that tradition in this adaptation of the story, of -- as it was also called --: 'Right Virtue Goes Whoring', with its protagonist: "an alcoholic and a sex fiend" (though also presented as quite clever, in control, and conniving, rather than merely debauched).

The Emperor of China in a House of Ill Repute is, as the subtitle has it, a narrative in the form of a collection of Songs of the Imperial Visit to Datong. In fact, however, the 'songs' alternate with sections of prose -- and are often more or less simply poetic variations and embellishments on the action described in the prose sections; it reads, in English, very much like a straightforward prose novel with poems (which are identical in form) interspersed in the text -- generally only individual ones, but a few times with several stanzas in a row. (As Idema notes, the number of these songs in each of the twenty-eight chapter varies, ranging from as few as four to as many as nineteen.)

The form of the 'songs' is identical throughout practically the entire novel; aside from a few stanzas 'To the tune of "West River Moon"' at the beginning and end of the novel, they are all to the tune of "Having Fun with the Child" (耍孩兒), a widely used and known tune (though Pu Songling notes: "everyone sings it differently").

As Idema explains

Songs to the tune of "Having Fun with the Child" have eight lines, divided into three groups of three, three, and two lines, respectively. In the first group, the first two lines consist of two groups of three syllables (separated by a caesura); these two lines are followed by a seven-syllable line (with a caesura following the fourth syllable). The second group is made up of three seven-syllable lines. And the last two lines each consist of four syllables (often preceded by groups of three syllables). Lines four and five are expected to have a parallel structure, and likewise the last two lines. All lines rhyme, except lines four and seven.

Its people are extraordinarily talented and all very beautiful.

The three thousand courtesans of the Displaying Martiality Ward

Are each and every one the near-equal of immortal maidens.

What is the harm in rambling and roaming for pleasure ?

When I rely on my huge good fortune equal to heaven,

What can possibly go wrong wherever I go ?

He must be a mounted bandit who robbed an imperial transport somewhere. It would be best to arrest that shithead and send him to the responsible officials for an inquiry.

佛動心今夜中 ⸴ 有八分愛武宗 ∘ 瘡口不敢說沒連縫 ⸴ 雖然路兒還生澀 ⸴ 也是癢裡帶著疼 ⸴ 不似昨日難扎掙 ∘ 他二人玩耍了半夜 ⸴ 一覺兒睡到天明 ∘



This night Buddha's Lust

Loved the Martial Ancestor eighty percent.

Her wound could not yet be said to have fully healed.

But even though the road was still raw and constricted

And there was still some pain with an itch,

It was not as hard a struggle as the first time.

The two of them had their fun for half the night,

Then fell asleep, sleeping till the sky turned bright.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 December 2023

Oxford University Press publicity page

About the Author :

Chinese author Pu Songling (蒲松齡) lived 1640 to 1715.

- Return to top of the page -