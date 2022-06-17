

Fish Swimming in Dappled Sunlight



by

Onda Riku



Japanese title: 木洩れ日に泳ぐ魚

Translated by Alison Watts

From the Reviews :

"(S)he manages to pull off a combination of complex cerebral ideas with simple but mysterious storytelling. (...) A masterclass in thriller writing." - Christena Appleyard, Daily Mail

The complete review 's Review :

The chapters in Fish Swimming in Dappled Sunlight switch back and forth between its two narrators, Hiro and Aki, who are spending one last night together in the apartment they have long shared, set now to move on with their lives on separate paths. The apartment is bare, the movers having already taken practically everything; they're using a suitcase as a table for the last meal they've come to share. They do still have things to talk about -- indeed, there's one specific thing each of them wants to get to the bottom of. A year earlier, a man had died -- and each strongly believes the other to have killed him, and now hopes, on this last night, to get the other to admit what they had done.

It's a pretty good set-up for a story, with tension from the start. Right at the beginning Aki describes a movie she recently watched, in which some students had got together ("in an apartment like this"), and played a game where they turn on the gas, the challenge being to see who is willing to stay in the room the longest. As Aki the notes:

Maybe it's not so different from our situation, maybe that's why I thought of it; the two of us about to spend a night together cooped up in this apartment, tête-à-tête, risking our lives in an endurance match.

The events of a year ago are so fresh and graphic in my head right now that Misako is like a creature from another world. Thinking about Misako makes me feel safe, though, she's my refuge.

If that man had known the truth about us, then it casts a completely different light on the events of a year ago.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 July 2022

About the Author :

Japanese author Onda Riku (恩田陸) was born in 1964.

