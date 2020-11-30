the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

1 December 2020

1 December: Prix Goncourt | Prix Renaudot | RSL International Writers


1 December 2020 - Tuesday

Prix Goncourt | Prix Renaudot | RSL International Writers

       Prix Goncourt

       The Académie Goncourt has announced the winner of this year's prix Goncourt, the leading French literary prize, and it is L'anomalie, by Hervé Le Tellier; see also the Gallimard publicity page; it's due out in English from Other Press (presumably in a year or two ...).

       Le Tellier is the first member of the Oulipo to win the Goncourt; quite a few of his works have been translated into English -- and most of them are under review at the complete review:        I look forward to seeing this one as well.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Prix Renaudot

       They've announced the winenrs of this year's prix Renaudot as well -- see the Livres Hebdo report -- with Histoire du fils, by Marie-Hélène Lafon, taking the novel prize; see also the Buchet-Chastel publicity page, or also Norimitsu Onishi and Constant Méheut's report in The New York Times, France's Major Literary Juries Award Prizes in a Year of Scandal.
       The non-fiction prize went to Dominique Fortier's Emily Dickinson-work Paper Houses -- already available in English; see the Coach House publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       RSL International Writers

       The British Royal Society of Literature is celebrating its 200th anniversary with RSL 200, "a five-year celebration of the best in literature past, present and future".
       Among the newly-announced programmes: RSL International Writers, which: "will recognise the contribution of writers from across the globe to literature in English, and the power of literature to transcend borders".
       They: "are inviting public recommendations of writers who have contributed to international literary culture" -- so go ahead, recommend who you think might be appropriate authors.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


