the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The Académie Goncourt has announced the winner of this year's prix Goncourt, the leading French literary prize, and it is L'anomalie, by Hervé Le Tellier; see also the Gallimard publicity page; it's due out in English from Other Press (presumably in a year or two ...).
Le Tellier is the first member of the Oulipo to win the Goncourt; quite a few of his works have been translated into English -- and most of them are under review at the complete review:
The British Royal Society of Literature is celebrating its 200th anniversary with RSL 200, "a five-year celebration of the best in literature past, present and future".
Among the newly-announced programmes: RSL International Writers, which: "will recognise the contribution of writers from across the globe to literature in English, and the power of literature to transcend borders".
They: "are inviting public recommendations of writers who have contributed to international literary culture" -- so go ahead, recommend who you think might be appropriate authors.