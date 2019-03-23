Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



All Happy Families



by

Hervé Le Tellier



A Memoir

French title: Toutes les familles heureuses

Translated by Adriana Hunter

fully engaging account of growing up in an odd family

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 26/11/2018 Cornelius Wüllenkemper L'Obs . 3/10/2017 Jérôme Garcin

From the Reviews :

"Hervé Le Tellier (...) literarisiert in seinem neuen Roman ganz ungezwungen, oft ironisch, nie hämisch, mal wütend, mal nachdenklich den Fehler im System Familie. (...) Hervé Le Tellier zeichnet mit hintersinnigem Humor in geistreich plaudernden Kapiteln ebenso eingängige wie lebendige Personenporträts. Zugleich eröffnet er Einblicke in die französische Gesellschafts- und Mentalitätsgeschichte der letzten siebzig Jahre. (...) Unglückliche Familien bieten eben den besseren literarischen Stoff, zumindest in diesem Sinne hatte Tolstoi Recht. Hervé Le Tellier hat darüber einen Roman geschrieben, der das Lebensthema Familie sehr charmant vom Kopf auf die Füße stellt." - Cornelius Wüllenkemper, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Bref, à une époque où, en littérature, le malheur est devenu une posture, on applaudit l'art et la manière avec lesquels le billettiste de «Guerre et plaies», qui fut auxiliaire à la morgue de Cochin, flasheur à «Libération» et gardien de nuit en clinique psychiatrique, tourne son enfance désastreuse en dérision et sa parentèle en grand-guignol." - Jérôme Garcin, L'Obs

Presented in French (e.g.) and, for example, the German translation (right on the cover) as a novel, the English version of All Happy Families is being marketed as A Memoir: Americans (and perhaps the English) definitely prefer life-stories presented as true(-to-life) -- regardless of how made-up and literarily embellished they are -- while elsewhere readers are apparently more comfortable embracing the fictionality of even (especially ?) the personal account. Regardless of how one prefers to see/take it -- though surely fiction is always better --, All Happy Families is an autobiographical story, written in the first person.

Le Tellier takes his title from the famous Tolstoyan quote, the opening of Anna Karenina -- translated here as: "All happy families are alike. Every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way" -- but of course he's not going to offer a story of one of those identically happy families. And already the opening paragraph makes fairly clear where he's coming from:

So, apparently it's scandalous not to love your parents. Scandalous to wonder whether you should be ashamed because -- despite your youthful efforts -- you failed to find in your heart such a commonplace feeling as filial love.

My father and stepfather are dead, my mother is mad. They won't read this book, and I felt I finally had the right to write it.

There was too little father in my stepfather, no father at all in my father, and too much fakery and unhealthy love in my mother.

I was an average student at high school, happy simply not to fail. I was and still am naturally lazy, but my brain had all the qualities of a sponge. Given my facility with certain subjects, some people might have wrongly concluded that I took an interest in them. I wasn't bad at languages. I'd been familiar with English since my childhood in Surrey; I started German in sixth grade, and Russian in eight grade. Whoever won the next war, I'd be ready to collaborate.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 March 2019

Oulipo site

See Index of Biographical works under review

See Index of Oulipo books

See Index of French literature

About the Author :

French author Hervé Le Tellier was born in 1957. He is a member of the Oulipo.

