the complete review - fiction

Paper Houses



by

Dominique Fortier



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Les villes de papier

Translated by Rhonda Mullins

Our Assessment:



B+ : lovely little life-of-Emily-Dickinson variation

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 4/11/2020 Thierry Clermont Quill & Quire . 11/2019 Carly Vandergriendt

From the Reviews :

"The action in Paper Houses is episodic and often understated. (...) This slim volume is propelled forward less by events in Dickinson's life -- there are few surprises here, at least for those who know the basic arc -- than by the handful of passages in which author and subject intersect." - Carly Vandergriendt, Quill & Quire

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Paper Houses is, as the French subtitle has it, 'a life of Emily Dickinson'. In very short chapters -- some only a single paragraph, most barely a page -- Dominique Fortier presents Dickinson's life, a chronological chronicle of scenes and stages from her life. Interspersed among these chapters are also a few in which the author herself comes to the fore, remarking on what she is doing and juxtaposing it with Dickinson's own life and experiences -- most notably in discussing the finding of, and settling in in, place, to work and live.

At one point, early on, Fortier describes the research she does and her deliberations as to whether to visit the place she is writing about, Amherst and the two relevant houses there, The Homestead, where Dickinson spent most of her life, and the neighboring The Evergreens, where her brother and sister-in-law then lived. Fortier asks herself:

Simply put: is it better to have the knowledge and experience required to describe things as they truly are, or the freedom to invent them ? Why am I reluctant to make the four-hour drive ? When did I become afraid of inhabiting the book ?

It's a paper town. The people who drew the map invented it to be sure no one would steal their work.

She has long been living in her paper house. One cannot have both a life and books -- unless one chooses books once and for all and records one's life in them.

There is no catastrophe, no tipping point, no rupture. Emily's withdrawal is gradual. Maybe quite simply, like most people who, as they age, grow more set in their ways and become more profoundly themselves, she gave into her natural penchant: solitude, and its corollary, silence. It isn't really that hard to imagine. When you think about it, it is hard to understand why more writers don't make the same choice.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 December 2020

About the Author :

Canadian author Dominique Fortier was born in 1972.

