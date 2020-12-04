

The Garden Next Door



José Donoso



Spanish title: El jardín de al lado

Translated by Hardie St. Martin

a fine novel of the Latin American 'Boom'-generation writer-in-exile experience, with a wicked twist

"Donoso's book moves by images more than actions and the images all conjure up the emptiness of modern life (.....) Solutions are systematically rejected: youth culture proves an empty mannerism; literature is both unreachable and unreal; politics are bankrupt; the flesh a fraud betrayed by age; personal integrity a fantasy that cannot be sustained without status and money. (...) He writes very deftly and yet coldly. The novel has a clinical, morning after feel to it. (...) This is not the book for Fidel Castro or Ronald Reagan but it seems appropriate for this weary moment at the end of a bloody century." - Charles Bowden, The Los Angeles Times





"This deftly translated roman a clef is primarily about exile (.....) In almost documentary fashion, Mr. Donoso depicts exiles who are torn by eroding political commitment, unable to transmit to their children an identity with their homeland, nostalgic for their native country and yet fearful of going back. But he also relentlessly exposes a writer in his 50's who has lost his bearings and vigor, detailing his bitterness, envy, hypochondria, depression and paralysis -- and, finally, his reconciliation to defeat and failure." - Toby Talbot, The New York Times Book Review

The Garden Next Door appears to be yet another story of a writer struggling to write a novel. Actually, Julio Méndez, a Chilean exile living in small town Sitges with his wife, Gloria, has written a novel -- an almost five-hundred page: "luxuriant, self-indulgent, boring novel", as he realizes upon re-reading it. It had been rejected by "Catalan mercenary" literary agent Núria Monclús; as Julio complains: "Núria Monclús's modest role should have been just selling books"; instead, she's the prime mover and maker of the Latin American 'Boom' internationally, agent to all the leading lights. (Núria Monclús is, of course, closely modeled on legendary literary agent Carmen Balcells -- but for all this attack on the literary establishment and its small elite of too-powerful movers and shakers ... she was (indeed, is) also Donoso's agent.) Despite Julio's protestations about her and her ways, he nevertheless is well aware that she is likely his only path to an international breakthrough; he knows just how powerful she is, and, despite his many reservations, is eager to hitch his wagon to her all-powerful train.

Núria Monclús is hard-nosed, and won't take on a book or author she doesn't believe in (or rather, one she doesn't think she can make money off), but she did take a look at Julio's manuscript in its first incarnation -- and, while she dismissed it, she's also willing to have a look at his re-working of it.

The Garden Next Door is set seven years after Julio, Gloria, and their then ten-year-old son went into exile -- originally coming to Barcelona, in no small part because of Núria Monclús being there (and, more generally, it being a hub of the Spanish-language literary world), before settling in the less expensive but relatively nearby Sitges. The family is from Chile, and they fled Pinochet; Julio's claim to fame -- and the material for his book -- is the experience of being incarcerated for a few days by the regime -- but, seven years on, that's getting a bit long in the tooth, as even he realizes. He's experiencing:

the feeling that time was passing and my great Chilean experience was receding, made worthless as a source of inspiration by the years. I couldn't adapt my country's sufferings to the demands of literary trends, sponsored by Núria Monclús or, through er, by someone who was using her, someone higher up, more powerful than she, someone behind the strange mafia of literary fashion I wasn't about to defer to. How was I to keep my six days in prison from fading and disappearing when they were the pencil strokes that traced the main features of my identity ? How could I stop something so much a part of me from vanishing into thin air, something all the stronger because it was the first time I had been swept along by the forces of history to form a part of my country's destiny ?

I was sure I could rework into a masterpiece superior to the consumerist literature -- so popular these days -- of false deities like García Márquez, Marcelo Chiriboga, and Carlos Fuentes

Without a single book published in Spain, with my tail between my legs, without work, unable to get back into the university I was fired from ? At least in Spain I can hang around publishing houses begging for work ... writing jacket blurbs, translating from English, correcting proofs, barely enough to make ends meet.

His garden was his prison, as my novel is mine, as her depressive state is Gloria's. The secret is that deep down nobody wants to leave his own prison; that's the real nature of our illnesses. There are no solutions.

She always claims, and with good reason, that it's the fault of her frivolous parents, who never prepared her for anything, and now she's only a well-to-do Chilean girl who's no longer well-to-do or young; no one ever thought of providing her with the culture or the instruments to help her live in the modern world. "If you'd been a boy I would have sent you to study economics at Harvard or at the London School of Economics," her father used to tell her. "But since you're a girl, why should you study anything ?"

No, I have to be frank and tell you that they all thought it was an error of perspective and taste. It seems to me that the other, the first version was better; this one is like it, but hypertrophied, sick, declamatory, shrill.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 December 2020

Latin and South American literature

Chilean author José Donoso lived 1924 to 1996.

