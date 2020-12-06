|
Qui pro quo
B : amusing murder-mystery variation
[Qui pro quo has not yet been translated into English. This review is based on Hans Raimund's German translation, Klare Verhältnisse (Suhrkamp, 1994); all translations are mine, based on that translation.]
In Qui pro quo Gesualdo Bufalino tries his hand at an old-fashioned murder mystery -- but very much on his own terms, rather than in imitation of the standard genre blueprint --, playing with the form and its history.
Literary tradition -- both the modern mystery-writing one as well as a much broader classical tradition -- informs much of the story and its telling.
So also the death around which the story revolves involves the victim being crushed by a large stone bust of Aeschylus (echoing the Greek dramatist's own death, crushed by a turtle dropped from the sky) -- while one of those present suggests, in a variation on the famous words of "the admirable Stefan" (the 'Mallarmé' understood in these circles) that 'Everything in the world exists in order to end up as a book', that: "tout au monde existe pour aboutir à un polar" ('everything in the world exists in order to end up as a mystery-novel').
back at that starting point: confronted by a death that wasn't an accident but rather a crime, for which there are many possible, two probable, but no certain suspects.The clever answer then lies elsewhere -- and that would seem to be that. Except that it is all a bit convenient. Except that, as Currò can't get out of his mind, it all looks all too much like 'the staging of a staging'. Except that our story-teller is both narrator and participant -- and one whose Qui pro quo was then published, and enjoyed considerable success .....
Aquila had complained about modern mysteries and their detectives; he dislikes Marlowe, Sherlock Holmes, and Poirot; instead: "My heroes are Zadig, Dupin, Rouletabille ...". Esther would seem to display an analytical mind similar to those of those he approved of -- but in this novel where even the victim seems to have staged so much of the proceedings it's impossible to avoid the question of just how reliable a narrator she might be and how much she (and her story) can be trusted.
Bufalino has no interest in making it easy -- in offering a case, ingenious or not, that is neatly tied up at the end. If not exactly all loose ends, this is nevertheless a novel that ends with an Appendix of 'sundry variations': tossed out little bits of a manuscript fished out of a wastepaper basket -- yet more suggestive scraps to tease the reader with.
The characters in Qui pro quo play many games -- notably Aquila, but quite a few of the others, too, not least among them our narrator. The reliance on written records and documents is appropriate in this novel about publishing (whose narrator is a would-be novelist ...), with a victim who was obsessed by the literary; so is the fact that one final sealed letter from Aquila is left essentially unread (and burned, so it can't be), leaving open just how far (t)his game went.
Bufalino did not want to be a mystery-writer -- this isn't a trial-run at starting an 'Agatha Sotheby'-series or the like -- but he certainly enjoyed playing with the form and seeing what could be done with it in this one-off. It's a fairly successful effort, somewhat in the Gilbert Adair-vein -- complete with unusual (and peculiarly named) cast of characters --, though Bufalino is more interested in theory (and games) than fleshing out the mostly rather cartoonish characters. It's fine as is, but certainly he could have added more meat to it.
All in all, good and quite clever fun -- something for the reader interested as much in the literary (that term meant generally here -- i.e. not 'fancy' writing but rather writing steeped in literary tradition, high and low) as in mysteries (both as genre and puzzle).
- M.A.Orthofer, 6 December 2020
Italian author Gesualdo Bufalino (1920-1996) is among the most important modern Italian authors.
