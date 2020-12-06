

Qui pro quo



by

Gesualdo Bufalino



Qui pro quo has not yet been translated into English

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El País . 20/6/1991 Marcela Smocovich Die Zeit . 17/3/1995 Maria Gazzetti

From the Reviews :

"Bufalino plantea en Qui pro quo situaciones irónicas, en las que la literatura y los libros, son siempre el trasfondo de las cosas que pasan y se entrecruzan." - Marcela Smocovich, El País

The complete review 's Review :

[Qui pro quo has not yet been translated into English. This review is based on Hans Raimund's German translation, Klare Verhältnisse (Suhrkamp, 1994); all translations are mine, based on that translation.]

In Qui pro quo Gesualdo Bufalino tries his hand at an old-fashioned murder mystery -- but very much on his own terms, rather than in imitation of the standard genre blueprint --, playing with the form and its history. Literary tradition -- both the modern mystery-writing one as well as a much broader classical tradition -- informs much of the story and its telling. So also the death around which the story revolves involves the victim being crushed by a large stone bust of Aeschylus (echoing the Greek dramatist's own death, crushed by a turtle dropped from the sky) -- while one of those present suggests, in a variation on the famous words of "the admirable Stefan" (the 'Mallarmé' understood in these circles) that 'Everything in the world exists in order to end up as a book', that: "tout au monde existe pour aboutir à un polar" ('everything in the world exists in order to end up as a mystery-novel').

Qui pro quo is not just steeped in the literary, but also has a literary backdrop: the victim, Medardo Aquila, runs a publishing house -- which includes a mystery imprint, 'The Cat and the Canary' -- while the novel is narrated by his secretary, Esther Scamporrino (also called Agatha Sotheby), who has written several mysteries (for the drawer) and whose current work in progress is titled ... Qui pro quo.

The novel is largely set in August, 1990, during the summer vacation period when Aquila has decamped from Rome to his luxurious seaside estate -- called 'Le Malcontente' (a nod to the Palladian Villa Foscari). Secretary Esther, a thirty-eight-year-old old maid, is happy to be invited along, even if it means working during these vacation weeks -- as Aquila keeps just as busy here as he does in the office --, though there is certainly time for some rest and relaxation as well. An extensive cast of characters is also present -- there's a list of 'Personaggi' at the beginning of the book, to help readers keep track -- and they include the publisher's wife, Cipriana, and his brother-in-law and business partner, Ghigo; his lawyer; the director of publishing at the house; and several artists, including a former priest.

Aquila warns Esther that something serious is going to go down -- and even writes her a check for twelve months' wages ("Let's say: as compensation for your present and future loyalty", he explains when she asks him what for), suggesting things might be going seriously south soon. More shocking is what he tells everyone present there: that he's going to close up shop, with the publishing house set to publish its final volume. Given that pretty much all those assembled have a vested interest in the continued success of this business, this isn't news that goes over well.

Soon enough, Aquila is dead, which brings Commissario Currò to the estate to investigate. His task is not made easier by the victim -- who has left behind a document in which he describes his murder, or rather two possible variations, each pointing to a different murderer. Aquila apparently expected to be killed -- not only that, he seems to have facilitated his murder. And, all too neatly, he even spells out who must be behind the deed, depending on which method did him in.

As it turns out, Aquila's game is even more elaborate than that. There are more documents, upending what initially seemed apparent. Esther plays detective alongside Currò -- who, though complaining: "You read to many novels", admits some of her insights might be of value. (She responds to him, re. the novel-reading, that she also writes them .....) Still, after they've followed Aquila's paper-trail, and the events surrounding them that then unfold (as some are eager to get their hands on some of those papers before their contents can be revealed), it would seem that they're, as Esther sums up:

back at that starting point: confronted by a death that wasn't an accident but rather a crime, for which there are many possible, two probable, but no certain suspects.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 December 2020

:

Bompiani publicity page

Anagrama publicity page

About the Author :

Italian author Gesualdo Bufalino (1920-1996) is among the most important modern Italian authors.

