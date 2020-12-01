Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

New Passengers



by

Tine Høeg



Danish title: Nye rejsende

Translated by Misha Hoekstra

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely wrought, and more substantial than it looks

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Kristeligt Dagblad . 23/3/2017 Martin Gregersen Politiken . 5/2/2017 K.U.Routhe-Mogensen

From the Reviews :

"I en række knækprosaiske tekster, der veksler mellem at være en art dagbogsnoter i stikordsform og nedbarberede scener fra et hverdagsliv, hører vi netop om et ungt kvindeligt jegs nye rod af et liv som henholdsvis elsker og nyuddannet gymnasielærer. (...) Tine Høeg har uden tvivl talent for at skrive, ligesom hun åbenlyst også har blik for komikken i gymnasielærerlivet. Alligevel kan man under læsningen ikke lade være med at tænke: Hvor nødvendig er egentlig denne bog ? Er dens ærinde ikke lidt banalt? Bliver historien og scenerne ikke lidt for fladtrådte ?" - Martin Gregersen, Kristeligt Dagblad

The complete review 's Review :

New Passengers is narrated by a young woman just beginning her first job as a teacher in the Danish town of Næstved, an hour-long commute from Copenhagen, where she continues to live. The novel is written in spaced-apart sentences, the narrative pared back to the very simplest -- and looking it, on the page. It opens, for example:

*



I've bought a monthly pass



I've been assigned a new name



a teacher's name



comprised of four letters

from my first and last names



I've been given the code to the high school network

which is changed every six months according to the principle



summer16winter16summer17winter17



I've been briefed

on the systems

I can't use chapstick

or scented body lotion



they leave traces on your clothes

I take the eraser when the students have left

but my notes won't wipe away



the marker isn't meant for whiteboards

High School Pedagogy - A Primer



I weigh it in my hands and riffle through



753 pages



he's stuck in sticky notes

of different colors

I'm bored by language and grammar

so I've decided to start a unit



on horror

my sister says

I smoke and drink too much



I say that it's cancelled out

by my reading

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 December 2020

:

Lolli Editions publicity page

Droschl publicity page

See Index of Scandinavian literature

See Index of Novels in verse

About the Author :

Danish author Tine Høeg was born in 1985.

