the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the Literary Saloon
opinionated commentary on literary matters

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 January 2020

21 January: Jaipur Literature Festival | The Sleeping-Car Murders review


21 January 2020 - Tuesday

Jaipur Literature Festival | The Sleeping-Car Murders review

       Jaipur Literature Festival

       The Jaipur Literature Festival runs 23 to 25 January, with the usual impressive programme; see, for example, Harsimran Gill's Jaipur Literature Festival 2020: 12 Sessions You Shouldn't Miss and Your guide to the 13th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival by Rashmi Rajagopal.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Sleeping-Car Murders review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Sébastien Japrisot's 1962 thriller, The Sleeping-Car Murders (originally published in English as The 10:30 from Marseilles).

       This was the basis for Costa-Gavras' directorial debut -- a film starring Yves Montand as the inspector, and with Simone Signoret, Michel Piccoli, and Jean-Louis Trintignant. Not bad .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


