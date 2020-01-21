the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
saloon statistics
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 January 2020
21 January:
Jaipur Literature Festival | The Sleeping-Car Murders review
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 January 2020
- Tuesday
Jaipur Literature Festival | The Sleeping-Car Murders review
Jaipur Literature Festival
The Jaipur Literature Festival runs 23 to 25 January, with the usual impressive programme; see, for example, Harsimran Gill's Jaipur Literature Festival 2020: 12 Sessions You Shouldn't Miss and Your guide to the 13th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival by Rashmi Rajagopal.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Sleeping-Car Murders review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Sébastien Japrisot's 1962 thriller, The Sleeping-Car Murders (originally published in English as The 10:30 from Marseilles).
This was the basis for Costa-Gavras' directorial debut -- a film starring Yves Montand as the inspector, and with Simone Signoret, Michel Piccoli, and Jean-Louis Trintignant.
Not bad .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 January 2020)
archive index
- return to top of the page -
© 2020 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links